AGATHA ALL ALONG Concept Art Reveals Alternate Costumes For Death, Wiccan, Ghost Agatha, And More

Agatha: The Art of the Series is now on sale, and thanks to The Artbook Collector, we can take a look inside the book and see the many alternate costumes considered for Agatha All Along's leads.

As you'll see in the video below, several different designs were considered for Wiccan's costume. However, Marvel Studios' artists got really experimental with Death, considering some fantastical designs and others more in line with what we've seen in the comics over the years.

Then, there's Ghost Agatha, Agatha Harkness' new form after she sacrificed herself to save Billy Maximoff.

Agatha All Along strongly hinted at a romance between her and Rio Vidal/Death. They locked lips in the penultimate episode, but there was some disappointment over how the relationship was handled on screen. Marvel Studios is struggling to portray its LGBTQ characters in an authentic manner, but showrunner Jac Schaeffer has confirmed the intention was for Agatha and Rio to be romantically linked.

"We did a lot of work in the writers' room to build the history of these two women," she explained. "What ended up on the page wasn't all of that. It was, 'Where they are now?' And there were times where we were like, ‘Is it enough? Is it clear?’ Because in our minds, they were married, in some witchy way. And we were like, 'We need to make that apparent.'"

While we're not sure what the future holds in store for Agatha Harkness and Death, Wiccan is expected to return in Vision Quest, as he continues searching for his brother, Tommy (the Young Avenger known as Speed).

Why there? Well, the android is their "father," and with the rumoured Wiccan TV series seemingly sidelined before the MCU's young heroes assemble in Avengers: Doomsday, it makes sense for the twins' story to continue in this upcoming series.

You can look through Agatha All Along's new "Art of" book in the player below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

"A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight," we said in our review of the first four episodes, "Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

