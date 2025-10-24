THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Disney+ Premiere Date Has Been Officially Revealed

Marvel Studios has finally revealed when The Fantastic Four: First Steps will begin streaming on Disney+, and we don't have long to wait! It's also confirmed to stream in the "IMAX Enhanced" mode...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 24, 2025 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: io9

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is already available to buy, but for those of you waiting to watch the MCU movie on Disney+, we have some good news today.

The Marvel Studios reboot was released in theaters on July 25, and ultimately grossed a modest $521.9 million at the worldwide box office. Following recent Digital and physical media debuts, it's been confirmed today—via io9—that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will premiere on Disney+ on November 5. 

That's good news, as is the fact that the movie will be "the latest film available in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, featuring IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio for all Disney+ subscribers, ensuring that the filmmakers’ creative intent is fully preserved for a more immersive viewing experience at home."

"Subscribers with certified TVs and AV receivers can also experience IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS:X." 

Marvel's First Family will return in Avengers: Doomsday next December, and while not confirmed, the team is also expected to play a big role in Avengers: Secret Wars. Beyond that, we don't know what the future holds in store for them. 

A sequel is certainly possible, especially if Marvel Studios can capitalise on the popularity of these characters coming out of what should be two hugely successful Avengers movies. Any future adventures likely will take place in a world the Fantastic Four shares with the Avengers and X-Men, of course. 

Check out a new promo and poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the player below. 

image host

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/24/2025, 9:56 AM
Picked up the 4K Blu-ray but have been waiting for spooky season to end before rewatching.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 10/24/2025, 10:02 AM
@thedrudo - Spooky season is among us, it is time for my favorite piece of phase 4 Werewolf by Night!
User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/24/2025, 12:06 PM
@Wahhvacado - I’ve been meaning to watch that one again. Will do it before Halloween for sure
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 10/24/2025, 10:00 AM
Excited to give it a second watch!
Baf
Baf - 10/24/2025, 10:01 AM
Finally get to see this
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 10:02 AM
Cool!!.

I already rewatched it on digital but for people who are gonna see it for the first time on D+ , I hope they enjoy the film.

It was a solid movie imo and I can’t wait to see the four & their chemistry again in Doomsday!!.

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 10/24/2025, 10:10 AM
Maybe they’ll release the directors cut where Mr Fantastic gets a little handsy with Galactus.
User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 10/24/2025, 10:13 AM
i love this movie!!!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/24/2025, 10:20 AM
movie was mid. Astonished how many people whined about Superman's characterization whilst praising Reed, who was so utterly stripped of his comic book power set and was written like a moron, to put it bluntly.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/24/2025, 2:09 PM
@McMurdo - Clark was written to be an even bigger moron and was nerfed to hell. You have extreme cognitive dissonance
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/24/2025, 7:03 PM
@WalletsClosed - in your opinion, how was he written like a moron? He was written with a bit more emotion and not as stoic as previous versions, but I don’t really see him as a moron in the film 🤷‍♂️
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 10/24/2025, 10:53 AM
Still waiting for Thunderbolts IMAX enhanced on D+
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/24/2025, 12:35 PM
I've been playing Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Survivor, and now every time I see Herbie I think it's BD1.

