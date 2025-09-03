MAN OF TOMORROW Production Start Date Revealed; Several Major Characters Rumored To Appear - SPOILERS

MAN OF TOMORROW Production Start Date Revealed; Several Major Characters Rumored To Appear - SPOILERS

Following the news that a Superman sequel(?) titled Man of Tomorrow is set to hit theaters in 2027, we have some intriguing updates on the project from a reliable source...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 03, 2025 08:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman director James Gunn announced the title and release date for the next instalment in DC Studios' "Superman Saga" earlier today, and we now have some very interesting updates via Nexus Point News.

According to the site, Gunn is set to write (the filmmaker recently confirmed that he has already completed a treatment) and direct Man of Tomorrow, and will also produce alongside DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran. David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their respective roles as Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor, and are said to be the co-leads of the movie.

"Although the film will continue their rivalry and feature Lex as an antagonist, rumors suggest they will also join forces."

The Superman follow-up (Gunn is still adamant that it's not a direct sequel) will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer.

Now, here's where things could get a little spoilery.

Though the site stresses that this is very much just a rumor, NPN's sources believe a number of other DCU characters will appear, including Supergirl (Milly Alcock), Lobo (Jason Momoa) and Peacemaker (John Cena). Isabela Merced appeared to confirm her return as Hawkgirl shortly after the news broke.

If this is accurate, it could confirm that Man of Tomorrow will be more of a team movie, with the Man of Steel assembling a group (or a league) to face-off against a powerful new threat (Brainiac or The Authority have been speculated).

What do you make of these rumors? Drop us a comment down below.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Santanaonfire
Santanaonfire - 9/3/2025, 8:44 PM
Brainiac, please! 🙏🏻
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/3/2025, 9:26 PM
@Santanaonfire - I kinda wish the rumors of Superman and Girl vs Brainiac were true
Ironbot
Ironbot - 9/3/2025, 8:48 PM
If that is true, this will be just as epic
Astroman
Astroman - 9/3/2025, 8:57 PM
Already on board.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/3/2025, 9:27 PM
@Astroman - agreed. Should be a good ride!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/3/2025, 9:11 PM
Reverse kingdom come continues. With each new story in the saga suoerman keeps inspiring the other heroes and leading them into a new era of heroes
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 9/3/2025, 9:29 PM
@MisterBones -

Im excited to see the real Superman on screen!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/3/2025, 9:12 PM
I'd love to see Lex face off against Brainiac for this.
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/3/2025, 9:18 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I think lex is going to make it look like he’s against brainiac but in reality they’re the ones streaming up which will setup the fourth movie where lex betrays brainiac and then Superman ultimately stops lex.
RealTurner
RealTurner - 9/3/2025, 9:18 PM
So they couldn't break the news of the movie itself, which only happened a few hours ago, but they've got script rumors already? I continue to say--this rumor trash is like a magic trick. If the street magician can really make a coin dissapear then he can do so much more. If that Russian kid or Indian gentlemean is really magnetic then he can do so much more. If these scoopers actually know this level of detail *then they should know so much, much more.*
RockReigns
RockReigns - 9/3/2025, 9:18 PM
Doubt it’s Summer. Gunn never pressures his team to a strict deadline. Superman finished in July 2024, giving visual effects artists a whole year.

I think it’s gonna begin production in March and finish in the summer.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2025, 9:20 PM
Honestly , I don’t doubt it’s got a big cast to an extent because Gunn loves ensembles but I hope it’s not a team film tbh (and given the title , I don’t think it will be).

I actually quite like the idea of it being a story that has Superman and Lex as the co-leads given the ending of the last film since even with this likely (reluctant) team up , there would be no doubt friction & animosity there that could be real fun imo alongside seeing their different viewpoints & methods…

Hell just imagine if a threat like Brainiac appears and Superman needs Lex’s intellect to help save the day as he sits in jail , oh I can already feel the smugness!!.

User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 9/3/2025, 9:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - You want to wish that on our hero? Luthor is as full of himself as some of our fellow users who hate this movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2025, 9:29 PM
@RolandD - no I don’t because I like Clark but I can see Gunn writing that moment honestly.
RolandD
RolandD - 9/3/2025, 9:34 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I could too. Just joking around a bit.
RolandD
RolandD - 9/3/2025, 9:35 PM
@TheVisionary25 - As long as Clark gets the last word at the end as Luthor will still turn heel before the movie ends.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2025, 9:40 PM
@RolandD - agreed

Clark should still come out on top
RolandD
RolandD - 9/3/2025, 9:24 PM
What happened to Latverian?
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 9/3/2025, 9:26 PM
lol DCU Batman film 2039 lol Bamtman is just sitting on a Gotham while all this is going lol what a joke. And I’m happy about this project. But no Batman? And you’re forming a team with Superman? Get the fuccccck on.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/3/2025, 9:33 PM
I'm glad Gunn is doing his thing and DC is starting to grow.

I can't help but feel the "awe" factor of Superman being here having only him being the one meta around is gone. It's like, there was no scene where people were like, "what the hell is that?!"

They're used to it all already. Not complaining, just miss the wow-factor when Supes first appears and is so unique.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 9/3/2025, 9:54 PM
@lazlodaytona -

We’ve had decades of Superman being the only superhero who was indestructible and only foiled by convenient kryptonite.

I’m glad those days are long gone. It’s time to see comic accurate Supes and the rest of the DC universe!

I can’t wait to see The Question, Deadman, Lanterns, Lobo, Brainiac, and all the unseen heroes and villains on the big screen for the first time!
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/3/2025, 9:44 PM
So everyone from Superman, plus more, for a threat so dangerous they need Peacemaker .. yet the other members of the JL are missing in action?

I’m trying to give Gunn time and the benefit of the doubt, I enjoyed Superman even though it had its flaws. I think the universe he’s establishing has tons of potential. But keeping Batman on the back burner considering how much time it’ll take to really explore and develop the entire BatFamily is really dumb.

How does Superman need Peacemaker, but Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash and other are just watching this all go down?

Getting ridiculous
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/3/2025, 9:47 PM
I can't wait to see Gunn dismiss these rumors. They just announced the [frick]ing movie and these clowns are already spouting BS
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/3/2025, 9:48 PM
One thing's for sure, Marvel wont put a movie near it this time 😂
MR
MR - 9/3/2025, 9:55 PM
Gunn is a one trick pony. Juvenile and amateur dialogue.
Huskers
Huskers - 9/3/2025, 10:02 PM
Brainiac or GTFO!!! And peacemaker does NOT belong in a Superman film!!!
Forthas
Forthas - 9/3/2025, 10:05 PM
Rushing to throw in as many super heroes in a film as possible. Where have I heard that before?...I think it is something that happened about 12 or 13 years ago. Can't put my finger on it but I vaguely remember it. Had something to do with rushing to make a team up film like the Avengers. It was widely criticized...I don't know! Maybe it will come back to me!
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/3/2025, 10:05 PM
Say what you will about Gunn but he does know how to write villains and I’m sure he could do Brainiac justice-especially when you consider what he did with High Evolutionary.

I’m fine with a ton of cameos but I really hope we don’t get a repeat of what we got with “The Justice Gang”. He gave them way too much screen time.

