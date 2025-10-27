DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Wilson Bethel Teases Season 2 Action And Reveals Whether Bullseye Is In Season 3

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Wilson Bethel Teases Season 2 Action And Reveals Whether Bullseye Is In Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again star Wilson Bethel has shared some intriguing hints about Marvel Television's Season 2 plans, and reveals whether he'll be back as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter/Bullseye in Season 3.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 27, 2025 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Wilson Bethel's Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter/Bullseye wasn't supposed to be in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. However, thanks to a well-publicised creative overhaul, the villain was added to the Disney+ series and played a pivotal role in the premiere and final couple of episodes.

After being tasked by Vanessa Fisk with killing Foggy Nelson, Bullseye broke out of prison and attempted to kill Mayor Wilson Fisk. Now, he's on the loose and set to return in the upcoming second season.

During a recent convention appearance, Bethel talked about continuing the villain's story. "There are whole new avenues of Dex's interesting, messed-up psyche that we get to explore, and there's some really, really fun stuff that's on the way for Bullseye and Dex."

"I think the coolest Bullseye fight sequence that we have yet to see in the show is part of [Season 2]," the actor added, "one that truly is f*cking awesome."

Set photos have suggested that the Man Without Fear and Bullseye will team up in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Matt Murdock learning that Dex was manipulated could change their dynamic, as would the revelation that Foggy is alive (which remains the prevailing theory among fans). 

We wouldn't bank on Bullseye becoming a hero, but the character's story looks set to continue in the recently announced Season 3. Commenting on that, Bethel teased, "As some of you might know, we've already got picked up for another new season that we will start doing next year. We'll have more Bullseye on the way and Kingpin and all the rest."

It's too soon to say what we should expect from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, and whether the plan is to continue the Mayor Fisk storyline (it does rather feel like that will have run its course by the time Season 2 ends). 

Still, we have some ideas where that third batch of episodes could go

You can listen to Bethal's comments in full below. We also have some newly surfaced shots of the actor suited up as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1.

@nerdtropolis Wilson Bethel teases the best fight scenes yet in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 with Charlie Cox. #Daredevil #Bullseye #DaredevilBornAgain #CharlieCox #WilsonBethel ♬ original sound - Nerdtropolis

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Season 2 additions include Krysten Ritter, Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and Royce Johnson. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 comes to the platform on March 4, 2026. 

Netflix's JESSICA JONES Created A Weird Plot Hole For DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN... 10 Years In Advance
Related:

Netflix's JESSICA JONES Created A Weird Plot Hole For DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN... 10 Years In Advance
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Never-Before-Seen Costume Photos Highlight The Punisher, Muse, Bullseye, And More
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Never-Before-Seen Costume Photos Highlight The Punisher, Muse, Bullseye, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 10/27/2025, 8:12 AM
Wilson Bethel is such a champ for his dedication to the role.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/27/2025, 8:16 AM
Great news. Marvel got over its "kill the villains" issue
I'd love to see a deadly scorpion and bullseye team up. Maybe secret wars if scorpion and bullseye survive to see new York get pulled into battleworld?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/27/2025, 8:43 AM
@Vigor - that could be interesting

However I think it’s more likely you will keep a villain alive in a tv show since you could always bring them back in the next or later season while that’s not really the case in a film since it could take years between a villain being brought back because audience would want someone new for the hero to take on.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/27/2025, 8:45 AM
So glad bullseye is returning for season 2 and I can’t wait to see what he does. One of my favourite marvel characters for sure.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/27/2025, 8:46 AM
I LOVE his take on Bullseye. I was really excited to hear he was coming back and can't wait to see him play Dex some more. I would love to see him show up as the big bad in a season of 'hawkeye' too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/27/2025, 8:49 AM
Sweet , sounds good imo since I’m all for more Bullseye right now given he was a post overhaul addition to BA S1 so they can more naturally integrate him into the show this time from the onset.

Honestly the only disappointing thing is Kingpin coming back for S3 because while I do like D’Onofrio’s performance and that take on the character , I am a bit tired of him being the main villain of the show for atleast 3-4 seasons now & would rather someone else be given that shot…

However if he’s in a somewhat different position or role by the end of S2 and the big bad is someone else then I would be excited for that!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/27/2025, 9:13 AM
Hope we see him snipe someone with a tooth pick in S2
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder