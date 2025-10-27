DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Wilson Bethel Teases Season 2 Action And Reveals Whether Bullseye Is In Season 3

Wilson Bethel's Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter/Bullseye wasn't supposed to be in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. However, thanks to a well-publicised creative overhaul, the villain was added to the Disney+ series and played a pivotal role in the premiere and final couple of episodes.

After being tasked by Vanessa Fisk with killing Foggy Nelson, Bullseye broke out of prison and attempted to kill Mayor Wilson Fisk. Now, he's on the loose and set to return in the upcoming second season.

During a recent convention appearance, Bethel talked about continuing the villain's story. "There are whole new avenues of Dex's interesting, messed-up psyche that we get to explore, and there's some really, really fun stuff that's on the way for Bullseye and Dex."

"I think the coolest Bullseye fight sequence that we have yet to see in the show is part of [Season 2]," the actor added, "one that truly is f*cking awesome."

Set photos have suggested that the Man Without Fear and Bullseye will team up in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Matt Murdock learning that Dex was manipulated could change their dynamic, as would the revelation that Foggy is alive (which remains the prevailing theory among fans).

We wouldn't bank on Bullseye becoming a hero, but the character's story looks set to continue in the recently announced Season 3. Commenting on that, Bethel teased, "As some of you might know, we've already got picked up for another new season that we will start doing next year. We'll have more Bullseye on the way and Kingpin and all the rest."

It's too soon to say what we should expect from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, and whether the plan is to continue the Mayor Fisk storyline (it does rather feel like that will have run its course by the time Season 2 ends).

Still, we have some ideas where that third batch of episodes could go.

You can listen to Bethal's comments in full below. We also have some newly surfaced shots of the actor suited up as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Season 2 additions include Krysten Ritter, Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and Royce Johnson. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 comes to the platform on March 4, 2026.