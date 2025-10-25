A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 3 Director Thinks Jim Carrey Should Take Over As Freddy Krueger

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors director Chuck Russell thinks Jim Carrey should play iconic Dream Demon, Freddy Krueger, if the franchise is ever rebooted...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 25, 2025 01:10 PM EST
We've been hearing that there might be some movement on a new A Nightmare on Elm Street movie for a while at this stage, but If and when Freddy Krueger does return to the screen, fans shouldn't expect to see Robert Englund back in the iconic bladed glove and striped jumper.

“There’s no Freddy left in me," he told Bloody Disgusting in a recent interview. "I could possibly voice a really high-end animated version. That would be nice to be asked to do, but I know I can’t do the fight scenes more than one take now, one angle. I just can’t be snapping my head or anything like that. I’m an old dog! Give me a break.”

Chuck Russell, the co-writer and director of what many fans consider to be the best movie in the franchise, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, has expressed interest in returning to helm another movie, and though he notes that Englund “is the only Freddy” to him, he does have a very interesting idea for the actor who could take over the role: Jim Carrey.

“Jim, in my opinion, could almost do anything if he put his heart into it,” he said on Dread Central’s Development Hell podcast. “For Jim to do it, we’d have to do something that was another leap in the Elm Street series — a little bit like what Wes did with his very meta New Nightmare. I think Jim would only consider it, and I’d only consider harnessing Jim, if there was a bold new direction for Elm Street.”

Russell, who previously worked with Carrey on The Mask, hasn't confirmed that he's actually had any discussions about directing a new ANOES movie, but it definitely sounds like it's something he's put a lot of thought into.

“I’d love to do another Elm Street if there was the full support of everybody,” he added. “Patricia Arquette has said she’d like to do it again in the press. Very interesting, because she didn’t talk about it a lot earlier in her career. She was so terrific and went on to have such a great career — I think that’s a good idea too. "

The Hollywood Reporter recently asked New Line Cinema President and Chief Creative Officer Richard Brener if a new movie was in development, and was given a somewhat optimistic response.

“We hope so. It’s complicated because of the rights.”

The U.S. rights to the A Nightmare of Elm Street franchise reverted to the estate of writer-director Wes Craven back in 2019, but New Line retains the international rights. Last we heard, the estate was "taking pitches," but they still need New Line on board or a deal with another domestic distributor to move forward with a new movie.

Do you think Jim Carrey would be a good pick to take over as Freddy Krueger? Drop us a comment down below.

In Wes Craven's classic slasher film, several Midwestern teenagers fall prey to Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a disfigured midnight mangler who preys on the teenagers in their dreams -- which, in turn, kills them in reality. After investigating the phenomenon, Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) begins to suspect that a dark secret kept by her and her friends' parents may be the key to unraveling the mystery, but can Nancy and her boyfriend Glen (Johnny Depp) solve the puzzle before it's too late?





TheDpool
TheDpool - 10/25/2025, 1:38 PM
I dunno, I think Carrey himself would be against doing something like Feeddy.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/25/2025, 1:39 PM
@TheDpool - he loves to kill children in His sleep....or maybe im thinking in Kevin Spacey
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/25/2025, 3:29 PM
@TheDpool - he was against Kickass 2 being so violent, I doubt he would be up for this.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/25/2025, 1:38 PM
Do it
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 10/25/2025, 1:39 PM
I don't think they should stunt cast the next Freddy. It should be a smaller name who most people wouldn't associate with any other big role.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/25/2025, 1:43 PM
They botched the remake by making him a diddler. While it was implied but NEVER said in the originals, plus Jackie Earl Haley was a shitt choice. He only got it because of Watchmen. Brad Douriff can play chucky forever thanks to it being in voice only, most of the time
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/25/2025, 1:53 PM
@bobevanz - I thought Haley was an excellent choice. It was the sh1t directing and horrible script that made the film a disaster.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 10/25/2025, 3:15 PM
@bobevanz - I always thought Freddy was more of jus a child abuser/child murderer. I never took him for a child “diddler”, in the past movies. I think making him pedo somehow made him grosser. They probably should have taken that out of the new movie. Also, the CGI was shit and the dreams were uninspired. Some of the Freddy movies had dreams somewhat catered to the victim. These were just whatev kills. Also the sound design for his voice eekk!! I digress. Haha
LoudLon
LoudLon - 10/25/2025, 3:28 PM
@lazlodaytona - This is my opinion as well. Haley was the only thing I liked about it. They didn't give him a lot to work with, to be sure, but he made it his own as best he could. Otherwise it was the absolutely crap script that sank in. Which is typical of Michael Bay and Platinum Dunes, IMO.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/25/2025, 3:54 PM
@LoudLon - yeah, I was so disappointed while watching that film. I should have taken the hint the first time I went to go see it and a tornado interrupted the showing halfway through the movie. Got a free ticket and stupidly went back to finish it.
LoudLon
LoudLon - 10/25/2025, 3:54 PM
@LibraMatter - In the trailer, there's a shot of Kruger running away while shouting, "I didn't do anything!"

That, I think, would have been a great twist. I love the first three Elm Street flicks, but I've always had an issue with whatever karmic justice would allow a child killer to continue killing kids after his own death. If anything, his ass should be rotting in hell, right? Why reward him for his evils by letting him continue doing it in the afterlife? Of course we would learn that his soul was rescued by some demons and blah, blah, blah, but that silliness that came later, and is about as bad as Michael Myers turning out to be the execution for a Druid death cult. It's just silly.

Anyway, when Kruger says that in the remake trailer, it actually got me excited for the idea that Kruger was actually innocent, and was back for otherworldly vengeance against those who killed him, and what better way to exact his revenge than to do exactly what they had accused him of doing, but hadn't done.

Just felt like a major missed opportunity, to me. Also I agree about the dreams being uninspired. With modern CGI, they could have created any kind of fantastic, visually imaginative dream world and creative deaths their minds could possibly have envisioned. Instead, we got more of the usual boiler room stuff.

They could have done so much more with it.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 10/25/2025, 4:11 PM
@LoudLon - Woah!! That’s a cool concept. Freddy not even being a child killer and coming back after getting torched for it for revenge. Damn, I like that. It’s kind of crazy how the new Black Phone movie is pretty much a Freddy movie without Freddy and it kind of works. So I know it’s possible for them to make a cool remake of Nightmare on Elm Street. Or even just a continuation. Like someone reawakening Freddy and he just starts up again.

BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 10/25/2025, 1:50 PM
The same Jim Carrey that did an about-face on the violence in 'Kick-Ass 2', denounced its negativity etc?

I think George Jetson is the closer fit.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/25/2025, 1:54 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - actually, it wasn't the violence, it was the gun use in it. I'm sure he'd have zero problem stabbing kids with finger knives.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 10/25/2025, 2:04 PM
@lazlodaytona - Yeah, I read, "I did Kickass a month b4 Sandy Hook and now in all good conscience I cannot support that level of violence." - Sandy Hook was indeed appalling, and there's no way they could have known, but I think it caught him off guard emotionally - like anyone with empathy.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/25/2025, 3:39 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - absolutely. He's a genuinely nice guy I believe. Typical artsy type, but I really believe he's cool in real life.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/25/2025, 1:57 PM
Jim Carrey is definitely an interesting choice. I'd give it a chance. Freddy definitely has to have an animated personality and Haley just came about raspy and full. Carrey could probably pull it off.

Oh, and Nightmare 3 is tied with New Nightmare as my favorite. So if the director of 3 wants to come back? I'm ALL for it.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/25/2025, 1:58 PM
raspy and *dull
Sc00tersays
Sc00tersays - 10/25/2025, 2:21 PM
That's the most brilliant casting idea I've heard in years
ElJefe
ElJefe - 10/25/2025, 3:43 PM
@Sc00tersays - I love it too - as a Freddy fan and a Jim Carey fan!
kcJONES
kcJONES - 10/25/2025, 2:43 PM
Richard Brake would be my personal choice for a new Freddy. Carrey could definitely be fun tho
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 10/25/2025, 2:50 PM
The Freddy movies were not good enough to warrant remakes. And they'd be DOA. Jim Carrey has no star power. After he betrayed his co-workers from Kick-Ass 2, he deserves nothing!
DraculaX
DraculaX - 10/25/2025, 2:59 PM
Christian Bale, heck Cumberbatch would be good replacements
Santanaonfire
Santanaonfire - 10/25/2025, 3:18 PM
As he directed Carrey in The Mask, I can see where he’s coming from. I could see it working, but I don’t think it’s the right move. If they’re going to reboot it, make an original first entry and cast someone fresh.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 10/25/2025, 3:25 PM
Dan Stevens would be great in the role! Even Cameron Monaghan would work. I looked up his age and he’s 32, which could still work. I don’t think Jim would work. He would be too Jim Carey-ish and that’s not Freddy.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/25/2025, 3:37 PM
That'd be awesome, especially seeing how creepy he can be in movies like The Cable Guy and The Grinch.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/25/2025, 3:40 PM
I've seen Jim Carrey play scary 'non-Carrey' roles, so I think this could work.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/25/2025, 4:41 PM

Nancy Pelosi could do it without a mask.
dracula
dracula - 10/25/2025, 4:49 PM
I can see it
but he is probably too old now

