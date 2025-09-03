James Gunn Announces MAN OF TOMORROW Movie For 2027 - Teaser Art Reveals Superman/Lex Luthor...Team-Up?!

2026 will see the release of Supergirl and Clayface, and it's now been confirmed that James Gunn's next movie is Man of Tomorrow. Set to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2027, it...well, we have no idea what it's actually about.

What we do have is a piece of teaser art illustrated by legendary artist Jim Lee. In that, we see David Corenswet's Superman standing side-by-side with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor and looking surprisingly pally.

Lex is decked out in his classic green and purple War Suit from the comics, and Superman holds a screwdriver (suggesting he's helped build it). What could lead these two to team up? That's a huge mystery right now, as is pretty much everything about this DCU project.

Perhaps the Man of Steel's speech in Superman inspired Lex to do good? His comic book counterpart wore this suit as a member of the Justice League—after blackmailing Batman for entry into the team—and donned a red and blue version to serve as Metropolis's "Superman" for a time.

This may even be a Lex Luthor movie, as Gunn previously said, "Superman has a major role. It's not 'Superman 2.'" He later added, "It's a ways off," and somewhat muddied the waters by sharing his definition of a direct sequel. "I'm not sure how you define 'direct sequel.' I pretty much think of Peacemaker Season 2 as a direct sequel [to Superman]."

Both Corenswet and Hoult have also shared Man of Tomorrow artwork (more on that soon), confirming they will both star in the movie. A Superman "sequel" from Lex's perspective is intriguing, but again, no story details have been announced, and not even the trades seem to know what Gunn is plotting.

There had been speculation about this movie being World's Finest, Superman/The Authority, or Superman/Supergirl team-up, but it seems we can lay that to rest after this announcement.

Are you excited for Man of Tomorrow? Check out the teaser art below

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

