We May Know What Costume David Corenswet's Superman Will Be Wearing In MAN OF TOMORROW

We May Know What Costume David Corenswet's Superman Will Be Wearing In MAN OF TOMORROW

Man of Tomorrow is making its way into theaters in 2027. Now, we might know what super suit Superman will wear for his team-up with Lex Luthor.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Oct 25, 2025 07:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman is returning to theaters in 2027 with Man of Tomorrow. A sequel to James Gunn's Superman, the film will see the Man of Steel teaming up with his archnemesis, Lex Luthor, against a common threat. Aside from that premise, there's still very little we actually know about Clark Kent's upcoming adventure. Fortunately, we might have gotten information on a crucial detail: Superman's costume. 

When James Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow, diferent pieces of official art from the film drawn by different comic book artists, including Jim Lee. In the pieces, Superman was depicted wearing his costume from the eponymous 2025 feature. However, given that it was a drawing, it wasn't clear whether Clark would indeed be wearing the same suit, or if he'd get a new one. Now, we may have an answer for that. 

The costumes used in the Superman movie have been on display at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood as part of the Superman Exhibit since May. Now, however, the Man of Steel's super suit appears to be gone from the display. Over on the r/DCU subreddit, user r/M00r3C posted a picture of the exhibit. In place of the costume, there is a notice that reads: "Superman costume currently being used by production."

Superman costume has been taken down, due to it being used for the Man of Tomorrow production
byu/M00r3C inDCU_

Before diving further into this, it's important to note there is a possibility the picture isn't real. Having said that, it was shared, as mentioned, on the r/DCU subreddit, which isn't known for misleading posts. It's also important to note that the production mentioned in the notice may not necessarily be a DCU film or TV show. It could have just as much been borrowed for a commercial, or some sort of promotional tie-in. With that said, let's assume this is true, and focus on the (feasible) possibility that this development is related to a major DC Studios production.

Superman Could Be Keeping His Costume for Man of Tomorrow

Given that the only DCU film gearing up for production in the not-too-distant future is Man of Tomorrow, it makes sense to assume the "production" being referred to on the notice is the upcoming sequel. One could argue Clayface may also be an option. Yet, given how it's been filming for nearly two months and how Clayface isn't a Superman villain, it seems unlikely. If the production is, indeed, Man of Tomorrow, it points to the possibility of Kal-El donning the same costume that he wore in Superman for Man of Tomorrow, at least for a portion of it (assuming he doesn't get a new outfit at some point in the film). 

Now, it's understandable to read the notice and mistakenly believe that Man of Tomorrow is already in production. It's not. The film, however, is in pre-production, and is expected to begin filming summer 2026. With its release date being less than two years away, the costume department is likely already setting up the film's wardrobe. As such, it would make sense for the costume to be requested for the pre-production process. 

Some may find it odd for a multi-million-dollar production to take a suit that's on display in an exhibit as opposed to simply making a new one. To explain why that might be the case, superhero costumes for major Hollywood productions can be incredibly expensive. As an example, Tobey Maguire's suits for 2002's Spider-Man were said to have cost approximately $50,000 each (comic book movies often require multiples of the same costume). With that, even if more than one Superman costume was made, their value is likely so high, that having them all back for a future production could save up a considerable amount of money in wardrobe. 

Superman possibly keeping the same costume for Man of Tomorrow would make the film somewhat of an outlier in the superhero genre. Comic book franchises tend to avoid keeping the same costume from one installment to another. The MCU's Spider-Man has gotten a new outfit in every single one of his three (soon-to-be-four) films; Superman's suit changed in small ways from Man of Steel to Batman v Superman; Iron Man updated his armor at a rate most of us simply couldn't keep up with. Even Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy did this, with Batman receiving a major armor upgrade from Batman Begins to The Dark Knight

If it is indeed the case that Man of Tomorrow will employ the same costume from Superman, the DCU would break away from that trend. This would make sense, though, given the challenges that designing it presented in the first place. During a Superman set visit (via Gizmodo), James Gunn explained what it took to land on the final design, given how difficult it was to make Superman's trunks work in live-action: 

"We were trying on all these different versions, and we screened-tested with trunks and no trunks. And one of the things David said is that, Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him. He's an alien. He's got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes... He's this incredibly powerful—could be considered scary—individual, and he wants people to like him. He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity. So he dresses like a professional wrestler. He dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that hope, that shows that positivity. And that really clicked in for me. And I think trying to pretend that Superman's costume doesn't have some frivolity to it at its base, trying to make it look serious is silly, because he is a superhero. He's the first one, brightly colored and that's who he is."

Man of Tomorrow is slated to fly into theaters on July 9, 2027. 

What do you think about the possibility of Clark Kent donning the Superman suit for Man of Tomorrow? Let us know in the comments! 

Writers Guild Of America Vows To Work On Blocking WBD's Potential Merger With Paramount Or Other Studios
Related:

Writers Guild Of America Vows To Work On Blocking WBD's Potential Merger With Paramount Or Other Studios
James Gunn For Best Director? Warner Bros. Mounts Ambitious FYC Oscar Campaign For SUPERMAN
Recommended For You:

James Gunn For Best Director? Warner Bros. Mounts Ambitious FYC Oscar Campaign For SUPERMAN

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/25/2025, 7:20 PM
😫😫😫 James Gunn is surrounded by yes men & women.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/25/2025, 7:32 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - Yep; he won't work with anyone who has an opinion of their own.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/25/2025, 8:08 PM
@ClungeOfSteel -

And he films all of them making out with his wife.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/25/2025, 9:39 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - Exactly! Everyone hates that suit so he’s doubling down in it. The dumb “modern” collar and the “classic” diaper will return in that baggy suit!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/26/2025, 2:28 AM
@ClungeOfSteel - So was Snyder and still is, lol.
RedFury
RedFury - 10/25/2025, 7:20 PM
I liked the suit so I wouldn't have a problem with it being the same one in the next film. But I would also enjoy seeing a new iteration of it for no other reason than enjoying that we usually get an updated, or new look in super hero sequels.

At the very least I would hope it's tweaked based on what fans liked, and didn't like about it. Something like making it a little bit more form fitting to show off the hard work Corenswet put into his physique. It doesn't need to be a muscle suit like previous versions. But something that doesn't quite hide him as much would be cool.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 7:25 PM
@RedFury - I agree with you 👍😊
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/25/2025, 7:28 PM
@RedFury - yeah I agree!
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 10/25/2025, 7:21 PM
The movie being super connected to Peacemaker is ridiculous
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 10/26/2025, 3:08 AM
@0bstreperous - it's not though. That's just you taking a comment out of context and ignoring the 2nd part of his statement
Madman
Madman - 10/25/2025, 7:21 PM
Interesting, but I doubt they’re gonna hold a costume for 6 months rather than build another. Maybe it’s being used to film tags/cameos for other projects? I don’t see that suit making it more than 20 mins into the next feature without alterations or upgrades, they still have toys to sell.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 10/25/2025, 7:57 PM
@Madman - exactly. It would be so refreshing to have continuity of wardrobe for once, but how can they sell more Superman toys if he looks the same as the last time?
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 7:24 PM
I would imagine that it would save a lot if they use the same suit but it also might mean that Superman has a much smaller role
In the film. I also wouldn’t be too surprised if this costume gets destroyed and Luthor helps Superman get a new suit. With a possible sale of wb, I just hope man of tomorrow doesn’t get batgirl’d.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/25/2025, 7:29 PM
The New 52-inspired look wasn't bad at all, but I'd rather see his current comic look which is more traditional without the collar.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 7:47 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I used to hate the collar but it grew on me. It’s weird, some scenes the suit looks great and then there are times i think it looks pretty bad.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 10/25/2025, 9:03 PM
@epc1122 - I’m that oddball who liked the new52 outfit when it first dropped. But that’s all I liked about the new52
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 9:17 PM
@Arthorious - I liked the new 52 suit but the high collar and then it got me used to the no trunks look. This is going to sound crazy but I like the high collar when it doesn’t cover the whole neck or if it’s not that high. Then after getting used to the no trunks I didn’t like the trunks look but now I’m back to also liking the trunks look. it just depends if the trunks are too big or too little. Like a psycho fan, I do have a preferred look when it comes to trunks or no trunks and to which degree lol I think Corenswet suit in the comics look really good. One picture with Gunn in particular showed how good I think the suit looks when drawn right, or rather to my liking.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/25/2025, 11:48 PM
@epc1122 - The modern collar and lines do not work with the classic trunks and. Baggy fit. Gunn has to pick a look, modern or classic, not both. It does not work
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/25/2025, 7:31 PM
Crap suit
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/25/2025, 7:48 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Crap comment
kazuma
kazuma - 10/25/2025, 7:36 PM
Tighten up the wasitline a bit and I think the majority of the problems will go away, but I do like that they're using it again. I've never been a fan of these movies constantly switching out suits for the sake of toys. Iron man makes sense. The Dark Knight makes sense. But Captain America? Thor? Ant Man?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/25/2025, 7:45 PM
I know what costumes Superman's mom and dad will be wearing...

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/25/2025, 8:03 PM
@Feralwookiee -

WTF??
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/25/2025, 8:17 PM
@DocSpock - Because his parents are Kryptonian Supremacists in the Gunnaverse.
CoHost
CoHost - 10/25/2025, 8:19 PM
@Feralwookiee - and the Kents may be right wingers
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/25/2025, 7:49 PM
This is one of the most retarded articles ive ever read on this site. And that's saying something.

"It makes sense to assume the "production" being referred to on the notice is the upcoming sequel."


No....no it doesn't. because Gunn's Man of Tomorrow doesn't begin principle photography until April of next year.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 8:10 PM
@McMurdo - being used by the production doesn’t mean they’re filming. It could be that the production needs to update the suit or use it for other means like for motion capture or something along those lines. With so much talk with wb being sold, Gunn might also be rushing production.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/25/2025, 8:06 PM


Anything would be better than the bad cosplay suit from the first movie.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 10/25/2025, 8:08 PM
Who the [frick] is gonna read this damn diary???
Forthas
Forthas - 10/25/2025, 8:45 PM
Warner Bros. is not about to spend money frivolously with a sale of the company imminent. Don't expect the top brass to care about the quality of the upcoming DCU films, especially the ones that have a good idea they won't be along for the ride

...' cough'.. James Gunn..' cough!'

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/26/2025, 12:53 AM
@Forthas - I don't think we're going to get any other DC movie announcements as a result of the current on-going negotiations between WB and Parampunt. With that said, considering it took Disney 15 months to close the deal on 20th Century Fox, I can see Gunn attempting to fast-track a 3rd Superman movie into some form of development before the deal is complete.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/25/2025, 9:11 PM
Just another article to ruffle up the hate mob lmao pathetic
Forthas
Forthas - 10/25/2025, 9:26 PM
That suit will never live up to the Man of Steel suit...

User Comment Image
Skestra
Skestra - 10/25/2025, 10:08 PM
@Forthas - And the Man of Steel suit will never live up to the GOAT.

User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/25/2025, 10:16 PM
@Forthas - love that suit but actually prefer the suit in the deleted scene from the Justice League when he approaches Alfred. For me, i like the colors more their or during the scene when Superman fights Batman from Batman v Superman. The suit looks more blue whereas here I think it just looks too dark.
Knightrider
Knightrider - 10/25/2025, 10:33 PM
@Forthas - I liked the top half, but felt it needed sprinkling to break it up a bit.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/25/2025, 9:52 PM
Worst comicbook movie superhero suit ever.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 10/25/2025, 10:04 PM
They should at least change the S shield to the classic logo. Why would Superman continue wearing the crest of his genocidal parents?
Knightrider
Knightrider - 10/25/2025, 10:32 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Fair Point. Maybe trying to change the meaning of something of his own creation
knighted
knighted - 10/25/2025, 10:34 PM
When it comes to Superhero suits Gunns not that good. See
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder