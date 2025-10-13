MOON KNIGHT Star Oscar Isaac Reveals Whether He'll Reprise The Role(s) In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Earlier this year, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum revealed that Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight will return, albeit not in a second season of his TV series. On the plus side, this means plans are being put in place for Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley; what they are has yet to be revealed by Marvel Studios.

Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022, and while it was a little rough around the edges, the series got fans talking and featured a stellar performance (well, performances) from lead star Oscar Isaac.

Unfortunately, we haven't seen the character since. The show ended with Marc Spector and Steven Grant seemingly freed from Khonshu's influence, only for us to learn that a third personality, the ultra-violent Jake Lockley, was still doing the Moon God's bidding in secret.

Moon Knight was reportedly set to play a key role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but with Rama-Tut sidelined as the spotlight shifts to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, it's not overly surprising that poor Moony has fallen by the wayside.

Appearing at the Paris premiere of Netflix's Frankenstein movie, Isaac was asked by a fan whether he'll appear in Avengers: Secret Wars and replied, "It’s a secret, you know...but no."

While Isaac obviously wasn't going to casually confirm his Moon Knight return, we're inclined to take him at his word here, as shoehorning the vigilante into either one of the next Avengers movies wouldn't make a whole lot of sense.

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons," Isaac previously said while addressing his MCU future. "There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be."

"So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility," the actor concluded.

Mignight Sons seems like the most obvious next destination for Moon Knight, and it's there that we'd presumably see characters like him, Ironheart, and Ghost Rider team up to do battle with Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.