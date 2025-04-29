AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Adrianne Palicki Said She Talked To Marvel About Playing Mockingbird In Movies

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Adrianne Palicki Said She Talked To Marvel About Playing Mockingbird In Movies

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Adrianne Palicki reflects on her time as Mockingbird in the Marvel Television series, revealing how it felt when spin-off plans were scrapped and how she missed out on movies.

Apr 29, 2025
The Direct

When Adrianne Palicki joined the cast of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Bobbi Morse/Mockingbird, there was a lot of excitement among fans. The series had largely focused on original characters up until that point, so a legit superhero joining the crew was welcomed. 

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ended with season 7, and a planned spin-off led by Palicki and Nick Blood's Lance Hunter, Marvel's Most Wanted, shot a pilot while the series was on the air. However, it didn't receive the green light, and that was it for Mockingbird. 

Taking to The Direct, Palicki confirmed that, when she signed up to play Mockingbird in 2014, she was promised the opportunity to bring the character to the big screen. 

"The conversation I had when I signed on actually to 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' was either I was going to be participating in the films or have a spin-off," she explained. It could be that Marvel's Most Wanted only moved forward to fulfil that contractual obligation as Marvel Studios had little interest in utilising Marvel Television characters. 

Palicki added, "[We] did a spin-off that we shot, which is actually great, but I think it was at the time where ABC was literally getting rid of all of their Marvel shows. Like, 'Agent Carter' got taken off the air, our show didn't get picked up, 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' was on the verge of syndication, so it stayed on."

"[Marvel's Most Wanted not happening] was a big, big bummer because I love playing Bobbi Morse. I love Mockingbird, so… And the thing that sucks is the show is really good," she continued. "It's funny the difference between DC and Marvel, right? Like you can see the 'Wonder Woman' pilot I did, but I don't think they'll ever, ever show the Mockingbird spin-off."

"You know, I had to go into the producer’s office and sign something to actually watch it," she added. 

Palicki has had mixed fortunes in the superhero space, as her Wonder Woman pilot also wasn't picked up. Set photos showed her suited up as the Amazon, while the episode did eventually leak online and can still be found with a quick Google search. 

An MCU return for the actor doesn't seem likely because Hawkeye established that Laura Barton was Mockingbird. The insinuation was that she retired from S.H.I.E.L.D. to have a family with Clint Barton, but who knows what might happen in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU. 

In 2023, Palicki revealed her desire to take on another superhero role in the MCU. "The only one that I haven’t played that’s on my bucket list is Rogue," she said. "I would love to play Rogue, or Jean Grey. I want to be one of the X-Men."

Were you disappointed that Palicki didn't get a second chance as Mockingbird in Marvel's Most Wanted

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/29/2025, 8:49 AM
''Hawkeye established that Laura Barton was Mockingbird''

She wasn't though right? I remember the moniker Agent 13 being used, but those two can exist next to each other. Would be fun to see the AoS cast back at some point.

Everything is canon with the multiverse (and with AoS, I'd argue it's definitely MCU up until the time travelling starting in S5), so there's a way in already.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2025, 8:53 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah

In this continuity Agent 19 could be Laura Barton while Bobbi is just Mockingbird.

It’s easy to resolve if they need to.
Methos5000
Methos5000 - 4/29/2025, 9:04 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Agent 13 is Sharon Carter, Bobbi is agent 19.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/29/2025, 8:56 AM
no thank u, agents of shit is non canon.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/29/2025, 9:04 AM
Hey look, it’s Wonder Woman!
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2025, 9:05 AM
I liked her version of Bobbi so it would be nice to see her reprise the role again even if I doubt it happens…

I enjoyed her and Hunter together aswell so would have been nice to have seen the pilot atleast just to judge for myself , especially since it had Delroy Lindo as Dominic Fortune and Oded Fehr was going to apparently play the main baddie who was a well known Marvel villain.

User Comment Image

I have no doubt that Marvel Studios at one point would have included the tv characters of the relationship between the 2 divisions hadn’t started to break down around 2015 or so but oh well…

It’s fun to atleast imagine the direction the universe could have gone in if the cohesion remained.

View Recorder