GOTG Star Dave Bautista Joins Henry Cavill In HIGHLANDER Reboot As The Villainous Kurgan

The upcoming Highlander reboot has found its villain, with Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista in final talks to play the immortal barbarian known as The Kurgan...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 08, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

"I have something to say... It's better to burn out than to fade away!"

Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot has found its villain, with Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy,  Dune, Blade Runner 2049) in final talks to play the immortal barbarian known as The Kurgan, who was memorably brought to life by Clancy Brown in the '80s movie.

The Kurgan, or Victor Kruger as he goes by in modern times, is one of the world's oldest immortals, emerging as the nemesis of Connor MacLeod (Henry Cavill) after "killing" him on the battlefield in 1536. Bautista was actually circling this role back in 2015, for an earlier take on the property that was set to be helmed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan.

Russell Crowe is also on board as MacLeod's mentor and fellow immortal warrior, Ramirez, who was played by Sean Connery in the 1986 original. Industry actress Marisa Abela will play the female lead.

"My selling point was, to [Henry Cavill], look, you've got a guy that's been alive for over 500 years," Stahelski said in a recent interview. "He's the last person in the world that wanted to be in this situation. So you get to cover quite a broad spread of a character arc there. And you get to experience someone that's trained over 500 years and sort of played [with many types of] martial arts."

Michael Finch penned the script for the remake, with Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt on board as producers alongside Neal H. Moritz, Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.

Plot details are still under wraps, but it sounds like this is going to be a fairly direct remake. At the very least, we expect it to stick to the basic premise of the original: A race of immortals do battle across time with the ultimate goal of emerging as the sole survivor (decapitation gets the job done) and claiming the prize of mortality. In the end, there can be only one.

The original Highlander spawned a series of inferior sequels and a TV show, which was mostly well-regarded by fans.

You can check out Brown's most memorable scene as The Kurgan below.

When the mystical Russell Nash (Christopher Lambert) kills a man in a sword fight in a New York City parking lot, he leaves a sliver of an ancient weapon lodged in a car in the process. After brilliant forensics specialist Brenda Wyatt (Roxanne Hart) recovers evidence of the mysterious weapon, she and her partner, Lt. Frank Moran (Alan North), embark on an investigation Of Nash that will land them in the middle of a dangerous, centuries-old feud between powerful immortals

Related:

GOTG VOL. 3 Star Pom Klementieff Reportedly Still Attached To Play HUNTRESS In The DCU
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/8/2025, 9:21 AM
Was surprised Dave Batista in naked gun movie that was shocker and Cody Rohdes
dracula
dracula - 8/8/2025, 9:27 AM
He going to bulk back up?

Last i saw him he looked a lot smaller
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/8/2025, 9:36 AM
The first choice in this remake, which isn't terrible.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/8/2025, 9:39 AM
I like Bautista as an actor, but he just feels wrong for this role to me. I know he prob won't approach the character in the same way as Brown did, anyway, but I can't picture him really letting loose.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/8/2025, 10:11 AM

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/8/2025, 10:19 AM
@MarkCassidy - agree.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/8/2025, 9:40 AM
User Comment Image
Laridian
Laridian - 8/8/2025, 9:47 AM
So, I guess this confirms that the character Cavill is playing actually IS Connor MacLeod. I say this because when I made a request we have a Scottish actor play Connor, everyone jumped on me saying Cavill would play a new character. So I say again, can we get a Scottish actor to play the HIGHLANDER.. from the HIGHLANDS of SCOTLAND? Maybe someone who can act?
Matador
Matador - 8/8/2025, 10:26 AM
@Laridian -

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 9:49 AM
Honestly , that’s pretty perfect casting imo since he’s one of the few actors I feel that could play that role nowadays.

I know he’s slimmed down recently but Dave’s still shredded so should be fun to see him play against Cavill!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway with Stahelski at the helm and this cast (for the most part) so far , I’m looking forward to this…

The only one I’m not familiar with is Marisa Abela but I have heard nothing but good things about her work from Industry ,Black Bag and the Amy Winehouse biopic she did.
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/8/2025, 10:04 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Highlander is an all time favorite of mine so I'm really looking forward to this.
Sidenote- Dave has slimmed down but standing next to the average person he still looks big. And remember Clancy wasn't jacked either when he played Kurgan.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 10:08 AM
@Steel86 - oh definitely , he’s still a beast.

Also yeah ,Clancy Brown wasn’t that big either.

User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/8/2025, 10:01 AM
I always liked the idea of Jason Momoa as Kurgan but this is great casting. Henry gives me more Duncan vibes than Connor but I don't think they've released his name yet so maybe he'll be a new Highlander. We shall see. They have to keep the song though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 10:21 AM
@Steel86 - I could see Cavill as Connor honestly since he’s played Characters that are more tougher around the edges.
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 8/8/2025, 10:09 AM
Man Christopher Lambert and Thomas Jane could legit be twins!!!!
Forthas
Forthas - 8/8/2025, 10:17 AM
There is something not right about this casting. Bautista can of course play an imposing villain but I hope they are smarter about it. If someone lived for centuries they would not continue to be the kind of brutish character that Clancy Brown portrayed. Over that amount of time they would have developed knowledge and culture in order to blend into the societies that they encounter. I think Dave Bautista was hired to be play Kurgan as a brute.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/8/2025, 10:20 AM
someone get the guy a few sandwiches first. he was looking a little sickly last time I saw him.

