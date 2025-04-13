HEARTSTOPPER Star Kit Connor Sets The Record Straight On Those Rumors He's Being Eyed For MCU's Hulkling

When Heartstopper star Joe Locke made his MCU debut as "Teen" in Agatha All Along, fans of that show quickly pushed the idea that Kit Connor should play Hulkling (after deducing that "Teen" was really Billy Maximoff, of course).

Wiccan and Hulkling are romantically linked in the comics, and their relationship is one that's helped earn the two Young Avengers a legion of fans. Regarding Connor, speculation soon turned into rumours, and he's been linked to Hulkling ever since.

However, the Heartstopper fans among you may be disappointed to learn that Locke's longtime co-star and on-screen boyfriend in Heartstopper has never been contacted about playing the Kree/Skrull hybrid known as Hulkling.

"I think I maybe knew that name because I'd been asked about ot a couple times by friends. 'Hey, are you playing this role?' 'Not that I know of," Connor recalled in an interview with Josh Horowitz.

Asked whether the closest he'll come to playing a superhero is the time he donned Captain America's costume in an episode of Heartstopper, Connor said, "I think certainly for a while, yeah. Joe is doing that and I'm happy to watch from the sidelines for a little while at least."

Connor is a talent, so he'll no doubt find a major franchise role in the not-too-distant future (last fall, he stole the show in DreamWorks Animation's critically acclaimed The Wild Robot). Whether that will be a superhero remains to be seen, though he doesn't sound keen.

"I don't think I would be a good choice for Hulkling, to be honest," Connor admitted last year. "I think people would get tired of seeing me and Joe together eventually, if we kept doing this over the next few years."

At the time, Connor also talked about seeing Locke join such a huge franchise. "Joe is brilliant, and I think Agatha is the perfect excuse for people to see him without my ugly face," he joked. "You know, seeing him do his job, without being distracted by me saying 'Hi'. I think people will enjoy seeing Joe in all his glory, just like I want to do, without interfering."

The actor added, "I found out [Locke had been cast] when I was still recording the second season [of Heartstopper]. There's a joke about that in the second season too, and I think we ended up shooting it a day or two after I got the part. I'm really bad at keeping secrets, so everyone knew. It was really cool."

Marvel Studios may swap out Hulkling with Skaar, though the characters are very different, and that would do Hulkling a disservice. As of now, we don't know when or where Wiccan's story will continue or which project might allow him to meet his alien boyfriend.

You can hear more from Connor in the player below.