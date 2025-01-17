DEADPOOL 2's Brad Pitt Comments On Scam Which Saw Woman Lose $850,000 After Being Sent Fake Photos Of Him

DEADPOOL 2's Brad Pitt Comments On Scam Which Saw Woman Lose $850,000 After Being Sent Fake Photos Of Him

Deadpool 2 star and Kick-Ass producer Brad Pitt has found himself at the centre of a viral story which saw a woman lose $850,000 after being fooled by AI-generated images of the actor in a hospital bed.

Jan 17, 2025
We're guessing you've all heard about the woman scammed out of $850,000 by a fake Brad Pitt. To bring you up to speed, the news broke this week that a 53-year-old French woman named Anne lost close to $1 million after being fooled into thinking she was communicating with the Deadpool 2, Fight Club, and Bullet Train star. 

It started when Anne received a message on Instagram in September 2023 from a woman claiming to be Pitt's mother. She played matchmaker and connected the woman with someone claiming to be the actor; they then used fake social media accounts and AI-generated selfies to convince Anne they were the real deal. 

A year later, "Brad" broke the news that he needed urgent surgery to treat kidney cancer but didn't have any money for the life-saving operation because his bank accounts had been frozen by his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. 

Having been convinced by the images you see below, Anne transferred $850,000 to the scammers. It was only when she read tabloid reports about Pitt and his partner Inès de Ramon that she realised what had happened and French police have been investigating ever since. 

Now, the real Brad Pitt has responded through his spokesperson. "It’s awful that scammers take advantage of the strong bond between fans and celebrities," he said. "But this is an important reminder not to respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence."

While the fake AI images have been a source of amusement for many, online harassment has reportedly led to Anne being hospitalized with severe depression.

Deadpool 2 introduced X-Force, but not quite in the way fans expected. The team was used solely for comedic effect, with each member killed in suitably gory ways before Wade Wilson headed into battle alongside Cable and Domino. 

Among those who signed up for the Merc with the Mouth's team was Vanisher, an invisible character we learned was being played by Brad Pitt after the mutant got caught up in some electrical lines. 

Reflecting on that, Pitt has said, "What was shooting that like? Pretty much, easiest thing I’ve ever done. [David Leitch is] an old friend of mine and he used to be...he was my stunt double starting with Fight Club and all the way up till about 2004. And then he went off and became a really good director, which is rare. Rare."

Pitt added, "Ryan called and like, 'Why not?'"

Let us know your thoughts on this story in the comments section below. 

Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/17/2025, 8:13 AM
Jesus. I feel bad for her, but how gullible can you be?
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/17/2025, 8:14 AM
@Izaizaiza - Loneliness leads to desperation and then sense flies completely out the window
Polaris
Polaris - 1/17/2025, 8:16 AM
@KwisatzHaderach - But she was married and is only 53. I don't understand.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/17/2025, 8:20 AM
@Polaris - You’ll find a lot of people are lonely in their marriages.
Polaris
Polaris - 1/17/2025, 8:42 AM
@KwisatzHaderach - True. Still, it's not like she was isolated and couldn't met other people normally. She had money, wasn't too old, had options Idk. I wouldn't expect this to work on someone like that.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/17/2025, 9:03 AM
@Polaris - There is a scam for everyone and can be easy when outside looking in to say the victim was a fool without full understanding of all the aspects the victim was going through in their own life and/or during the scam that made for them to be an easy target for that specific one.

Ultimately esp for older people who didn't grow up in the internet age seeing is still believing thus with a long scam over the course of a year devoliping a relationship with the victim closing the deal was probably fairly easy to do for a variety of reasons not least of which being the expectation that this super rich/famous guy she believes she is helping WOULD have eventualy been able to pay her back with interest.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/17/2025, 9:07 AM
@KwisatzHaderach - That is a fair and empathetic position 👍🏻
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/17/2025, 8:13 AM
Praying for this woman’s mental recovery, but Brad… send her some money.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/17/2025, 8:16 AM
@KwisatzHaderach - I'm not sure about him sending him some money, since it's not his fault. Least he could do is actually sent a personal message or picture or something
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/17/2025, 8:21 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Send a pic haha. There’s a certain level of savagery to actual doing that.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/17/2025, 8:24 AM
@KwisatzHaderach - yeah, I realized that too as soon as I typed ''picture''. That can easily be perceived as mockery, even if the intentions are good.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 1/17/2025, 8:14 AM
This really is ridiculous
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 1/17/2025, 8:14 AM
Combing the desert for articles I see
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 1/17/2025, 8:16 AM
Why is this here?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/17/2025, 8:19 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - didn't you read the bit about Deadpool 2 at the end of the article about Pitt appearing for two second!? All the CBM connection we need
Forthas
Forthas - 1/17/2025, 8:19 AM
It is a good thing I only sent $5.00...just kidding. I am not sure what the phenomenon is that makes people put celebrities on such high pedastals that they would throw out reason in an effort to connect with them. In this case it was predatory so it is a unique situation. But the underlying realtionship dynamic is troubling and I will say celebrities play in to these attachments to get what they want out of their audience. The relationship between celebrities and their fans has become increasingly unhealthy.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/17/2025, 8:20 AM
The pictures are obviously fake to me, but I can understand how some people fall for it. Not everybody is up to speed with the news or what AI can do I guess. Wish her the best.

And I guess there's still a long way to go for spreading awareness about these types of scams, especially with AI pictures getting more and more realistic every day.
Polaris
Polaris - 1/17/2025, 8:37 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I'm not even sure it's AI, looks like old fashioned bad photoshop to me.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/17/2025, 8:26 AM
People still going to say the victim has no responsibility in this scenario and the fault is 100% with the perpetrator.

Oh well. she went from loving Brad, to him basically calling her a dummy. Bravo.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/17/2025, 8:38 AM
@Conquistador - "People still going to say the victim has no responsibility in this scenario and the fault is 100% with the perpetrator."

I mean, if the scammer doesn't scam it doesn't happen. It's weird to put a percentage on it because the Scammer is 100% at fault.

You're basically saying "well yeah, that guy was mugged and shot, but if they were at home they would've been ok"
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/17/2025, 8:45 AM
@SATW42 - I get your stance but a scam only works because of someone being gullible in some way.
A mugger with a gun is literally forcing a situation.
A scammer is finessing one.
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 1/17/2025, 8:52 AM
@SATW42 - This woman didn't even do her due diligence. A Google search would have gone a long way. Besides, it's just common sense that this was a scam. Why would Brad Pitt's mother reach out to you? What are the odds? And if he had cancer as the scammer suggested, it would have made headlines. Your mugger analogy isn't a one-to-one as the scammer didn't force that woman to give up her money & wreck her marriage.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/17/2025, 8:56 AM
@SATW42 - And there's one!

Not saying the scammer isn't wrong, but at what point are you allowed to call people gullable and stupid?

And as the other poster said, are you reallty comparing a mugging with a deadly weapon to someone giving another person money voluntarily?

I mean it's a different case if the person is absent of mental capacity, but that's not been mentioned.

C'mon SJW.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/17/2025, 8:36 AM
"Deadpool 2 star"

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaah
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 1/17/2025, 8:40 AM
@SATW42 - gotta keep it relevant….
dragon316
dragon316 - 1/17/2025, 8:47 AM
These are ai images ai or photo editor I wouldn’t believe those pictures are real feel bad for woman in reality she should have realized celebrities don’t fall for average hard working people likes us most 9-out of 10 they go for celebrities sports players maybe singers

