Marvel Television Boss Explains New Approach To Disney+: "We Are Thinking About TV More Like Traditional TV"

Marvel Television Boss Explains New Approach To Disney+: &quot;We Are Thinking About TV More Like Traditional TV&quot;

Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum has shared additional insights into the new approach Marvel Television is taking with its Disney+ offerings and shares an update on the upcoming Vision TV series.

By JoshWilding - Sep 06, 2024
Source: Entertainment Weekly

While it would be unfair to say Marvel Studios' foray into streaming has been a failure, it also hasn't played out quite as we - or they - hoped. 

Too many new characters have been introduced (leaving many stuck in limbo) and quite a few shows have disappointed fans. Now, Marvel Studios is going back to the drawing board and approaching TV in a new way. 

That's led to Daredevil: Born Again being overhauled and to the studio taking a more traditional approach to small screen storytelling; rather than making them like movies, they're now getting showrunners and being produced like any other series.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, shared additional insights into this new direction for Marvel Television.

"Now," Winderbaum says, "we are thinking about television really more like traditional television where they could last for multiple seasons, where we can see the characters brew in the culture for hopefully many years. One thing we are doing is we're developing a lot of shows now simultaneously."

He adds, "So, in a way, we're making television more in a traditional style where we are going to write multiple pilots and show bibles before we decide what we want to produce and actually bring to the screen, which gives us an opportunity to experiment and also to plan all sorts of different Marvel sandboxes."

Now Marvel Studios has figured this out, it feels like we're in store for the same level of consistently strong storytelling we got from early MCU TV shows like WandaVision and Loki.

Elsewhere in the interview, Winderbaum commented on the Vision TV series being passed from Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer to Star Trek: Picard season 3's Terry Matalas. 

"[Matalas] and Jac have talked, and that show is really a love letter to everything that Jac built before and also continues on in a way that's unique to that filmmaker," Winderbaum explains. "There is a long tradition in Marvel, whether it was [director] Shane Black taking the baton from [Iron Man and Iron Man 2 filmmaker] Jon Favreau for Iron Man 3, or the Russos taking the baton [from Joss Whedon] in Avengers."

"Just like the comics, these franchises benefit from different storytellers, different artists playing with the material in new ways."

2025 will see the release of Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart on Disney+, but it likely won't be until 2026 or 2027 that we see Marvel Studios' overhauled approach to TV in full effect. 

HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 9/6/2024, 4:17 AM
It's actually insane that the shows were made without showrunners.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 9/6/2024, 4:29 AM
@HOTSHOT - I have a good feeling about this new series. Can’t wait to feast on it. I’m so happy they brought back Punisher and bullseye. Those two characters were the highlights of the daredevil Netflix series.
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 9/6/2024, 4:32 AM
@TheMetaMan - Yep. I like the returning cast, the promise of a dark and violent tone, as well as the fact that they're making this more like a traditional show with one of the Netflix Punisher writers attached.

Hope this works.
Unites
Unites - 9/6/2024, 4:42 AM
@TheMetaMan - I don't. They concluded that the original stuff they shot wasn't working and then decided "Hey, let's make this a continuation of the Netflix series and bring more actors back". They shot new footage for like 3 episodes and still use a lot of the old stuff, so we will be getting this weird combination. Characters and storylines will get sidelined and it will feel stiched together.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 9/6/2024, 5:09 AM
Why did they think they could disregard how shows have been made for decades and it not lead to writing issues?

