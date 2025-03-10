Zazie Beetz, Gabriel Luna, & Kathryn Hahn On Possible MCU Returns As Domino, Ghost Rider, & Agatha Harkness

With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars fast approaching, rumours continue to swirl about the characters we'll see in those movies. Both are expected to feature Multiversal Variants, opening the door to countless cameos and surprise returns.

SXSW took place this past weekend and several Marvel actors were on hand for the event. Understandably, the topic of their respective MCU futures came up during interviews, starting with Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz.

She played Domino in the 2018 movie and her take on the mutant was a hit with fans. Despite that, like Cable, she was nowhere to be found in last summer's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Talking to Screen Rant, Beetz confirmed she's heard nothing from Marvel Studios about reprising the role. "I haven't had any talks with Marvel, but I talk about it to myself," she revealed with a laugh. "So, I don't know. I'd have to find a writer and do all that work, but maybe, who knows?"

Someone who does seem a little more optimistic about their superhero future is Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Gabriel Luna. Before Disney pulled the plug on the original iteration of Marvel Television, The Last of Us star had been set to lead his own Ghost Rider TV series as Robbie Reyes on Hulu.

"I quite enjoyed it," Luna told CBR of his time playing the Spirit of Vengeance. "I always used to say [about a possible return], I'm so proud of what we did, and I just leave it there and admire it from afar."

"But with all the developments [with the multiverse or possible Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. revival], with things just expanding the way it does, I mean, now, my stock answer has gone away, and now I'm like, 'Yeah, I'd be open to it!'" the actor enthused.

There are some pretty exciting rumblings online about plans for Ghost Rider, though it remains to be seen whether Luna is part of that.

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter managed to catch a word with Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn about her MCU role as Agatha Harkness. When we last saw her, she'd become a ghost and was alongside Wiccan as he looked to track down his brother, Tommy Maximoff.

It's a given that we'll see Agatha somewhere but will that be in one of the next Avengers movies? "I don't think so," Hahn told the trade. "I think I would know by now."

Someone who may be gearing up to return is Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg. A recent Instagram post from the actor has generated speculation that Agent Coulson might live to fight another day, sparking excitement among fans...