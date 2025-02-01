Marvel Television Boss Addresses AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. And AGENT CARTER's Canon Status In The MCU

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has once again commented on the "canon" status of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter, suggesting he's trying to figure out how to bring them into the MCU...

By JoshWilding - Feb 01, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Source: Screen Rant

When Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. launched on Disney+, it was meant to be part of the MCU. After a rocky start, The Avengers spin-off found its footing in the second half of season 1 and excelled when it tied into Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

However, as time passed, the series became more and more far-removed from what's since been dubbed the Sacred Timeline. In recent years, we've learned that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige didn't want any of those Marvel Television shows to happen; they were former Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter's doing.

So, when the opportunity presented itself, Feige talked Disney CEO Bob Iger into allowing Marvel Studios to oversee everything by producing MCU TV shows for Disney+. 

The canon status of both Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter has been hotly debated for years. Many argue that they're clearly part of the MCU, an argument which carries a little more weight now the "Defenders Saga" appears to have been folded into the Sacred Timeline.

Talking to Screen Rant, Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum was asked about where things stand with both shows. 

"Well, I'll tell you this, and put it to you like this. It's exciting for me to think about how to square those ABC shows with the canon," he confirmed. "That, to me, if you know me and the way my brain works, that is fun territory to imagine."

Reading between the lines, it appears they're not technically canon right now but Winderbaum is eager to fold them into the MCU when the opportunity to do so presents itself. 

Last August, Winderbaum similarly addressed the place of these shows in the wider MCU:

"I think that S.H.I.E.L.D. is a really great show and there was a long time where some of the best reveals in that show were during the Winter Soldier era where Hydra emerges and you're like, 'Oh my gosh!' I remember that feeling, even knowing what was happening, just being a fan, [going] 'It really is connected!'"

"I think that there is, in a crazy way, like you said, it does feel like it fits into The Multiverse Saga in an incredible way. I want to go down this road with you, you know I do, but we're just gonna take a deep breath for a second. Just know that I love that cast, I love Clark Gregg and I love that show."

While we wouldn't necessarily bank on a revival for either show, Hayley Atwell will reportedly return as Peggy Carter in Avengers: Doomsday. If the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are going to return alongside Coulson, then surely the Multiverse Saga is the place to do it. 

As always, let us know your thoughts on Winderbaum's comments in the usual place.

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Ming-Na Wen Talks Marvel Studios/Television Division And Possible Return
AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Ming-Na Wen Talks Marvel Studios/Television "Division" And Possible Return

Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 2/1/2025, 7:32 AM
I hope they keep all the Ghost Rider stuff at least - Gabriel Luna killed it
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/1/2025, 8:40 AM
@Nightwing1015 - Should be easy to basicaly make everything up until the end of season four (when they jump to the future) officialy confirmed canon (it was after all advertised as such for at least the first couple seasons and in official MCU tie in books/videos). Avoid references to most the Inhuman stuff and there isn't anything that contradicts the films at all up until then (other than MAYBE a book but can have more than one copy of the stone carvings, lack of referance to it's take on Inhumans in films means little when most that non Royal family bunch were wiped out anyway)...

...after that easier to argue they ended up on a branch timeline but Fitz invented tech to jump between timelines, this is the multiverse saga and gonna have multiple timelines converging anyway.

As to Luna, last time he appeared he had mastered a form of dimensional portal magic using his flaming chain, incredibly easy to fold him into either of the Avengers films inc if also features other Ghost Riders (as comics have had multiple alongside each other at the same time before and the first film had two of them too).
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/1/2025, 7:44 AM
I'd like a new Fury, new coulson, new shield..... now that they have use of their characters let's see some of that Marvel Comics dynamic that makes this sh!t cool
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/1/2025, 7:55 AM
New Captain America: Brave New World (30 Second Spot 2)
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 2/1/2025, 8:05 AM
@AllsGood - Solid promo, smart way to capitalize on legacy movies to pass on the mantle (this imo could have been utilized more in the official trailer to drive more interest but that’s just a hunch)
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/1/2025, 8:12 AM
The general response was no, hell no, but the MCU standards got so low after Infinity war that the general response now is at sure, whatever.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/1/2025, 8:14 AM
AGENTS OF S.H.I.T was shit.
dragon316
dragon316 - 2/1/2025, 8:23 AM
Could be but there saying not that it matters some timeline stuff doesn’t match up with tv shows and movies and unanswered questions does it matter if it was does it change anything no takes place in past

