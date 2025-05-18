AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Chloe Bennet Rumored To Make MCU Return; Update On X-MEN Reboot's Storm Casting

Love or hate Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., there's no denying that the show introduced many great characters. Chloe Bennet's Quake was among them, and while her journey from being Skye to Daisy Johnson was pretty convoluted, she's someone fans would love to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rumours about a potential return have swirled for years, with Bennet both teasing and denying her involvement with the MCU on multiple occasions.

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that Bennet is "coming back" as the character. With it looking increasingly more likely that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. took place in an alternate reality not unlike Earth-616, it's possible the group could be part of the Multiversal Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Beyond that, the comic book Quake has ties to teams like the Secret Warriors and even The Avengers, so who knows how she'll be utilised by Marvel Studios if and when this supposed return happens.

For what it's worth, the insider (who, despite being a divisive figure, has had several "scoops" confirmed by the trades in recent weeks) has reaffirmed reports that Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) is being eyed to play Storm in the MCU.

As noted, Bennet was introduced in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as a newly created character called Skye. However, as the series progressed, we learned that she was, in fact, Daisy Johnson. As an Inhuman, "Skye" eventually gained superpowers and, like her comic book counterpart, became the superhero known as Quake.

Bennet shined as that version of the character, and while changes would need to be made to Daisy (we're guessing she'd be a mutant rather than an Inhuman), there are many franchises that could benefit from Quake's involvement.

"We're really just not included in the new Marvel - whatever universe they're in now," Bennet said last November. "Which is, I'll say it here, a shame for Marvel. I think they're undermining a fanbase and all these characters that I think have much bigger of an impact than people maybe realize. And I would love to do something again."

"I don't think I'm done playing Daisy. That's not saying I know anything. I've never been approached to do anything. It just doesn't... I just didn't feel like I'm done," she continued. "I was 20 to 27 doing the show. I was a child! I'd be interested in playing Daisy as a real adult."

Do you think we'll see Quake in the MCU? And would Erivo be a worthy successor to Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp as Storm?