MOON KNIGHT Star Reveals “Scary” Audition With Future BLACK PANTHER 3 Actor

In its heyday, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the biggest property in Hollywood. Its heavy-hitter status made it an attractive proposition for actors, both for newcomers and seasoned performers that would've otherwise not associated themselves with commercial superhero fare. With that, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say a good percentage of Hollywood actors has been part of the franchise at some point or another.

Because of the brand's impressive reach, it's not uncommon for a non-comic book film to feature multiple MCU stars. One such film is Training Day. The movie centers on Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke), a young police officer being broken into the world of law enforcement by his seasoned (and corrupt) partner, Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington). Both actors are now involved in the MCU. Hawke starred alongside Oscar Isaac in Disney+'s Moon Knight, where he played villain Arthur Harrow.

While he's yet to appear in the MCU, Washington revealed he's slated to appear in Black Panther 3, directed by Ryan Coogler. As it turns out, there's an interesting story regarding the actors' collaboration in Antoine Fuqua's Training Day. Speaking with Variety, Hawke revealed a screen test with Washington he considered "scary" (in the best way, though):

"Well, I didn't know this then, but luckily for me, [Denzel Washington's] wife was a big fan, and she got him to watch Hamlet. I'd done this film of Hamlet, and Denzel got into his head that he wanted me to do [Training Day]. And the studio wanted other people. And so, I came into the screen test and he just didn't say one scripted line in the screen test."

Washington, turns out, was testing Hawke, to see if he could improvise with him. Though the experience was intimidating for the Moon Knight star, he relaxed by imagining he was working with director Rick Linklater, whom he'd worked with in 2001's Tape:

"He was just improvising with me. And it was really difficult to try to keep up with him. And I tried. [...] I'd just done this movie, Tape, with [Director Rick Linklater], which was a real breakthrough for me as far as my confidence. And I was telling myself, in my head, 'Why don't you just pretend Rick’s in the room?' I'll try not to be intimidated, and I just made up lines like I would with Rick."

The actor then stated that Washington was trying to show those working on the movie that he wanted Training Day to co-star someone he could easily play off of: "[I] think what Denzel was doing, was trying to show other people that he wanted somebody who could play with him. That he knew that whoever was cast in this part [he would have to work together with] through 92% of the whole movie."

Hawke went on to say that he considered making Training Day with Washington a "tentpole" moment in his career. Washington's desire for improvisation paid off, since the film was greatly elevated by his and Hawke's naturally tense dynamic.

Regarding Moon Knight, despite there being rumors about a continuation for the show, it unfortunately doesn't look like that will happen anytime soon. Talking to Comicbook.com, Marvel Head of Television Brad Winderbaum stated a Season 2 of the series was not currently in Marvel Studios' plans:

"So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future. And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We're making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a Moon Knight Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

Moon Knight is streaming on Disney+.

