Marvel Television Boss Addresses Potential For Second Seasons Of AGATHA ALL ALONG And HAWKEYE

Agatha All Along was a follow-up to WandaVision that shifted the spotlight away from the Scarlet Witch and The Vision to instead focus on Agatha Harkness. However, the revelation that "Teen" was secretly Billy Maximoff proved to be a game-changer and the series ended with Wiccan and Agatha's ghost setting off to find his brother, Tommy.

We've heard on multiple occasions that Agatha All Along was meant as a one-off, but if there's no season 2 on the way, when and where will Billy and Tommy's story continue? The upcoming Vision series is a compelling possibility, though it also doesn't quite feel like the right fit.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, weighed in on the odds of continuing the Agatha All Along story with a second season.

"I think it's 'linear series potential,'" the executive explained. "A show like Agatha, to me, is concept-based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let's not rush it. Let's get the right idea and then make it."

When it was put to him that star Patti LuPone recently said showrunner Jac Schaeffer had dismissed the notion of Agatha All Along season 2, Winderbaum replied, "All I know is Patti's unbelievable. Her performance in that series is just incredible. That show, that's one of my favorite things hands down that I've been a part of."

"And the chemistry of that cast and Jac in that showrunner role, it just really was magic. Sorry, that's cheesy, but it really was."

Winderbaum later singled out Hawkeye as another series with the potential to return. The first batch of episodes dropped in December 2021 (before Jeremy Renner's snow plough accident) and we've since heard that a second season would revolve around Clint Barton and Kate Bishop battling the Avenger's brother, Trickshot.

"Hawkeye is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it's Christmas, because it's Clint and Kat," he teased. "You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we're looking for opportunities to do that. But as we develop things for the future, I think they're going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually."

The moment may have passed for more Hawkeye, though we expect Clint and Kate to have decent supporting roles in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Beyond that, it looks like the younger Hawkeye is a lock for Champions, the MCU's take on the Young Avengers.

