ZOOTOPIA 2 Has Passed $1 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office After Just 17 Days In Theaters

Zootopia 2 has been a huge box office success for Disney, and the Mouse House has now officially announced that the animated sequel has passed (or will today) the $1 billion mark at the global box office after only 17 days in theaters.

The stats haven't updated yet, but so far, the film has taken in $232.7 million domestically and a staggering $753.4 million overseas.

The family-friendly adventure has now become the second Motion Picture Association (MPA) $1 billion title of 2025 after Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, and will hit the milestone in the shortest amount of time among all animated MPA releases and all PG-rated films.

“Everyone at Disney Animation put their heart, soul and passion into this film to tell a story full of joy, imagination, and incredible thoughtfulness,” said Jared Bush, Chief Creative Officer, Walt Disney Animation Studios. “This milestone means the world to us, because more than anything, it means audiences are coming to theaters for a shared experience of watching this movie on the big screen, everyone together, from all walks of life around the world – and that is a Zootopia dream come true.”

Zootopia 2 now becomes the third movie of 2025 to pass $1 billion after Lilo and Stitch and Ne Zha 2.

The movie has also broken several records in China, becoming the country’s highest animated opening ever for a non-local title, and the highest-grossing non-local animated film of all time after just five days on release.

Disney hasn't announced plans for a third Zootopia movie yet, but you can bet it'll happen.

A paws-itively unbelievable milestone 🐾

Thanks to fans everywhere, #Zootopia2 has crossed $1 Billion worldwide! We are so thankful for every fan who joined the adventure! pic.twitter.com/cvLsqlY9JY — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 12, 2025

“Zoo” music and lyrics are written by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin and Shakira. The song is produced by Blake Slatkin, Alex (A.C.) Castillo, Shakira and Ed Sheeran. The single “Zoo” releases on Friday, October 10. The movie's score is composed by Michael Giacchino and launches as a part of the full soundtrack on Friday, November 21, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on Wednesday, November 26.

In addition to writing and producing the single “Zoo” with Shakira, Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin appear in special cameos as a pair of sheep named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin.

"In Walt Disney Animation Studios' sequel Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

Zootopia 2's voice cast also includes Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live), David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story) and Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl) as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia. Comedian Fortune Feimster (Crushing It) previously joined the cast as Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries.

Idris Elba (Heads of State) returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department; Patrick Warburton (The Emperor’s New Groove) voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer; Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal; and Nate Torrence (Get Smart) reprises his role as Clawhauser, Zootopia Police Department’s charming cheetah receptionist.