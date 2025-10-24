THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Marvel Studios Releases 10-Hour Video Of The Thing "Waiting" To Mark Disney+ Release

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Marvel Studios Releases 10-Hour Video Of The Thing &quot;Waiting&quot; To Mark Disney+ Release

The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally has a confirmed Disney+ release date, and to celebrate the occasion, Marvel Studios just dropped a 10-hour video of the Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed Thing. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Oct 24, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Earlier today, Marvel Studios finally revealed when The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres on Disney+. Now, as part of its Marvel Ambience series, we have 10 hours of "Peaceful Ambient Noises" featuring The Thing...waiting. 

It's a fun concept, and it successfully shows off the impressive work that went into bringing this character to life on screen. 

Ebon Moss-Bachrach played Ben Grimm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While it felt like some noteworthy scenes involving the character were left on the cutting room floor (including a romance with school teacher Rachel Rozman), the Andor star's take on the hero was still a hit with fans. 

While not confirmed, The Thing likely wore a full body costume for most of the movie because it was more cost-effective to animate than his rocky chest and arms.

Avengers: Doomsday will have a much bigger budget, though, so here's hoping we see a classic look more in line with the comics for the Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed superhero next December.

"It's an intimidating world to walk into," Moss-Bachrach previously said of joining the Avengers: Doomsday cast. "These people have been doing these movies for, like, 20 years. They're legends. They're so good at their job."

"It's nice to have a little bit of a...not a home court advantage, but just to be on a set where something does feel familiar, because it can be pretty surreal when you look around a room and you're like, 'Oh. Oh. Oh, you too? Okay, great. Alright."

Reflecting on receiving the script from Marvel Studios, the actor added, "I thought it was very confusing. There are a lot of code names, and I could never figure out who was who. It's a very cryptic piece of documentation."

If you have 10 hours to spare, you can watch "Ben 'The Thing' Grimm Waiting" in the player below.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Fogs
Fogs - 10/24/2025, 12:32 PM
News
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/24/2025, 12:32 PM
I bet that’s 10x longer than they spent on the script.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 10/24/2025, 12:35 PM
About 10 hours longer than the time it took for me to forget about the movie after getting out of the cinema...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 12:37 PM
I ain’t watching for 10 hours but he looks nice!!.

While The Thing was the most underutilized of the four I felt , I think he still had his moments in the film whether it be his interactions with Sue , Johnny and Reed or even when he finally says “it’s Clobberin Time” that it made up for him being somewhat in the background to an extent (this very much felt like Sue & Reed as the leads then Johnny and lastly , Ben).

Ebon Moss did well playing the tough guy with a good heart so I’m oooking forward to seeing him in Doomsday again!!.

User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/24/2025, 12:38 PM
About ten hours longer than..... Sorry guys, I've got nothin.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/24/2025, 12:41 PM
Finally, this is the Thing spin off we've been waiting for.
Fogs
Fogs - 10/24/2025, 12:53 PM
@HashTagSwagg - The Waithing
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/24/2025, 12:50 PM
Gimmick company
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/24/2025, 1:08 PM
LOVE this movie. Can't wait to watch it again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 1:41 PM
@JackDeth - yeah , it was solid

I still think it could have used another 10 minutes or so but it still worked well enough for me.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/24/2025, 1:18 PM

10 hours .... of what?

Sounds like a death cult initiation video.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/24/2025, 2:23 PM
Not watching ten hours of it I enjoy that video more than movie itself besides galactus and silver surfer
tb86
tb86 - 10/24/2025, 4:24 PM
If they do make a sequel, they need to give Ben a bigger role.
Corruptor
Corruptor - 10/24/2025, 5:43 PM
The costume sounds like another fail along the lines of Thanos' classic '70s helmet.
Ahh it's too difficult for us to animate, but it doesn't matter it's only a comic character we can do what we like...

