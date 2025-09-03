MAN OF TOMORROW Production Start Date Revealed; Several Major Characters Rumored To Appear - SPOILERS

Superman director James Gunn announced the title and release date for the next instalment in DC Studios' "Superman Saga" earlier today, and we now have some very interesting updates via Nexus Point News.

According to the site, Gunn is set to write (the filmmaker recently confirmed that he has already completed a treatment) and direct Man of Tomorrow, and will also produce alongside DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran. David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their respective roles as Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor, and are said to be the co-leads of the movie.

"Although the film will continue their rivalry and feature Lex as an antagonist, rumors suggest they will also join forces."

The Superman follow-up (Gunn is still adamant that it's not a direct sequel) will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer.

Now, here's where things could get a little spoilery .

Though the site stresses that this is very much just a rumor, NPN's sources believe a number of other DCU characters will appear, including Supergirl (Milly Alcock), Lobo (Jason Momoa) and Peacemaker (John Cena). Isabela Merced appeared to confirm her return as Hawkgirl shortly after the news broke.

If this is accurate, it could confirm that Man of Tomorrow will be more of a team movie, with the Man of Steel assembling a group (or a league) to face-off against a powerful new threat (Brainiac or The Authority have been speculated).

What do you make of these rumors? Drop us a comment down below.

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."