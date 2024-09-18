AGATHA ALL ALONG Review: A Spooky, Scintillating, Supernatural Delight Showcasing Kathryn Hahn

The review embargo for Agatha All Along has lifted and we’re weighing in with our verdict on Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ TV series. Find out what to expect from the spooktacular WandaVision sequel here!

By JoshWilding - Sep 18, 2024 09:09 PM EST
WandaVision wasn't meant to be the first Marvel Studios TV series on Disney+, but COVID intervened and made it so that the critically acclaimed celebration of sitcoms was our introduction to the MCU on streaming. The series set a high bar many of the shows that followed have struggled to reach but Agatha All Along so far has all the makings of another truly great addition to this franchise...if the first four episodes are any indication, anyway. 

A big part of that is down to Kathryn Hahn who returns as Agatha Harkness to reveal what became of the villain following her clash with the Scarlet Witch in the skies above Westview. Freed from that spell three years on and now powerless, she must assemble a coven to travel down the Witches' Road and regain what she's lost. However, complicating matters is the presence of Teen, a mysterious teenager who also hopes to acquire powers. 

Hahn is spectacular as Agatha and, while it would have been easy to capitalise on her popularity by quickly redeeming the character as a hero, she's the same devilishly wicked witch we spent time with in WandaVision. It's clear the actor is having a riot here and helping matters is the fact she's surrounded by such a spellbinding supporting cast. Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and the iconic Patti LuPone are all on fine form and instantly likeable. Aubrey Plaza chews the scenery in the most delightfully droll way possible as Rio Vidal, a character bound to become an instant favourite. Joe Locke also delivers a star-making performance as Teen, and while the mystery surrounding him runs the risk of overshadowing his performance as the story progresses, the actor shines and, if he is Wiccan, we can't wait to see him take centre stage in the MCU.

Much has been said about how "gay" Agatha All Along is and it's true that there's a lot of much-needed representation in the series. Unfortunately, it sometimes feels too surface-level; Teen's boyfriend is shown on his cell phone simply as "Boyf," and while female characters talk about asking for another woman's number, two of them also stop short of kissing at one stage. There are lots of allusions to queerness, but it's almost as if Marvel Studios chose to stop short of fully embracing it so the people who get offended by that type of thing will keep their online tantrums to themselves. It's understandable in the days of review-bombing, but we're hoping to see the second half of the series be a little more bold with how this is handled moving forward. 

Still, it's a step in the right direction and, crucially, the series works almost perfectly as an exploration of the supernatural side of the MCU. WandaVision hinted at the importance of witchcraft in this world and a deep dive into the types of characters and personalities that are involved is a delight to watch. As important as the dynamic between the leads is, the way Agatha All Along embraces horror - albeit more akin to Buffy the Vampire Slayer than a full-blown R-Rated movie or TV show - makes it feel like a fresh new addition to the MCU in the same vein as Werewolf by Night. WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer was unquestionably the right person to spearhead this follow-up and brings wit and charm to the show in equal measure along with plenty of compelling character work. If a Scarlet Witch movie happens, she needs to be involved. 

The first two episodes are strong opening chapters and Agatha All Along only really stumbles when we head down the Witches' Road. The coven must embark on a series of trials to reach the end and they do so in the third and fourth instalments in two different houses with a fixed amount of time to figure their way out. Both episodes are fun but feel too formulaic and if we have two or three more chapters dedicated to these quests, it could become tedious and make the show feel too much like a "freak of the week"-style teen drama from the late 90s or mid-2000s. On the plus side, these scenes are ridiculously entertaining and cleverly handled, ensuring they feel suitably big budget and ambitious.

Overall, Agatha All Along is one of the most exciting new additions to the MCU in some time. A cast that gives it their all, some terrific tunes, and gorgeous set design result in a series that not only shakes up this franchise but boasts the same high production values as WandaVision and Loki. Make no mistake about it, this is a cinematic, charming caper that, so far, earns its place in the MCU and feels like a story worth telling. We already want more. 

A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight, Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness. [⭐⭐⭐⭐]

