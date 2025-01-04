RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Made Offer To An A-List Actor To Play Trickshot In HAWKEYE Season 2

Back when the first season of Hawkeye was still in production, there were rumors that the Disney+ series would feature Clint Barton's villainous brother Barney, aka Trickshot. The character obviously never appeared, but we recently heard that he was expected to make his MCU debut in the planned - though still not officially announced - season 2.

Now, scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that Marvel Studios has made an offer to an A-list actor to play Barney, who will most likely serve as the primary antagonist of the season. We don't have a name just yet, but Richtman expects the character to factor into "multiple projects" going forward.

In the comics, Charles "Barney" Barton looked out for his younger brother, teaching him how to fight and improve his aim as they attempted to coexist with their abusive father. The pair eventually joined a carnival, becoming enamoured with Jacques DuQuesne/Swordsman, who took Clint on as his mentee. This formed a rift between the brothers, and Barney would ultimately go on to take up the Trickshot mantle and begin a criminal career after spending some time in the army and the FBI.

Barney's involvement would seem to suggest that we will get a flashback to Clint's past, but his origin story will likely play out a little differently (for one, DuQuesne was introduced in season 1 and Barton didn't seem to know him).

A previous rumor claimed that season 2 will "be inspired by The Raid, with Kate and Clint stuck in one location." Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are expected to reprise their respective roles (again, nothing confirmed just yet).

Richtman has also shared some updates on several other MCU projects, but nothing we haven't heard already. Apparently, the Champions series is close to assigning a showrunner; Nova will focus on an ensemble of Novas led by Richard Rider fighting Annihilus; and he also reiterates that a new Punisher show is in development.

Hawkeye season 1 is now available on physical media. You can check out a deleted scene along with the disc's bonus features below.

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye is an original series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) - a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan - to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

