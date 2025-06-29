AGATHA ALL ALONG Concept Art Reveals Alternate Designs For Aubrey Plaza's Death And Joe Locke's Wiccan

Marvel's Agatha All Along introduced two powerful new characters who are sure to play significant roles in the magical/supernatural corner of the MCU down the line. A mysterious "Teen" (Joe Locke) who was confirmed to be Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) son Billy Kaplan/Wiccan in the season finale (though it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the MCU), and the personification of Lady Death herself (Aubrey Plaza).

We've seen some early concept art for Wiccan and Death already, and we now have some more alternate designs from the recently-released Art of the Series book.

The costumes both characters ended up wearing in the show were arguably more comic-accurate than anything seen in this artwork, but there are some interesting looks here.

The season finale concluded with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) sacrificing herself to save Billy by planting a kiss on her former lover Rio Vidal, aka Death. As we know, dying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't necessarily mean the end of the road - especially for a powerful witch. In the final moments of the episode, Harkness returns in spirit form and accompanies Wiccan on his quest to locate his brother, Tommy.

