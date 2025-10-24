THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Marvel Studios Releases 10-Hour Video Of The Thing "Waiting" To Mark Disney+ Release

Earlier today, Marvel Studios finally revealed when The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres on Disney+. Now, as part of its Marvel Ambience series, we have 10 hours of "Peaceful Ambient Noises" featuring The Thing...waiting.

It's a fun concept, and it successfully shows off the impressive work that went into bringing this character to life on screen.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach played Ben Grimm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While it felt like some noteworthy scenes involving the character were left on the cutting room floor (including a romance with school teacher Rachel Rozman), the Andor star's take on the hero was still a hit with fans.

While not confirmed, The Thing likely wore a full body costume for most of the movie because it was more cost-effective to animate than his rocky chest and arms.

Avengers: Doomsday will have a much bigger budget, though, so here's hoping we see a classic look more in line with the comics for the Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed superhero next December.

"It's an intimidating world to walk into," Moss-Bachrach previously said of joining the Avengers: Doomsday cast. "These people have been doing these movies for, like, 20 years. They're legends. They're so good at their job."

"It's nice to have a little bit of a...not a home court advantage, but just to be on a set where something does feel familiar, because it can be pretty surreal when you look around a room and you're like, 'Oh. Oh. Oh, you too? Okay, great. Alright."

Reflecting on receiving the script from Marvel Studios, the actor added, "I thought it was very confusing. There are a lot of code names, and I could never figure out who was who. It's a very cryptic piece of documentation."

If you have 10 hours to spare, you can watch "Ben 'The Thing' Grimm Waiting" in the player below.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.