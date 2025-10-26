HBO Max Removes DC Studios Label On BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES

Earlier in October, HBO Max gave Batman: The Animated Series the DC Studios logo. Now, the streamer has taken the label off the beloved show.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Oct 26, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Batman: The Animated Series is arguably one of the most important animated projects ever put to screen. The show was an undeniable hit with audiences, further cementing Bruce Wayne as a pop culture mainstay and one of DC Comics' most profitable characters. It's been over three decades since its release, but the show continues to be a relevant piece of the Caped Crusader's history. Not long ago, the show received the spotlight once again after a puzzling (but not groundbreaking) development.

Earlier in October, keen-eyed viewers noticed that on HBO Max, Batman: The Animated Series had been branded with the DC Studios logo. This was confusing, given that the Batman series premiered in 1992, while DC Studios was formed in 2022. The situation was made more puzzling by the fact that the Batman show was the only animated project on the streamer with the logo.

Now, an update has come our way regarding the somewhat odd situation. As pointed out by Reddit user BatmanNewsChris on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, HBO Max has removed the DC Studios logo from Batman: The Animated Series. Below are screenshots of what the show looks like now on the streamer: 

image host
image host

This is what the show looked like with the DC Studios logo, before the most recent change occurred: 

image host
image host

Prior to this latest update, it was difficult to understand why the Batman series had—technically—been branded as a DC Studios project. James Gunn, for example, previously explained that a project like the animated Harley Quinn series was not given the logo, because he felt it unfair to do so when the company hadn't had a hand in developing it. Given that reasoning, suddenly branding a 30-year-old series as a product of a modern-day studio made little sense. In light of this newest update, however, putting the DC Studios branding on Batman: The Animated Series seems to have been a simple mistake. 

Now, Batman's classic animated show may not be the DCU canon, but the Caped Crusader is expected to be an important part of the franchise. Though The Brave and the Bold has seemingly faced some development struggles, DC Studios continues to work on the project. During an interview with Rolling Stone, James Gunn explained DC Studios' thought process for adapting its version of the Dark Knight: 

"Batman has to have a reason for existing, right? So Batman can’t just be, 'Oh, we're making a Batman movie because Batman's the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,' which he is. But because there's a need for him in the DCU and a need that he's not exactly the same as [Matt Reeves'] Batman. But yet, he's not a campy Batman. I'm not interested in that. I'm not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really. So we're dealing with that. I think I have a way in, by the way. I think I really know what it’s—I just am dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality."

All episodes of Batman: The Animated Series are streaming on HBO Max. 

What are your thoughts on Batman: The Animated Series' HBO Max confusion? Let us know in the comments!

Moriakum
Moriakum - 10/26/2025, 12:35 PM
Gunn:

User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/26/2025, 12:35 PM
Still the definitive best animated series.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/26/2025, 12:38 PM
@TheVandalore - Correction, the best comic book adaption period.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/26/2025, 12:59 PM
@TheJok3r -User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/26/2025, 12:40 PM
BTAS is the best animated comic book series hands down. This along with TNBA, BB, STAS and JL + JLU was the golden age of animated comic book shows.

X-Men and Spider-Man the animated series are as close as it gets from Marvel. Though that last season of X-Men got pretty shaky at the end.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/26/2025, 12:41 PM
Hamas planning a second 9/11 and this is news for you?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 10/26/2025, 1:17 PM
@Malatrova15 - what does Hamas have to do with CBMs?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/26/2025, 1:50 PM
@UltimaRex - nothing bro, keep living the dream
TowelSeatbelt
TowelSeatbelt - 10/26/2025, 4:23 PM
Found the Jew
Baf
Baf - 10/26/2025, 4:26 PM
@Malatrova15 - The world needs, more moral gatekeepers like you to help folks decide what’s important.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/26/2025, 4:44 PM
@Baf - thanks man. You get it.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/26/2025, 12:55 PM
Why the [frick] are they playing musical chairs with logos on a [frick]ing classic?

Pick a lane and stick to it, [frick].

This isn't some new shit DC Studios developed, it's [frick]ing 30 years old, let the legacy [frick]ing breathe, [frick].

Stop rewriting history just for branding's sake, it’s lazy and [frick]ing disrespectful, [frick].

Batman: TAS is sacred [frick]ing ground, and you are treating it like a promo banner for Gunn’s DCU, [frick].

At least they removed it now, but why slap it on there in the [frick]ing first place, [frick]?

Don’t fix what wasn’t [frick]ing broken, [frick].

For [frick]s Sake
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/26/2025, 1:36 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - "why slap it on there in the [frick]ing first place, [frick]?"

This is a really good question. I initially thought they were going to slap it on all DC products, but it was only this one particular series, then it was removed. It didn't show up out of nowhere; someone had to manually remove the original image, add the DC logo to it, then upload it again. Did Gunn really think he could get away by presenting that series as his own ? Probably not, but someone from his team clearly thought they could.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/26/2025, 2:01 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - breathe my friend 😄

The error has been fixed and the earth is still properly spinning on its axis.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/26/2025, 2:24 PM
@TheJok3r - Exactly. This wasn’t some automated slip-up; someone [frick]ing deliberately did that shit.
You don't just accidentally rebrand a 30-year-old classic with a [frick]ing modern studio tag, [frick].

Whether it was Gunn or someone on his [frick]ing team, it still reeks of [frick]ing overreach.

It’s like they’re testing how far they can [frick]ing rewrite history to fit this new DCU branding, [frick].
Good thing people clocked it early, otherwise they’d just let it [frick]ing slide.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/26/2025, 2:27 PM
@lazlodaytona - 😂 Haha fair, matey, I’m breathing now.

Still, someone did try to [frick]ing sneak that shit in, and that’s the part I’m [frick]ing side-eyeing.

Like… what else are they "accidentally" rebranding next? Static Shock? Teen Titans? [frick].

Let’s just hope they don’t start [frick]ing slapping DC Studios on Lois & Clark next, [frick]s sake. 😭
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/26/2025, 6:12 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - i hope they don't either...
simply because I don't wanna read my friend's obituary after you have a heart attack 😜
RolandD
RolandD - 10/26/2025, 1:03 PM
I am not sure how I am going to sleep tonight or for the foreseeable future.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/26/2025, 2:28 PM
@RolandD - You know what I [frick]ing mean?? For [frick]s Sake
Forthas
Forthas - 10/26/2025, 1:20 PM
FANS:

User Comment Image


WARNER BROTHERS:

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/26/2025, 2:29 PM
@Forthas - lolollololololololololololololololoo.. brilliant lllollololoo
Forthas
Forthas - 10/26/2025, 4:24 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/26/2025, 1:38 PM
They don't want Gunn's stink
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/26/2025, 1:43 PM
😅😅User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/26/2025, 1:45 PM
thats what u get goon for turning soup into a phucking *******
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/26/2025, 2:02 PM
I don't see the difference
grif
grif - 10/26/2025, 3:01 PM
people raised hell about this?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/26/2025, 3:50 PM

I'm pretty sure this is more relevant and important than ......

something?
RolandD
RolandD - 10/26/2025, 5:41 PM
@DocSpock - If it was Josh, I would even say rent do but it wasn’t Josh this time
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/26/2025, 4:16 PM
Well, [frick] man, this just ruined my day !! I CAN'T BELIEVE THEY WOULD DO THIS !!!!!! grrrrrrr

