Kathryn Hahn Picks Three Marvel Sorcerers For AGATHA To Face In Her Next Marvel Outing

Could Agatha Harkness prove a match for Doctor Strange? He's one of three adversaries that actress Kathryn Hahn wants the covenless witch to face when she makes her Marvel return.

By MarkJulian - Mar 30, 2025 01:03 PM EST
Kathryn Hahn was a recent guest on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meal, and the Agatha Harkness actress was asked by the host to share her desired adversary for Agatha to face in her next television or cinematic outing.

Rather than face someone like the Hulk, as the host suggested, Hahn wants to keep Agatha's foes in the realm of mysticism and magic.

"Doctor Strange or Loki could be really fun... mischievous magic...Other, like a wizard or mischief maker- also of course, Scarlet Witch," said Hahn on the potential choices.

Currently, there are conflicting reports on whether Agatha All Along will receive a second season.

Showrunner Jac Schaeffer is notorious for being opposed to second seasons (she also turned down Marvel Studios for a second season of WandaVision), so if the show returns, it will likely be without its original, creative driving force.

Given the final events of Agatha All Along, it seems evident that Agatha and Wiccan (Joe Locke) will return at some point but it's the "when" and "where" that remains a mystery.

Speaking on Wiccan's return in particular, Schaeffer previously stated, "I'm not involved in anything, but I have so much love for Marvel, all the characters, all the performers, all the storylines, my colleagues at Marvel."

"And conversations continue, so I can't speak to anything specific, but I will say that he's an important character in the comics, and Joe has filled him out in such a way that I would be surprised if he wasn't seen again.”

Is there room for this storyline to continue in Avengers: Doomsday, or will the story be put on hold until Marvel Studios closes out the Multiverse Saga?


Agatha All Along Synopsis:
The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

Agatha All Along is a 9-episode Disney+ TV series from Marvel Studios that originally premiered on September 18, 2024.

A spin-off of 2021's WandaVision, the series stars Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Joe Locke as Billy Maximoff, Aubrey Plaza as Death / Rio Vidal, Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer "Jen" Kale,  Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver,  and Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner.

