AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Chloe Bennet Rumored To Make MCU Return; Update On X-MEN Reboot's Storm Casting

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Chloe Bennet Rumored To Make MCU Return; Update On X-MEN Reboot's Storm Casting

Not for the first time, it's being reported that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet is being eyed to reprise her role as Daisy Johnson/Quake in a future MCU project. We also have a Storm update...

News
By JoshWilding - May 18, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Love or hate Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., there's no denying that the show introduced many great characters. Chloe Bennet's Quake was among them, and while her journey from being Skye to Daisy Johnson was pretty convoluted, she's someone fans would love to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Rumours about a potential return have swirled for years, with Bennet both teasing and denying her involvement with the MCU on multiple occasions.

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that Bennet is "coming back" as the character. With it looking increasingly more likely that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. took place in an alternate reality not unlike Earth-616, it's possible the group could be part of the Multiversal Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Beyond that, the comic book Quake has ties to teams like the Secret Warriors and even The Avengers, so who knows how she'll be utilised by Marvel Studios if and when this supposed return happens. 

For what it's worth, the insider (who, despite being a divisive figure, has had several "scoops" confirmed by the trades in recent weeks) has reaffirmed reports that Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) is being eyed to play Storm in the MCU. 

As noted, Bennet was introduced in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as a newly created character called Skye. However, as the series progressed, we learned that she was, in fact, Daisy Johnson. As an Inhuman, "Skye" eventually gained superpowers and, like her comic book counterpart, became the superhero known as Quake.

Bennet shined as that version of the character, and while changes would need to be made to Daisy (we're guessing she'd be a mutant rather than an Inhuman), there are many franchises that could benefit from Quake's involvement.  

"We're really just not included in the new Marvel - whatever universe they're in now," Bennet said last November. "Which is, I'll say it here, a shame for Marvel. I think they're undermining a fanbase and all these characters that I think have much bigger of an impact than people maybe realize. And I would love to do something again."

"I don't think I'm done playing Daisy. That's not saying I know anything. I've never been approached to do anything. It just doesn't... I just didn't feel like I'm done," she continued. "I was 20 to 27 doing the show. I was a child! I'd be interested in playing Daisy as a real adult."

Do you think we'll see Quake in the MCU? And would Erivo be a worthy successor to Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp as Storm?

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Adrianne Palicki Said She Talked To Marvel About Playing Mockingbird In Movies
Related:

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Adrianne Palicki Said She Talked To Marvel About Playing Mockingbird In Movies
Marvel Television Boss Addresses AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. And AGENT CARTER's Canon Status In The MCU
Recommended For You:

Marvel Television Boss Addresses AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. And AGENT CARTER's Canon Status In The MCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/18/2025, 12:11 PM
User Comment Image
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/18/2025, 12:15 PM
Neat, if true about Quake.
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 5/18/2025, 12:22 PM
AGENTS OF SHIELD TEAM CBM MEMBERS REPORT YOUR STATUS AND PREPARE TO ASSEMBLE!!!
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/18/2025, 12:23 PM
I mean she is beautifull....easy to see why Tichala fell for her

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

She should be playing skeletor
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/18/2025, 12:32 PM
@AllsNotGood -
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 5/18/2025, 12:27 PM
aos was such a shit show
Latverian
Latverian - 5/18/2025, 12:28 PM
An Agents' actor stated to make an MCU "return" and not a "debut"? Are we sure this is a @JoshWilding article?

User Comment Image
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 5/18/2025, 12:28 PM
Good to hear about Quake, bad to hear about Storm. not to body shame, but no one wants a 4 foot 80 pound Storm.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 1:06 PM
@DarkeyeZ - don cheadle is 1 foot shorter to Jim rohdes in comic height and almost 200 pounds lighter less in muscle to rohdes in comics not one person compalined about him once
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2025, 12:29 PM
Yes please!!.

I liked Chloe Bennett’s performance and that version of Daisy so I would be down to see her again , hopefully alongside Sousa.

User Comment Image

Also AOS was part of the MCU but due to its own time travel shenanigans , you could say it really started to divert from that timeline then.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/18/2025, 12:31 PM
This rumor about Quake returning pops up every year since Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D ended.
NGFB
NGFB - 5/18/2025, 12:35 PM
Yes to Chloe! She makes my man parts get all warm and fuzzy like.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 1:04 PM
@NGFB - you sure it’s not warm and wet ?
1stDalek
1stDalek - 5/18/2025, 12:46 PM
Hope the Quake rumors are true! Chloe is a good actress and Doomsday/Secret Wars being a celebration of all things Marvel AoS deserves to get its flowers too.

Cynthia Erivo is a solid actress, but she will be 40 by the time X-Men starts filming and I don't see how that meshes with Marvel looking to cast young (mid-20's/early-30's) for the team. Storm should be around the age of the Og5, not noticeably older.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2025, 12:51 PM
@1stDalek - they could go for an X-Men Evolution approach where Storm was older and a teacher while Cyclops & Jean were high school/college age

User Comment Image

I like Erivo and think she could pull off Storm but I think someone like a Jodie Turner Smith would be better
ManDeth
ManDeth - 5/18/2025, 12:53 PM
10 years ago guys on here were going on about how hot she and Emily Bett Rickards were supposed to be. Bennet looks much better than anti-sexy Rickards ever did but their EXTREME lack of careers after doing their TV shows is proof that they never had it.

Each of them have no doubt went out and miserably struck out in the audition game. They should each look for careers outside of acting.
MR
MR - 5/18/2025, 12:54 PM
For once, I wish Josh would post something that said “this is an actual rumor” instead of whatever he thought of five minutes ago.
NoAssemblyReqd
NoAssemblyReqd - 5/18/2025, 12:54 PM
I’ve been not so secretly hoping for all or many of the AoS characters to reappear as alternate versions of their TV show selves, and either be a SHIELD team that had been in the shadows all this time (perhaps having diverged from the timeline around Season 5 or 6), or to be clean slates who meet each other for the first time in the movies - sort of a Star Trek 2009 reset.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 5/18/2025, 1:07 PM
I think Beyonce could play Storm.
Erivo?
Never.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 5/18/2025, 1:09 PM
AOS characters are not coming back. I call bs

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder