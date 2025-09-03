New MAN OF TOMORROW Artwork Features Superman VERSUS Lex As Isabela Merced And More Tease Involvement

New MAN OF TOMORROW Artwork Features Superman VERSUS Lex As Isabela Merced And More Tease Involvement

Two more pieces of artwork for Man of Tomorrow have been revealed, this time showcasing a Superman/Lex Luthor team-up and battle. We may also have some news on the Superman follow-up's supporting cast...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 03, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Earlier today, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced his next DCU movie, Man of Tomorrow. We still know relatively little about what to expect from the project, but David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult have just shared two more pieces of teaser art, illustrated by Jorge Jiménez and Mitch Gerads.

The first depicts Superman standing side-by-side with Lex Luthor against an unknown foe. The second, meanwhile, shows the Man of Steel exchanging blows with his enemy (in both pieces, the LuthorCorp CEO is decked out in his classic War Suit from the comics). 

Given how much it differs from piece to piece, the War Suit design appears open to interpretation by each artist. However, we can quite clearly see that it's meant to be the DCU's Superman. 

With Corenswet and Hoult confirmed, we're hearing that Rachel Brosnahan is also back as Lois Lane. Superman and Peacemaker star Isabela Merced has seemingly announced her involvement by sharing Gunn's post with the words "See you soon." Jimmy Olsen actor Skyler Gisondo has also shared it, albeit without comment.

Lanterns star Aaron Pierre also responded to Gunn by saying, "Yes, indeed!" That doesn't sound like much more than an expression of excitement on the John Stewart actor's part, but DC Studios reportedly has big plans for the Green Lantern Corps member. 

Over on Threads, the filmmaker confirmed the obvious by telling a fan that Man of Tomorrow is the next instalment of the Superman Saga.

"I’m totally done with the treatment. My treatments are incredibly intense. They’re not regular treatments," Gunn said of Man of Tomorrow last month. "They’re 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything. And so, now I’m just turning that into a script. We’re planning out when we’re going to shoot that. It’s going to be much sooner rather than later."

He's not revealed much beyond that, but has remained adamant that this project is not Superman 2. As of now, it's looking increasingly likely that this will be a Superman/Lex Luthor team-up that pits the enemies-turned-reluctant allies against a much bigger threat. Brainiac, perhaps? 

Check out this latest teaser art for Man of Tomorrow in the Instagram posts below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.

James Gunn Announces MAN OF TOMORROW Movie For 2027 - Teaser Art Reveals Superman/Lex Luthor...Team-Up?!
Related:

James Gunn Announces MAN OF TOMORROW Movie For 2027 - Teaser Art Reveals Superman/Lex Luthor...Team-Up?!
SUPERMAN Honest Trailer Mocks The Movie's Obsession With Social Media Trolls And Big Ultraman Reveal
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Honest Trailer Mocks The Movie's Obsession With Social Media Trolls And Big Ultraman Reveal

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2025, 2:47 PM
Honestly , I am liking this idea more & more…

I still would have preferred a Superman & Supergirl team-up instead but it’s certainly more appealing to me then a “Justice Gang” film (even though I liked those characters aswell to various extents).

The idea of Superman and Lex having to team up after the last film against likely a bigger threat with all the animosity & friction they have sounds juicy & real fun imo so looking forward to this!!.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 9/3/2025, 2:47 PM
Armor won’t protect Luther’s exposed dome!
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 9/3/2025, 2:58 PM
@Dotanuki - Lex doesn’t even need amor to beat Gunn’s Superman LOL
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/3/2025, 3:07 PM
@Dotanuki - ive always had an issue with the exposed head lol maybe a for distractions from the shine off his dome
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/3/2025, 3:34 PM
@NonPlayerC - They could simply add a clear force field
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/3/2025, 2:52 PM
Saw this comment on Reddit:
To put things into perspective, between the release of The Batman (March 4, 2022) and the current planned release of The Batman: Part II (October 1, 2027), James Gunn would have written and/or directed 3 movies (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Superman, Man of Tomorrow), a television special (The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special), and at least 2 (likely more) seasons of television (Creature Commandos Season 1, Peacemaker Season 2), plus produced at least 3 more movies (Supergirl, Coyote vs. Acme, Clayface) and an extra season of television (Lanterns). All while becoming the head of an entire studio, and still having the time to respond to random comments on social media.

Why the [frick] did Feige let him go hahaha
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 9/3/2025, 3:19 PM
@bobevanz - 😂 I vividly recall folks being done with Gunn after Guardians 2, then hopping back on after Disney let him go.
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/3/2025, 3:40 PM
@bobevanz - I love Gunn. He's locked in
SiMo
SiMo - 9/3/2025, 2:53 PM
Yes!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/3/2025, 2:55 PM
I like the Kirby-esque lines
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/3/2025, 2:59 PM
I expect to see new Justice gang members added to the roster
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/3/2025, 3:06 PM
Script gonna be thinner than the last movie's 😬
1stDalek
1stDalek - 9/3/2025, 3:26 PM
Superman and Lex together! Not sure Brainiac is the correct villain for this team up, but I could definitely see them team up to fight Parasite or Mongul.
RolandD
RolandD - 9/3/2025, 3:33 PM
@1stDalek - It would have to be a world-level threat for them to team up and I don’t think Parasite rises to that level. We’ll see of course.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/3/2025, 3:32 PM
This throwdown should have been in the first film. Instead, we got Hammer of Brovia/Ultraman/Clone-man/Not Bazzaro. Also, please lose the collar and tighten the trunks (while also shortening them a bit), and the entire suit.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 9/3/2025, 3:33 PM
The fact we’re getting a Superman sequel based on SUPERMAN and all related characters instead of a Batman movie with Superman as a cuck. Very happy.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/3/2025, 3:54 PM
@RockReigns - I guess you already forgot what the first movie was.

User Comment Image
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 9/3/2025, 3:58 PM
@RockReigns - The only fact here is your selective memory.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/3/2025, 3:44 PM
Can't wait for more fight scenes like this:

User Comment Image
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 9/3/2025, 3:54 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 9/3/2025, 3:56 PM
Looks like we are finally getting the battle armor.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder