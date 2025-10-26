RUMOR: Unnamed THE WHITE LOTUS Star Eyed For Rapunzel Role In TANGLED, But Who Could It Be?

In March, Snow White opened in theaters to largely negative reviews—not to mention heaps of controversies—and became a box office bomb, grossing a mere $205.7 million worldwide on a reported production budget of $270 million (that number rockets up to $370 million with marketing costs factored in).

Disney was left rattled, and the House of Mouse decided to put its live-action version of Tangled on hold. The movie had been in active development with The Greatest Showman and Better Man helmer Michael Gracey on board to direct from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder).

Now, it's once again in the works at Disney, with Scarlett Johansson circling the role of the villainous Mother Gothel. There's still no official word on who will play Rapunzel, though Gigi Hadid has confirmed that she auditioned for Tangled's lead before it paused production.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH (via Toonado.com), "an actress from The White Lotus is the frontrunner to play Rapunzel in Tangled." The insider doesn't specify who that might be, but we can make a few educated guesses.

Sarah Catherine Hook, Lalisa Manobal, and Aimee Lou Wood are all likely possibilities, as are Charlotte Le Bon and Sydney Sweeney. Again, we can only speculate for now, but as casting ramps up, it likely won't be long before the trades weigh in with casting news.

"What would excite me about it would be the opportunity to work with Michael Gracey, who is attached to direct the film," Johansson recently said about the possibility of starring in Tangled. "He is just absolutely an extraordinary visionary, and any actor would love to have a collaboration with him."

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Released in 2010, the original animated adventure's popularity has only grown in recent years, with Rapunzel now one of Disney's most beloved and iconic Princesses.

Tangled grossed just shy of $600 million at the worldwide box office upon release and starred Mandy Moore, Donna Murphy, and Zachary Levi. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+, while this live-action remake doesn't currently have a confirmed release date.

Keep checking back here for updates on Tangled as we have them.