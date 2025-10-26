RUMOR: Unnamed THE WHITE LOTUS Star Eyed For Rapunzel Role In TANGLED, But Who Could It Be?

According to a new rumour, one of the stars of HBO's The White Lotus is the "frontrunner" to play Rapunzel in Disney's live-action Tangled, but who could that be? We have some of the likely candidates...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 26, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

In March, Snow White opened in theaters to largely negative reviews—not to mention heaps of controversies—and became a box office bomb, grossing a mere $205.7 million worldwide on a reported production budget of $270 million (that number rockets up to $370 million with marketing costs factored in).

Disney was left rattled, and the House of Mouse decided to put its live-action version of Tangled on hold. The movie had been in active development with The Greatest Showman and Better Man helmer Michael Gracey on board to direct from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder).

Now, it's once again in the works at Disney, with Scarlett Johansson circling the role of the villainous Mother Gothel. There's still no official word on who will play Rapunzel, though Gigi Hadid has confirmed that she auditioned for Tangled's lead before it paused production. 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH (via Toonado.com), "an actress from The White Lotus is the frontrunner to play Rapunzel in Tangled." The insider doesn't specify who that might be, but we can make a few educated guesses. 

Sarah Catherine Hook, Lalisa Manobal, and Aimee Lou Wood are all likely possibilities, as are Charlotte Le Bon and Sydney Sweeney. Again, we can only speculate for now, but as casting ramps up, it likely won't be long before the trades weigh in with casting news. 

"What would excite me about it would be the opportunity to work with Michael Gracey, who is attached to direct the film," Johansson recently said about the possibility of starring in Tangled. "He is just absolutely an extraordinary visionary, and any actor would love to have a collaboration with him."

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Released in 2010, the original animated adventure's popularity has only grown in recent years, with Rapunzel now one of Disney's most beloved and iconic Princesses.

Tangled grossed just shy of $600 million at the worldwide box office upon release and starred Mandy Moore, Donna Murphy, and Zachary Levi. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+, while this live-action remake doesn't currently have a confirmed release date. 

Keep checking back here for updates on Tangled as we have them.

mountainman
mountainman - 10/26/2025, 12:44 PM
User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/26/2025, 12:50 PM
@mountainman - the only person front chested enough to carry all that hair in the back without tipping over
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 10/26/2025, 12:55 PM
Theo James?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/26/2025, 1:04 PM
@EskimoJ - it’s obviously Walton Goggins.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 10/26/2025, 12:55 PM
It’s Jennifer Coolidge. F—K yeah! Nah it’s probably Hailey Lu Richardson. She’s got the look of the character plus she could still play 10 years younger. If it was Sydney Sweeney she wouldn’t be “unnamed”. They’d be shouting it from the rooftops to get the hype train rolling.
sahinduezguen
sahinduezguen - 10/26/2025, 1:04 PM
McKenna Grace!!!
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/26/2025, 1:39 PM
@sahinduezguen - this is the correct pick.
A2ron
A2ron - 10/26/2025, 1:16 PM
The first actress I thought of is Haley Lu Richardson. If the character needs to be younger, she’d be able to pull it off.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/26/2025, 1:33 PM
@A2ron - She’s great too
RolandD
RolandD - 10/26/2025, 1:20 PM
Very slow news day.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/26/2025, 1:33 PM
Why didn’t we post Sydney pics too?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/26/2025, 1:39 PM
Lalisa or Audrey, or bust
ElJefe
ElJefe - 10/26/2025, 3:41 PM
@bkmeijer1 -

Bust!

User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 10/26/2025, 3:57 PM
@ElJefe - thank you!
ElJefe
ElJefe - 10/26/2025, 4:50 PM
@theFUZZ008 -

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/26/2025, 2:43 PM
My guess is either Haley Lu Richardson or Sarah Catherine Hook.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I could also see it being Aimee Lou Wood though but regardless , I think all 3 would fit Tangled’s Rapunzel well!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/26/2025, 3:27 PM

What kind of money losing disaster will this Disney crapfest turn into?

