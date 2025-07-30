MOON KNIGHT Star Oscar Isaac On Potential Marc Spector Return: "Maybe We'll See Him In A Movie"

Rumors that a second season of Moon Knight might be in development have been doing the rounds for quite a while now, but it doesn't seem likely that more episodes of the Disney+ series will be coming our way anytime soon - although this doesn't mean we won't be seeing Marc Spector (and his various other personalties) in the MCU again.

Shortly after the first season aired back in 2022, star Oscar Isaac appeared alongside EP/director Mohammed Diab in a TikTok shared by the latter's niece, who asked if we're going to get a second season of Moon Knight. "Why else would we be in Cairo," Isaac replied.

Fans took this as confirmation that the show would be back at some point, but nothing ever came of it, and Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum shared a disappointing update while speaking to Comicbook.com about Daredevil: Born Again earlier this year.

“So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future. And moving forward, our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television."

Winderbaum did add that "There are plans for Moon Knight down the road," however, and Isaac has now hinted that the next time we see his character will be on the big screen.

Isaac was asked about a potential season 2 during a recent convention appearance, and responded with the following:

“We’ll see, maybe one day, or in a movie we’ll see him [return].”

When and where Moon Knight will return remains to be seen, but there is a chance that he will be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars (Doomsday seems unlikely), and is also expected to appear in the Midnight Sons film.

The season finale of Moon Knight ended with the introduction of another persona, as the ruthless Jake Lockley emerged and joined forces with Khonshu to eliminate Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). We're not sure where the story could go from there, but the show's plotlines are unlikely to carry over to the big screen, anyway.

Are you looking forward to seeing Moon Knight again? How do you feel about the news that the series won't return for a second season? Let us know in the comment section down below.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.