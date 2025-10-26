IT: WELCOME TO DERRY's First Episode Open And Concludes With The Franchise's Most Horrific Scenes - SPOILERS

IT: WELCOME TO DERRY's First Episode Open And Concludes With The Franchise's Most Horrific Scenes - SPOILERS

The first episode of It: Welcome to Derry premiered on HBO earlier this evening, and it both opens and closes with some of the It franchise's most terrifying imagery. Does Pennywise appear? Find out here!

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 26, 2025 10:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: FearHQ.com

This article was originally published on FearHQ.com.

It: Welcome to Derry opens with a young boy, Matty, being chased out of a Derry movie theater by a very dedicated usher. The boy clearly comes from a troubled home, and hitches a lift with a family out of town. 

However, the car journey becomes increasingly sinister (and somehow turns back to Derry), with it soon becoming clear that the mother, father, son, and daughter are all under Pennywise's influence. The mom gives birth—in a grotesque sequence—to a two-headed demon baby with fangs and wings. It causes carnage in the car, though we don't see what becomes of its occupants. 

We later learn that Matty is missing, prompting local kids Lilly, Phil, Terry, Veronica, and Marge to investigate. They've heard a familiar song playing through the pipes, and realise it's from the movie that Matty watched on the night he disappeared. 

He appears on the screen before his friends, and all hell is unleashed when that demonic baby, now quite a bit larger, goes on a rampage. It mauls Terry and tears Phil in half, before brutally attacking the youngest of the children, Marge. 

Lilly and Veronica flee to the lobby, and when the former looks down, she sees that Marge's severed hand is in hers. They both scream as the episode ends, confirming that what they went through was real. 

So, does Pennywise the Clown appear? In that iconic form, no. At this point in the series, "It" is taking on the appearance of a nightmarish "baby," all the better to torment these children with. 

As for where It: Welcome to Derry is going, it's too soon to say. We've seen the next four episodes, and things do become a little clearer in the second instalment (that subplot with the military pays off in a really interesting way). As for when you'll see Pennywise, we can't spoil that, but expect a wait. 

Set in the world of Stephen King's It universe, It: Welcome to Derry is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two.

The cast is led by Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård.

The series, from Warner Bros. Television and developed for television by filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (ItThe Flash) and Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman), will debut on HBO and also be available to stream on HBO Max. Muschietti will direct four episodes of the nine-episode series.

The first episode of It: Welcome to Derry is now streaming on HBO Max, with new episodes released weekly leading up to the season finale on December 14.

Related:

Recommended For You:

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/26/2025, 10:42 PM
Haven't seen it yet.
Am looking forward to it.

Hope it delivers!
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/26/2025, 10:43 PM
Thinking about starting this right now. I've got nothin better to watch tonight.
asherman93
asherman93 - 10/26/2025, 10:57 PM
"First Episode Open And Concludes With The Franchise's Most Horrific Scenes"

Oh god, please tell me they're not doing the sewer orgy.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/26/2025, 11:01 PM
Oh god, please tell me they're doing the sewer orgy.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/26/2025, 11:23 PM
@Malatrova15 - count me in!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/26/2025, 11:05 PM
Was this good? Interested but I don't like wasting my time anymore.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 10/26/2025, 11:42 PM
feels pointless to watch a show were pennywise is deathproof due to plot armor for the films. he doesn't die til movie 2 so these prequel seasons are unnecessary filler....

not sure if i'm going to watch as the reviews are middling too
Heeerun
Heeerun - 10/26/2025, 11:55 PM
Gee! You know what I want to see??? Brutal child murder! Sounds like fun night!

How can anyone watch this garbage

