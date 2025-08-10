Superhero Fatigue Sets In As THE FANTASTIC FOUR Passes $400M And SUPERMAN Crawls, Not Soars, To $600M

Superhero Fatigue Sets In As THE FANTASTIC FOUR Passes $400M And SUPERMAN Crawls, Not Soars, To $600M

It's getting increasingly more difficult to ignore superhero fatigue, as the worldwide box office totals for The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman paint a worrying picture. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Aug 10, 2025 12:08 PM EST
It might be for the best that we have nearly a year to wait before Supergirl and Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrive in theaters, because superhero fatigue is getting harder to shrug off as wishful thinking from the genre's detractors. 

This weekend, The Fantastic Four: First Steps reached $434.2 million at the worldwide box office, with that broken down to $230.4 million domestically and $203.8 million overseas. 

That makes it the highest-grossing MCU movie of 2025, easily beating Captain America: Brave New World ($415.3 million) and Thunderbolts* ($382.4 million). It will surpass $450 million next week, but $500 million isn't a safe bet as the movie has had much weaker legs than expected. As a result, revised expectations place it at a final cume of $490 million - $510 million.

Will Disney be happy with that? Well, it's the biggest Fantastic Four movie to date and received glowing reviews from fans and critics alike, so it's not a terrible result. However, with a reported $200 million budget (not including marketing), barely breaking even might not be good enough to ensure Marvel's First Family has their own franchise post-Avengers: Secret Wars.

In the U.S., The Fantastic Four: First Steps faced a 60% drop, grossing $15.5 million and surpassing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' entire $224.5 million haul. 

What of Superman? Well, that's reached $578.8 million worldwide, making it the year's biggest superhero movie. The DC Studios reboot has been a bigger attraction than Marvel Studios' latest effort, grossing $331.2 million in North America and a so-so $247.6 million internationally, where the Man of Tomorrow simply isn't a draw. 

$600 million worldwide is guaranteed, but the movie is soaring there as quickly as expected, and while it could wrap up its run with $620 million - $640 million, it will not top Man of Steel's $670 million gross. Not helping matters is Superman's reported combined production and marketing budget of $350 million, making it $50 million more expensive than The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

This is still a good start for the DCU, but more work needs to be done in the years ahead by James Gunn and Peter Safran if they hope to see their "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" plan reach its full potential. 


Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is soared into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Both The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman are now playing in theaters.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/10/2025, 12:39 PM
User Comment Image
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 8/10/2025, 12:42 PM
Sorry guys, but superhero fatigue seems to be an actual thing. At least outside the US.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/10/2025, 12:45 PM
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/10/2025, 12:45 PM
Or maybe the initial reviews were hyperbolic and these movies were just decent at best and not amazing as some people were desperately trying to make them out to be?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/10/2025, 12:49 PM
@soberchimera - there's always going to be a bias for these movies because the fans show up on opening night. Of course they invest too much time into that aspect and not really understand wtf the general audience wants to see
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/10/2025, 12:56 PM
@soberchimera -

True. These movies were good, but not even close to great.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/10/2025, 12:47 PM
The way of the western. Dreaded days like this.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/10/2025, 12:48 PM
If this means more medium budget movies I'm all for it. This genre set an unhealthy trend inside the industry. Back when Ant-Man 2 could make 800 lol. It turned everything into a check and balance sheet. They figured a 250 million dollar movie making a billion dollars was worth it, now they're seeing the ramifications. This was inevitable, but this doesn't change anything. People want good movies, they don't give a [frick] what the internal multipler and how much was spent on marketing. make more horrors and comedies with modest budgets like The Naked Gun and Weapons, and celebrate your +2x profits.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/10/2025, 12:54 PM
@bobevanz - Antman and the wasp made 600 million. I know this because I say that when people say Captain marvel got an infinity war/endgame boost but for some reason Antman didn’t
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/10/2025, 12:49 PM
Whatever side you are on in this, Ne Zha 2 will be a good change of pace. Watch it in the biggest screen possible
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/10/2025, 12:51 PM
@vectorsigma - you're just as bad as the Marvel stans and Snyder shills
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/10/2025, 12:51 PM
@vectorsigma - it came and went in the UK back in April. If it comes back to cinemas I will defo go see it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/10/2025, 12:56 PM
@bobevanz - lolz man. Id rather geek out on a quality film with much effort put into it than whatever slop marvel or snyder is doing
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/10/2025, 12:58 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - not sure for other countries atm. Even here in my country, still hoping to get it.
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/10/2025, 12:50 PM
Just keep going, get to that 45 days plus, in theaters
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/10/2025, 12:50 PM
All Hopes will be On Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day to a Huge Box Office 1 Billion Plus Hit.

To Save the Comic Book Movie Industry.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/10/2025, 12:50 PM
The west has fallen
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/10/2025, 12:51 PM
I don't think it's superhero fatigue, but rather mediocrity fatigue. Both Marvel and DC have flooded the market with (to put it nicely) shit content over the past half decade, so it's not surprising that people have simply given up on the genre. Superman and F4 are steps in the right direction, but it's going to take more than just two movies to reverse half a decade worth of damage.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/10/2025, 12:51 PM
Box offices are down on all fronts. Studios need to adjust the budgets accordingly. Also, movies like Superman, Fantastic Four etc aren’t just depending on box office for profit. They have toys, costumes, and a bunch of other stuff. If Spider-Man or Doonsdsy underperform then panic, but until then the roof isn’t on fire. Adjust expectations to a new norm
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2025, 12:56 PM
Man , I’m more fatigued by this “superhero fatigue” narrative then anything else…

Look , I wouldn’t be surprised if there is some of that but I think we just need to realize it’s going to be rare for any big movie to make above 600 million or so even since post Co-vid viewing habits have changed and most people just wait for streaming now with the exception of events or movies kids really want to see.

Hell the 4 biggest “American” movies of the year so far are How to Train Your Dragon , Jurassic World Rebirth ,A Minecraft Movie and Lilo and Stitch which is the only one of those to make a billion or so so families moreso are driving the box office right now and may can’t afford to rewatch the films since rewatchability is what gives these movies legs…

Ultimately , I think there are more factors at play then just superhero fatigue.

Anyway , both FF and Superman were solid films and hope have done well enough for their studios just so I can see more of both!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/10/2025, 12:56 PM
Imagine WB/ DC finally get their act together (critically) and superhero movie fatigue sets in 😅😅

They mishandling of a money printing IP like DC on multiple occasions is something to be studied.😮‍💨
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/10/2025, 12:57 PM
How Many 1 Billion Dollar Box Office Hits can you Find?

User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/10/2025, 12:58 PM
Josh, you're so full of crap.

You say The Fantastic Sue and Her Three Buddies all break even at $500M when you KNOW that's a lie. They easily spent more than Superman on marketing. Your claim that Superman's marketing is $125M is not wildly reported. The closer number is between $75M and $100M. So if that's true, FF spent at least $100M on marketing.

So if FF will make $500M on a combined budget + marketing of $300M, THAT MEANS THEY WILL LOSE $100M and you know that.

Why do you continue to lie for FF while also lying about Superman, which is much closer to breaking even and will likely get there while FF has no shot?
gambgel
gambgel - 8/10/2025, 12:58 PM
I still dont understand how F4 final estimates is 510m.

How?? with these big drops..... how exactly will it reach 510m? are there many countries that havent premiered the movie yet or what?

