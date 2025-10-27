THE BRAVE & THE BOLD Director Andy Muschietti Included A Clever BATMAN Easter Egg In WELCOME TO DERRY Premiere

THE BRAVE & THE BOLD Director Andy Muschietti Included A Clever BATMAN Easter Egg In WELCOME TO DERRY Premiere

Last night's series premiere of IT: Welcome to Derry included a pretty clever Batman Easter egg from director Andy Muschietti, who is set to helm DC Studios' The Brave and The Bold movie...

Oct 27, 2025
The series premiere of IT: Welcome to Derry is now streaming on HBO Max, and in addition to featuring quite a few references to the wider universe established in Stephen King's novel, the episode included a clever Batman Easter egg.

Andy Muschietti - who is still attached to helm The Brave and The Bold movie for DC Studios - directed the premiere, and added a little salute to The Caped Crusader with one shot of Teddy (Mikkal Karim-Fidler) reading Detective Comics issue #298, which features the debut of Clayface.

This works as both a nod to the iconic DC Comics hero that Muschietti will (re)introduce in The Brave and The Bold (assuming he doesn't make his DCU debut before then), and a certain other shape-shifting villain that will soon become all-too familiar to young Teddy.

There's been a lot of speculation that Muschietti may have parted ways with The Brave and The Bold, and while James Gunn has confirmed that the project has undergone some significant changes since it was first announced during the "Gods and Monsters" slate reveal, the filmmaker recently made it clear that he is still very much on board - even if he can't really discuss the movie at any length just yet.

"The intention is yes," he replied when asked if he will still direct the film. "But we can’t talk about it. We have to wait a few, a couple of months to start talking about it...I screwed it already!"

"This is a story of Damian Wayne, who’s Batman’s actual son that he didn’t know existed for the first eight to ten years of his life," Gunn said during the slate announcement. "He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He’s my favorite Robin. We’re putting it all together right now." 

Will Damian still factor into the story? 

"Some things have changed... plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff. I think you have to wait to see exactly what's happening," Gunn said when asked if Damian Wayne is still going to appear.

Honestly, at this stage we're not even sure The Brave and The Bold will see the light of day - at least not for the foreseeable future. Gunn is now focusing on Man of Tomorrow, and it sounds like a new Wonder Woman movie will be his next priority. 

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/27/2025, 9:52 AM
That’s cool…

It’s not only nice as a nod to Muschietti’s potential next job but also foreshadowing within the show in relation to Clayface since It/Pennywise is a shapeshifter aswell.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/27/2025, 9:53 AM
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 10/27/2025, 10:18 AM
The one movie Andy Muschietti made scarier than IT...


User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/27/2025, 10:43 AM
@Forthas - I'm begging to think his only real success, IT 1, was a fluke and IT 2 and the Flash are more representative of his capabilities than anything else.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/27/2025, 10:50 AM
@TheVandalore - I believe he did that movie Mama with Jessica Chastain. His films outside of The Flash have been OK, but they are run of the mill to me. he is certainly not cut for the super hero genre. The plot holes in The Flash were just ridiculous. He does not understand the genre. He should stay as far away as possible from super heroes.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/27/2025, 10:54 AM
@Forthas - admittedly I haven't seen anything else he's done besides the 3 things I listed.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/27/2025, 10:41 AM
The only thing of Andy's I've ever enjoyed was the first IT. IT 2, The Flash and Welcome to Derry episode 1 have all been tonally messy weird outings I just don't vibe with at all.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 10/27/2025, 10:44 AM
This will be a fun easter egg in ten years. "Muschetti was slated to direct a Batman film at the time, though he was eventually let go from the project before the eighth draft of the script was finished."
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/27/2025, 10:52 AM
I think this is cool on so many levels.
First, this shows that Muschietti is all in on the Gunn-verse (tho I'm very much becoming a Gunn doubter but I do look forward to projects he's not directly involved).

The Flash disaster was completely not his fault. The dude was put in a horrible situation yet pulled out a decent standalone superhero movie anyways. (Terrible Flashpoint iteration but a very good superhero stand-alone movie....despite the awful things that happened out of his control)

I'm giving the dude the benefit of the doubt because he's proved, outside of corporate control, he's a solid director.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 10/27/2025, 11:42 AM
@lazlodaytona - The Flash has zero redeeming qualities unfortunately.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/27/2025, 10:55 AM
Stranger things did same with transformers
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/27/2025, 11:52 AM
I doubt this film happens
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/27/2025, 12:20 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - I can tell you for a fact it won't be made by this yahoo, that's for sure. As for whether or not the movie itself is made, it depends entirely on the direction Paramount wants to take the brand. If Gunn is let go, then the DCU likely goes with him. If not, then the movie will get made by a far more capable director than this clown.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/27/2025, 12:47 PM
Nice one.

