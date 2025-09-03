New MAN OF TOMORROW Artwork Features Superman VERSUS Lex As Isabela Merced And More Tease Involvement

Earlier today, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced his next DCU movie, Man of Tomorrow. We still know relatively little about what to expect from the project, but David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult have just shared two more pieces of teaser art, illustrated by Jorge Jiménez and Mitch Gerads.

The first depicts Superman standing side-by-side with Lex Luthor against an unknown foe. The second, meanwhile, shows the Man of Steel exchanging blows with his enemy (in both pieces, the LuthorCorp CEO is decked out in his classic War Suit from the comics).

Given how much it differs from piece to piece, the War Suit design appears open to interpretation by each artist. However, we can quite clearly see that it's meant to be the DCU's Superman.

With Corenswet and Hoult confirmed, we're hearing that Rachel Brosnahan is also back as Lois Lane. Superman and Peacemaker star Isabela Merced has seemingly announced her involvement by sharing Gunn's post with the words "See you soon." Jimmy Olsen actor Skyler Gisondo has also shared it, albeit without comment.

Lanterns star Aaron Pierre also responded to Gunn by saying, "Yes, indeed!" That doesn't sound like much more than an expression of excitement on the John Stewart actor's part, but DC Studios reportedly has big plans for the Green Lantern Corps member.

Over on Threads, the filmmaker confirmed the obvious by telling a fan that Man of Tomorrow is the next instalment of the Superman Saga.

"I’m totally done with the treatment. My treatments are incredibly intense. They’re not regular treatments," Gunn said of Man of Tomorrow last month. "They’re 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything. And so, now I’m just turning that into a script. We’re planning out when we’re going to shoot that. It’s going to be much sooner rather than later."

He's not revealed much beyond that, but has remained adamant that this project is not Superman 2. As of now, it's looking increasingly likely that this will be a Superman/Lex Luthor team-up that pits the enemies-turned-reluctant allies against a much bigger threat. Brainiac, perhaps?

Check out this latest teaser art for Man of Tomorrow in the Instagram posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.