HBO Max Removes DC Studios Label On BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES

Batman: The Animated Series is arguably one of the most important animated projects ever put to screen. The show was an undeniable hit with audiences, further cementing Bruce Wayne as a pop culture mainstay and one of DC Comics' most profitable characters. It's been over three decades since its release, but the show continues to be a relevant piece of the Caped Crusader's history. Not long ago, the show received the spotlight once again after a puzzling (but not groundbreaking) development.

Earlier in October, keen-eyed viewers noticed that on HBO Max, Batman: The Animated Series had been branded with the DC Studios logo. This was confusing, given that the Batman series premiered in 1992, while DC Studios was formed in 2022. The situation was made more puzzling by the fact that the Batman show was the only animated project on the streamer with the logo.

Now, an update has come our way regarding the somewhat odd situation. As pointed out by Reddit user BatmanNewsChris on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, HBO Max has removed the DC Studios logo from Batman: The Animated Series. Below are screenshots of what the show looks like now on the streamer:

This is what the show looked like with the DC Studios logo, before the most recent change occurred:

Prior to this latest update, it was difficult to understand why the Batman series had—technically—been branded as a DC Studios project. James Gunn, for example, previously explained that a project like the animated Harley Quinn series was not given the logo, because he felt it unfair to do so when the company hadn't had a hand in developing it. Given that reasoning, suddenly branding a 30-year-old series as a product of a modern-day studio made little sense. In light of this newest update, however, putting the DC Studios branding on Batman: The Animated Series seems to have been a simple mistake.

Now, Batman's classic animated show may not be the DCU canon, but the Caped Crusader is expected to be an important part of the franchise. Though The Brave and the Bold has seemingly faced some development struggles, DC Studios continues to work on the project. During an interview with Rolling Stone, James Gunn explained DC Studios' thought process for adapting its version of the Dark Knight:

"Batman has to have a reason for existing, right? So Batman can’t just be, 'Oh, we're making a Batman movie because Batman's the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,' which he is. But because there's a need for him in the DCU and a need that he's not exactly the same as [Matt Reeves'] Batman. But yet, he's not a campy Batman. I'm not interested in that. I'm not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really. So we're dealing with that. I think I have a way in, by the way. I think I really know what it’s—I just am dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality."

All episodes of Batman: The Animated Series are streaming on HBO Max.

