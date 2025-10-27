AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Clark Gregg Addresses Fans Who Question Its Canon Status: "Go F*** Yourself"

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg has shared a blunt response to fans who continue to question the MCU canon status of the popular ABC series, letting them know that they can "go f*** [themselves]."

Oct 27, 2025
When Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. first premiered on ABC, it was meant to be part of the MCU. After a rocky start, The Avengers spin-off found its footing in the second half of Season 1 and excelled with a storyline tying into the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

However, as the years flew by, the series became further removed from what's since been dubbed the "Sacred Timeline." We've since learned that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige didn't want any of the Marvel Television shows to happen; they were former Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter's doing.

After years of clashes, when the opportunity presented itself, Feige talked Disney CEO Bob Iger into allowing Marvel Studios to oversee everything by producing MCU-set TV shows for Disney+. 

The canon status of both Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter has been hotly debated for years. Many argue that they're clearly part of the MCU, an argument which carries a little more weight now that the "Defenders Saga" appears to have been folded into the Sacred Timeline.

Appearing at New York Comic Con (via Slash Film), Clark Gregg, a mainstay of Marvel Studios' Phase 1 storytelling, weighed in by saying, "There [are] some people who talk about canon. You can go f*** yourself. We're proud of what we did. We're proud, really deeply proud, of the connection we have with people like you who come visit and hang with us."

Marvel Studios has already contradicted Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to some extent, with WandaVision's Darkhold perhaps the most noteworthy example. Still, the series established that the ancient book could change its appearance, making it an easy-to-ignore contradiction if Agent Coulson and company were to enter the MCU.

The studio would likely ignore ideas and storylines that would impact any big-screen plans, with the Inhuman storyline surely one Feige and company would be looking to move past and forget as quickly as possible. 

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, was asked about where things stand with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter

"Well, I'll tell you this, and put it to you like this. It's exciting for me to think about how to square those ABC shows with the canon," the executive teased. "That, to me, if you know me and the way my brain works, that is fun territory to imagine."

Reading between the lines, it seems they're canon if you want them to. As for whether characters like Quake, Melinda May, Coulson, and even the Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider could show up again, it does appear as if Winderbaum is eager to fold them into the wider MCU when the opportunity to do so presents itself. 

Do you think Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is canon in the MCU?

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/27/2025, 7:34 AM
It's always a good move to tell fans of your work to "go fuuck themselves". 🙄
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/27/2025, 8:04 AM
@Feralwookiee -

It’s always worked for me.

JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/27/2025, 8:46 AM
@Feralwookiee - I think I like him more now
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 10/27/2025, 7:35 AM
Pretty sure that anyone who harps on about canon is already a black belt in [frick]ing themselves.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/27/2025, 7:36 AM
The question of its Canon status is or was never a dig at its quality. On the contrary, Most would agree its an incredibly produced show. The question of its Canon comes from some inconsistencies with the mcu and thus to protect ones own enjoyment of the mcu's cohesiveness, its easier to say agents of shield takes place in an alternate universe [which may or may not have an incursion with the 616 in secret wars]
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/27/2025, 7:52 AM
@Vigor - I get what you mean but some of those debates were indeed about its quality aswell.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/27/2025, 7:56 AM
@Vigor - I guess it's a question of art vs world-building. For me, as long as the individual stories are compelling and the characters are well written, I generally DGAF about canon. Gregg is a Serious Actor who cut his teeth with David Mamet at the Atlantic Theater Company, so I would imagine he's definitely prone to err on the storytelling side of things vs strict, religious deference to canon.

Of course, oeveryone has their line. For example, if a character is killed in one episode, and then returns in a subsequent episode without any explanation, that's a problem. But gently retconning things from time to time is how stories keep moving forward. It's how the comics have always operated, so I have no problem with the movies and TV shows doing the same thing.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/27/2025, 8:18 AM
@Vigor - It started out as cannon and fit in perfectly with the MCU. Then it was a stark split after the Winter Soldier story. There is no way the Inhumans and Alien Kree world breaker story (which went on way too long) fit into a world with other heroes and villains
Vigor
Vigor - 10/27/2025, 8:21 AM
@Bucky74 - exactly. And I didn't feel like jumping through mental hoops to make it make sense
Alternate universe narrative cleans it up neatly and frees it from the shackles of mcu for wider storytelling
mountainman
mountainman - 10/27/2025, 8:50 AM
@Bucky74 - Yes. We don’t necessarily need the question answered by someone from the show. OBVIOUSLY it’s not set in the mainline MCU. Far too many inconsistencies that come up in the later seasons of the show. It’s another Earth that had all the same main events occur up until Winter Soldier. In the main MCU timeline the first few seasons of this show would have played out very similarly. But it’s definitely its own thing.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/27/2025, 7:37 AM
Those of us who know it's not technically canon aren't questioning it; so no worries.
Rokhorn
Rokhorn - 10/27/2025, 7:38 AM
This is nice. Im get Israelie propaganda on my comic website. Well if that's the case I'll say this.


[frick] THOSE CHILD KILLING MOTHER[frick]ING ISRAELIES COLONIZERS! Worst Jewish community in history. They went from having a genocide commited against then ti commiting gencoide in less than a generation. And if Jesus was a person he was born in Palestine which would make him Palestinian amd Israel is killing Jesus's people. [frick] Israel!

Dont run propaganda ads if you dont want these responses

Also, crazy response to a simple what do you think about AoS's canon. If its canon its alternate universe since they destroyed their original universe and had to go to a different one.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/27/2025, 7:40 AM
@Rokhorn - What ad are you even on about???

And chill.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/27/2025, 7:40 AM
@Rokhorn - User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/27/2025, 8:23 AM
@Rokhorn - Nope, Israel is fighting a war of survival against savage terrorists who committed a real genocide in October 7th with atrocities so barbaric they are sub human.

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/27/2025, 8:42 AM
@Rokhorn - Excuse me sir, this is a Wendy's.
Spike101
Spike101 - 10/27/2025, 7:42 AM
We need Phil Coulson back in the MCU. As I’ve always said it’s supporting characters like him, Pepper, Peggy and Figgy and Karen that give the movies and shows depth. Without them and their backstories everything becomes far more shallow.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/27/2025, 7:44 AM
Whilst I’m not an advocate of canon, I never watched the agents of shield because Coulson seemingly survived the fatal attack made by Loki in AA and this put me off. His death was the inspiration the team needed to call themselves by that name and to work together cohesively as a superhero team. Thanks to the multiverse narrative I can accept that he survived in a parallel timeline or something.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/27/2025, 7:48 AM
@TheVisionary27 - FWIW, they don't just lampshade that problem away. It's a central mystery that the show teases out over it's first few seasons. That said, I can't blame anyone that didn't see it through. The first season is kinda tough to get into at first, but it starts paying dividends following the events of Winter Soldier.
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 10/27/2025, 7:51 AM
@TheVisionary27 - He didn't survive, he did die. Fury brought him back with alien tech and no other Avengers ever knew
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 10/27/2025, 7:56 AM
I've been rewatching the show lately actually. I'm in season 6 now. This is like my 4th rewatch. I love this show's stories and it's characters.

It was pretty much canon until time traveling shenanigans happened in the later seasons where you could say the rest of it takes place in an alternate timeline. The Thanos attack on NY and Wakanda are plot points in it and I think the last connection to the MCU proper iirc
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/27/2025, 8:02 AM
Honestly , I would rage against people who thought the show wasn’t canon and endlessly debate with them but now I don’t think it really matters imo…

Sure I would still love if the show was “canon” and we see the likes of Daisy in the future but if not then that’s fine too since I still got one of the best comic book tv shows of all time out of it that I think actually got better (for the most part) as it freed itself from the restraints of MCU continuity.

It’s a show that gave me some incredible highs that even surpassed the wider MCU at the time and a connection to characters that hold a very special place in my heart!!.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 10/27/2025, 8:13 AM
@TheVisionary25 - did you know there's someone going around with your name? But instead of 25 its visionary27

I only realized hes not you because he said he DIDNT watch agents of shield. And that was a clear indicator because I know you were all about that show
Vigor
Vigor - 10/27/2025, 8:13 AM
@TheVisionary25 - "but now I don’t think it really matters imo"

Thats called growth mindset!
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/27/2025, 8:59 AM
@Vigor - I actually blocked Visionary27 for just this reason. lol
Vigor
Vigor - 10/27/2025, 9:05 AM
@JackDeth - ha. Im gonna do the same. Imposter
Temu visionary
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/27/2025, 8:07 AM
Either it's canon up until season 4 because of time travel, or everything is canon because every Marvel property is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 10/27/2025, 8:17 AM
I don't understand why someone would care to keep this most nothingburger of a show canon
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 10/27/2025, 8:21 AM
Never bothered watching it. Always felt cheesy to me.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/27/2025, 8:21 AM
User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 10/27/2025, 8:41 AM
User Comment Image
Corruptor
Corruptor - 10/27/2025, 8:49 AM
The moment they introduced alternative realities and variants nothing mattered any more, movies, shows, everything turned to mush.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/27/2025, 8:51 AM
I love him
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/27/2025, 8:57 AM
It's all canon now that we have a multiverse. As far as whether or not the AOS universe was the 'sacred timeline' ?? No, it never was. That's not a dig at the quality of the show, but that ship sailed. I think the original plan was to MAKE it part of the 'sacred timeline' but once 'WINTER SOLDIER' [frick]ed up the entire flow of the first season, they scrapped that idea and just went off on their own. Plus, I'm pretty sure there's an episode towards the end of the show that explains they're in a different universe when one of them 'comes back' from the other universe where things are more familiar to the fans. Would I like to see some of those characters in our universe? Hell YEAH!! Do I think it's ever gonna happen? Nah, not really. Also, I don't really care that much either way.

