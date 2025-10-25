Writers Guild Of America Vows To Work On Blocking WBD's Potential Merger With Paramount Or Other Studios

Warner Bros. Discovery's potential sale continues to be the center of attention. Now, the Writers Guild of America has released a statement, sharing its disappointment over a possible merger for WBD.

By DanielKlissmman - Oct 25, 2025 01:10 PM EST
The potential sale of Warner Bros. Discovery has been the talk of the town since its announcement. The developments have been intriguing, with Paramount Skydance sending escalating offers for the company (which included making WBD CEO David Zaslav co-CEO of a merged Paramount-WBD), and Netflix and Amazon reportedly having interest in placing their own bids. The news has been far-reaching, even sparking debates about the future of DC Studios

Now, a major industry player has spoken out against the ongoing situation. The Writers Guild of America East and West released a statement (via Variety), publicly expressing their disappointment over Warner Bros. Discovery's potential sale. The WGA called the possible merger a "disaster" for those in the industry, and vowed to do work to block it: 

“Merger after merger in the media industry has harmed workers, diminished competition and free speech, and wasted hundreds of billions of dollars better invested in organic growth. Combining Warner Bros. with Paramount or another major studio or streamer would be a disaster for writers, for consumers, and for competition. The WGAW [Writers Guild of America West] and WGAE [Writers Guild of America East] will work with regulators to block the merger.”

As noted by Variety, this is not the first time the WGA has opposed media mergers. The guild has, in fact, argued against them since the early 2000s. It opposed the AT&T and Warner Bros. merger in 2016 (before it was ultimately finalized in 2018), the Fox and Disney merger in 2017, MGM and Amazon's in 2021, and, most recently, opposed the 2022 merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. Stemming from that acquisition, the WGA published "Broken Promises"—a bulletin follow-up to a previous publication (more on that below) advocating against consolidation in the entertainment industry—in which it stated: 

"The Warner Bros. Discovery merger sharply illustrates how consolidation increases the power of gatekeepers at the expense of marginalized voices. [...] This ill-advised merger is already a clear disaster for the content creators who have lost jobs and a potential employer, as well as for the consumers who are faced with a poorer, less-diverse content landscape."

Prior to this statement, in December 2021, the WGA published "Broken Promises: Media Mega-Mergers and the Case for Antitrust Reform," advocating for stricter reform laws. The publication partially said: 

"Media is the poster child for the failures of antitrust enforcement. The past 12 years have seen unprecedented levels of vertical and horizontal consolidation among television distributors and film and television producers, with large mergers alone totaling over $400 billion in deal value.1 [...] Over and over, [media companies] promised lower prices and more choice for customers. However, once regulators cleared the mergers, consumers saw price hikes at AT&T-DirecTV, less diversity of content at Disney-Fox, and fewer streaming choices at AT&T-Time Warner."

As mentioned in "Broken Promises," a common concern surrounding mega-mergers is shrinkage of the entertainment market. To explain what this means, essentially, the more companies that merge, the less studios that exist. The less studios, the less potential buyers/outlets for content offerings from different creatives. The less content offerings, the more homogenized entertainment can become.

We will keep you updated on any future developments regarding Warner Bros. Discovery's potential sale. 

Related:

Recommended For You:

bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/25/2025, 1:02 PM
This isn't going through. It's free publicity!
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 1:06 PM
Seems like they’ve attempted to block previous mergers and failed, I don’t see how they would be successful with this merger. 🤷‍♂️. On a side note, I don’t understand why wb wouldn’t license out the characters to make money. Could be cool seeing Superman with marvel/disney and also seeing Superman ion Netflix in the Snyderverse, maybe an hbo max show 🤷‍♂️
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/25/2025, 1:16 PM
@epc1122 - i feel like that would get messy the same way Marvels did. Imagine superman at Disney, Batman at universal wonder Woman at Sony we'd never get cross overs again as I doubt studios would want to pay per appearance 😅
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 1:26 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - I think a pay per appearance could be beneficial for everyone. A gleek with minions movie could be fun or a spiderman/blue beetle team up. Sony and marvel seemed to have worked it out with spiderman where two companies are essentially using the character. I think a Garfield spiderman movie and also a holland at marvel spiderman movie could work. Spider verse seems to be doing well. If companies pay for the characters, and if wb gets a small take from the profits, I see it as a win win.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/25/2025, 2:06 PM
@epc1122 - I was thinking that too. They apposed like 5 different mergers before yet all of them continued on anyway.
What's the point of trying it again now?

However, I definitely do not want to see WB licensing out characters. That would be a reverse way of giving DC studios the same issue that MARVEL studios had when it started: lack of full control of all of its characters.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/25/2025, 2:10 PM
@epc1122 - Spiderverse is also doing well because kids want to go see animated Spiderman movies...same reason all of the bad Jurassic World movies are still making bank: kids. Kids being families and more customers to the concession stands.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/25/2025, 2:11 PM
*bring families
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/25/2025, 2:17 PM
@epc1122 - it would be great but would other studios want to pay for that with other versions running around? Id love to see it happen though
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 2:18 PM
@lazlodaytona - I can see your point and I’m no lawyer, but I would think that if they have it in the contract where they license out the characters but still not preventing them to use it themselves, it would work.

Dc characters with Disney
A Snyderverse on Netflix
Gunnverse on hbo
Maybe some smaller characters with universal and/or paramount.

If companies were more willing to work together like Sony and marvel, i would think it could work but I just don’t know what the profits would be. Not that I’m a fan of either characters, but it could be fun seeing Harry Potter with doctor strange. Didn’t ready player one have a lot of different ips in that movie? Off the top of my head, I don’t think that movie did huge box office numbers but I do do think that movie did ok and it was during Covid. 🤷‍♂️
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 2:21 PM
@lazlodaytona - maybe wb should incorporate the dc characters in more animated movies where it doesn’t cost quite as much. Some of the ai YouTube videos are pretty amazing, at least to me 🤷‍♂️
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 2:28 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - for the life of me, I still don’t understand why there can’t be more than one version of a character around. These characters can make money with the right creators and with marvel, they started the trend by having the Avengers, more than one superhero in one movie, I think the next step to try to reinvigorate the superhero genre is to bring different companies together. A Superman captain America team up or a Batman iron man team up, I think would be fun for the fans and the general audience and certainly bring in a lot of money compared to a ms. Marvel, thunderbolts, or suicide squad movie. The box office has been pretty disappointing for comic book movies. Unless it’s spiderman, Batman, or avengers, I don’t see the studios making much. I think the studios should work together instead of seeing it as competition. It was ridiculous having Superman and ff4 so close together 🤦🏻‍♂️
jst5
jst5 - 10/25/2025, 2:38 PM
@epc1122 - That's because the only thing that can block a merger like this would be the government.
jst5
jst5 - 10/25/2025, 2:40 PM
@epc1122 - Also the reason WB can't "license out" DC characters is because they don't own Superman or Batman in the way you think they do to make a move like that.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 2:46 PM
@jst5 - well that’s why I think that the previous attempts weren’t successful and the writers guild trying to block this will be pretty uneventful.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 2:54 PM
@jst5 - yeah, that’s a good point but I do think there’s a way of more people were willing cooperate and not be so greedy. 😳😢🤣🤔
jst5
jst5 - 10/25/2025, 3:30 PM
@epc1122 - It's just a group of dumb Hollywood types that think they have some type of power.Nothing they can do to stop a merger...only thing that can would be the government.
jst5
jst5 - 10/25/2025, 3:32 PM
@epc1122 - It's built into their contact with who has rights to Batman and Superman...there would be no way they could lease out even if WB wanted to.They'll make more money just being bought out anyway.

Paramount is going to get the rights by 2027 though..it's only a matter of time now.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 3:38 PM
@jst5 - yeah. Do you have a preference with what might happen with wb?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/25/2025, 3:45 PM
@epc1122 - nah, I get that. Those scenarios would be great to see.

Mark my words, some day DC and Marvel will run out of ideas after so many big event films, throw up their hands, and say "alright. Let's do this."

Marvel v DC
is born. Billions and Billions will be made.
Then, after? The Rapture happens and no one's gonna give a rip about movies anymore.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 3:46 PM
@jst5 - I think you’re right about them making more money by selling the company outright but I wonder if they considered or looked to see if there would be a profit by licensing them out. why do you think it’s paramount?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/25/2025, 3:49 PM
@epc1122 - oh, absolutely. I'd be all for that type of thing. Let animation test the waters then pour in some bank for the eventual live-action movies.
jst5
jst5 - 10/25/2025, 3:49 PM
@epc1122 - I'm a fan of Paramount taking over it...
jst5
jst5 - 10/25/2025, 3:52 PM
@epc1122 - That's what I'm saying...it would be pointless and a waste of time for them to look at that angle...not only would they lose money but they'll lose production rights..it's built into their production rights by who also has the rights to Batman and Superman.

Paramount is the main one that's going to bid on WB that has and chance to get government approval.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 3:55 PM
@lazlodaytona - probably 👍🤣
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 3:56 PM
@jst5 - any reason why?
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 4:01 PM
@jst5 - I’m no lawyer but if Sony and marvel can work out an agreement to have spiderman in marvel movies but can also use the character in their movies, dc can probably do it. You might have to pay a little bit to the creators but I can see it working out too and I think in a few years, the IP’s will be open to more people, similar to Mickey Mouse.
jst5
jst5 - 10/25/2025, 4:37 PM
@epc1122 - They don't have the same production contract that WB has with the owners of Superman and Batman.There is no way WB can do that...
jst5
jst5 - 10/25/2025, 4:38 PM
@epc1122 - Any reason why Paramount has the only chance of government approval?Is that what you're asking?
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 4:52 PM
@jst5 - ok 👍
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 4:56 PM
@jst5 - I believe when I asked, it was any reason why you would prefer paramount to be the one to acquire wb.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 10/25/2025, 1:11 PM
Boo hoo WGA you have no say in it.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 10/25/2025, 1:18 PM
Good. [frick] Monopolies.
Reginator
Reginator - 10/25/2025, 1:18 PM
With AI on the way in the WGA will no longer exist.
Madman
Madman - 10/25/2025, 1:19 PM
I agree with the WGA; however, WB owns CNN and Paramount/Ellison are working to reframe CBS News. I think this has the support of the Trump admin for the same reason, he wants CNN muzzled.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/25/2025, 2:38 PM
I want Amazon to acquire Warner Bros. because it could bring together the opportunity to make my perfect vision for the Superhero genre come true. If they got it, then they could move James Gunn over to head up The Boys universe. They would still have Mortal Kombat through the WB sale, so they could hire Zack Snyder to run that universe, and they are currently in business with Jonathan Nolan with his Fallout series. He could then be moved over into the head of the DC universe.

The universe would then be in balance!
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 3:54 PM
@Forthas - I do like how you have the universes set up but with amazon, everything is prime exclusive and you generally can’t purchase through apple which is where I buy my digital media and I don’t think they usually go to the movie theaters. Plus season 5 is the last of the boys and I’m not sure if there’s going to be spin-offs and for me, while Snyder does fit with the mortal kombat universe, never really a fan of that franchise so it would be a moot point for me. Other than the dark knight trilogy, I’m not sure if Jonathan Nolan has really done anything that exciting or worthwhile. I’m not sure if he could handle a whole universe. Could be interesting though 👍🤷‍♂️
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/25/2025, 3:13 PM
There are other studios other than the big 5 you know.

And you know what happened the last time one of the big 5 was bought by another? The 6th largest became one of the big 5 by default. That will happen again. That will keep happening. New Studios are coming up all the time. Nature abhors a vacuum.

Drink some water. Breathe. Say to yourself "This is me breathing". Realise that this isn't actually some big evil thing that's happening.

The only thing that's being consolidated here is old school Hollywood studios. These writers are just getting all weepy eyed and nostalgic. If it were Comcast buying A24 or Sony buying Netflix would they still give a shit?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/25/2025, 4:52 PM

When there is only 1 gigantic media company left, that company will contract with Zack Snyder to make 5 sh!tty movies, let him blow a billion+ dollars, and then can it after the first 2 movies.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 10/25/2025, 5:05 PM
Paramount-Skydance doesn't have that money. They just went through a merger, lmao.

