Marvel Television Exec Plays Coy When Asked Whether AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Should Be Considered MCU Canon

Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum has addressed Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s canon status, but largely dodges the question of whether it's part of the Sacred Timeline...

By JoshWilding - Aug 12, 2024 05:08 AM EST
The debate about Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s "canon" status continues to rage, especially with conflicting reports and comments about whether the ABC series took place on Earth-616. 

Early seasons tied heavily into MCU movies thanks to appearances from characters like Nick Fury and Sif. The show's leads, meanwhile, played a pivotal role (in the background, at least) in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

However, as tensions between Marvel Studios and Marvel Television continued to rise, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. became increasingly more standalone felt like a completely separate entity when it ended.

Talking to Screen Rant at D23, Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, largely danced around whether Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. should be considered MCU canon.

"I think that S.H.I.E.L.D. is a really great show and there was a long time where some of the best reveals in that show were during the Winter Soldier era where Hydra emerges and you're like, 'Oh my gosh!' I remember that feeling, even knowing what was happening, just being a fan, [going] 'It really is connected!'"

"I think that there is, in a crazy way, like you said, it does feel like it fits into The Multiverse Saga in an incredible way," he added. "I want to go down this road with you, you know I do, but we're just gonna take a deep breath for a second. Just know that I love that cast, I love Clark Gregg and I love that show."

Marvel Television's Netflix TV shows were made canon earlier this year, though it's still thought that Marvel Studios will pick and choose what they want from those, reimagining or recasting characters as they see fit. 

For casual fans, Agent Coulson's death was a long time ago and bringing him or anyone from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. back now feels like it would serve a very small section of the fanbase; still, anything is possible in the Multiverse Saga. 

For Marvel Studios, questions about the canon status of any previous project will soon be a moot point as Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to softly reboot the MCU, making it easier to move on from any problematic continuity issues or characters Kevin Feige and company weren't in charge of.

"[Coulson isn't dead] in every timeline!" the actor said earlier this year when asked about his MCU future. "Look, you are playing in a Multiverse scenario in various timelines without you being like, 'I don't know, there's many Multiverses here...' People are very upset about whether things are canon [or not], and I love that Kevin is [like] The Oz."

As for fans hoping we could see him in Avengers: Secret Wars, Gregg said, "That's really sweet. I just love that there's a connection with Coulson, I think, because he was such an early part of the thing and the kind of human face of the world."

"But the canon of people that they feel that way about has grown and there's plenty...It's hard for me to go, 'Yeah, it's alright, I had 10 great years, maybe 12,' but yes."

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Ming-Na Wen Talks Marvel Studios/Television Division And Possible Return
AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Clark Gregg Talks Possible MCU Return For Agent Phil Coulson
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/12/2024, 5:27 AM
I think the answer became clear to me around...errr Age of Ultron?

I started singing about the Multiverse long before this phase began.

Only thing that ever made sense.

Yes, it IS canon...but to the Multiverse.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 8/12/2024, 5:31 AM
@Doomsday8888 - yeah I agree.

The fans of this show are massively angry people. They desperately want it to be sacred timeline.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/12/2024, 5:27 AM
He plays coy i play roy
valmic
valmic - 8/12/2024, 5:31 AM
We need a Coulson/Peter (sugar bear) team up.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/12/2024, 5:43 AM
@valmic - Peter started to border on the same overdone forced humor as they did by bringing Dopinder back in Deadpool 2. Took something that worked the first time, and got too carried away in bringing the joke back.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/12/2024, 5:41 AM
He clearly doesn’t want to admit that it is not officially canon (at least on the whole, if at all). But he can’t say so for fear of diminishing the worth of his show. He just wants to claim a piece of The Multiverse Saga to get in on the current rejuvenated relevance.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/12/2024, 5:41 AM
Agents of SHIELD is still one of their best shows
Mugens
Mugens - 8/12/2024, 5:45 AM
Canon or not, I'm good either way but it is absolutely necessary to bring my girl Ming-Na Wen back in one form or another. I can never get enough of that woman.
LSHF
LSHF - 8/12/2024, 5:50 AM
I think they should continue holding off admitting "whether or not" until the time is right. This worked to their advantage regarding the Daredevil series.

If they wanted to bring some of the characters into the MCU fold, I would think this should be uncomplicated as the characters aren't a team anymore, and Kevin can pick and choose what better serves the overall stories.

I'd love to see Daisy and May again.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/12/2024, 5:52 AM
It never will be 😂😂😂lame ass show

