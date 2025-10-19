LUCIFER Star Tom Ellis Reveals That He Auditioned For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Lead Role

LUCIFER Star Tom Ellis Reveals That He Auditioned For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Lead Role

Tom Ellis will be best known to many of you for starring in Lucifer, and the actor has now revealed that he was among those who were vying for the role of Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 19, 2025 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: Square Mile

When Marvel Studios started searching for The Fantastic Four: First Steps' leads, many names started floating around online. In the case of Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic, Matt Smith, Adam Driver, and Dev Patel were among those said to be frontrunners at one time or another.

Many actors likely auditioned for the characters who make up Marvel's First Family, and we can now add Lucifer star Tom Ellis to the list of those who were keen to play the team's leader. 

Talking to Square Mile, Ellis revealed, "There was a select group of people that got asked to tape for Reed Richards. I had been waiting for the right thing, timing-wise and character-wise, to come along. And I remember looking at the photo of Richards in the comics and going, 'This could be the one.' We look quite similar."

He sent off the tape, only to eventually learn that The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal had been cast as the hero. "I mean to be fair, he's not in much," Ellis joked. "He's great, though. He is great. I'm looking forward to seeing it. The trailer looks quite fun."

Asked how it feels as an actor to miss out on a project as high-profile as The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Asked if getting the job is more fun than doing it, he pondered, "I understand that to a certain degree, although I really enjoy doing the jobs. But it’s what we live for. We live for the what if-ness of it."

"We’re all in this industry because we all dreamt about doing it one day," Ellis added. "I think we’re still all dreamers, and the people who say they’re not are either too cynical or they shouldn’t be doing it anymore." 

Pascal's take on Reed was met with positive reviews from fans and critics. He previously said this about his MCU journey and being tasked with reimagining the iconic Fantastic Four member:

"Each time you step into one, and you feel like this can't be scarier, you find out, oh, this is scarier. Going into Game of Thrones, going into DC, going into Star Wars, and then the entire gaming world that introduced itself like an atom bomb to me. And in the best way, because I learned very, very quickly the incredible medium of storytelling that's happening within gaming."

"Then the kind of crown, top of the mountain feels like stepping into something like this. That’s why the lucky thing is to anchor yourself so completely to a partnership, to your colleagues, to the original kind of authorship of this particular telling of the Fantastic Four — under, you know, basically the best in the business. It holds you and really, really can be the perfect antidote to the fear and to the pressure and stuff like that. You just wrap yourself around that."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now available on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. A Disney+ release date should be announced soon.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Reveals Some Crazy Alternate Designs For The MCU's H.E.R.B.I.E.
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Reveals Some Crazy Alternate Designs For The MCU's H.E.R.B.I.E.
It's Clobberin' Time! THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Is Now On Digital; Galactus Attacks In New Teaser
Recommended For You:

"It's Clobberin' Time!" THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Is Now On Digital; Galactus Attacks In New Teaser

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/19/2025, 9:19 AM
A feminine Reed would’ve been a bit weird.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/19/2025, 9:23 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - thank god disney went for a manly man
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/19/2025, 9:25 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/19/2025, 9:59 AM
@harryba11zack - Right? I mean the Alpha male aura oozing from Pedro screamed team leader.

I did actually enjoy the film and I liked the 60s tone he used, but he didn’t scream “Reed Richards” and was probably the weakest link in the team
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/19/2025, 9:24 AM
Wasn’t the lead role, Sue storm? 🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/19/2025, 9:33 AM
@epc1122 - I would say it was her and Reed pretty equally…

After them it was Johnny and then Ben.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/19/2025, 9:47 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I know, I was just joking 👍🙃

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder