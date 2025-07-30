MOON KNIGHT Star Oscar Isaac On Potential Marc Spector Return: "Maybe We'll See Him In A Movie"

Oscar Isaac has weighed-in on the potential of a second season of Moon Knight, and it sounds like we have a much better chance of seeing Marc Spector on the big screen...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 30, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Rumors that a second season of Moon Knight might be in development have been doing the rounds for quite a while now, but it doesn't seem likely that more episodes of the Disney+ series will be coming our way anytime soon - although this doesn't mean we won't be seeing Marc Spector (and his various other personalties) in the MCU again.

Shortly after the first season aired back in 2022, star Oscar Isaac appeared alongside EP/director Mohammed Diab in a TikTok shared by the latter's niece, who asked if we're going to get a second season of Moon Knight. "Why else would we be in Cairo," Isaac replied.

Fans took this as confirmation that the show would be back at some point, but nothing ever came of it, and Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum shared a disappointing update while speaking to Comicbook.com about Daredevil: Born Again earlier this year.

“So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future. And moving forward, our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television."

Winderbaum did add that "There are plans for Moon Knight down the road," however, and Isaac has now hinted that the next time we see his character will be on the big screen.

Isaac was asked about a potential season 2 during a recent convention appearance, and responded with the following:

“We’ll see, maybe one day, or in a movie we’ll see him [return].”

When and where Moon Knight will return remains to be seen, but there is a chance that he will be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars (Doomsday seems unlikely), and is also expected to appear in the Midnight Sons film.

The season finale of Moon Knight ended with the introduction of another persona, as the ruthless Jake Lockley emerged and joined forces with Khonshu to eliminate Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). We're not sure where the story could go from there, but the show's plotlines are unlikely to carry over to the big screen, anyway.

Are you looking forward to seeing Moon Knight again? How do you feel about the news that the series won't return for a second season? Let us know in the comment section down below.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/30/2025, 1:06 PM
Reboot him first.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/30/2025, 1:10 PM
Only place I can see him popping up is in Secret Wars. I doubt we’ll get a Moon Knight season 2.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2025, 1:18 PM
@WruceBayne - that or The Midnight Sons project (which is still a rumor for now)
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/30/2025, 1:27 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I would love a Midnight Sons movie but I don’t think we’ll get that moving forward… at least not with this current iteration. We could possibly get a movie if a full MCU reboot is done. If we do get a full reboot, I think it’ll be more fantastical than a more “grounded” version than we have now.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/30/2025, 1:12 PM
One and done. This show was dissapointing
Gambito
Gambito - 7/30/2025, 1:19 PM
The show was a mistake reboot it but keep Oscar
Forthas
Forthas - 7/30/2025, 1:21 PM
This character could be so awesome if they would just rethink it a bit more.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/30/2025, 1:22 PM
The first season was so disappointingly bad I felt like my brain got an std from watching it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2025, 1:26 PM
God , I hope we see Isaac back as Marc/Steven/Jake/MK soon since the first season of that show remains one of my favorite post EG projects in the MCU.

User Comment Image

I do hope when we do that we pick back up with the Jake plotline again since he’s Khonshu’s Avatar right now so I’m sure Marc & Steven would have something to say about that given they had made a deal with the god that he would let them go…

Plus seeing them both try to deal with their most violent alter who has disrupted the internal harmony they had created could be fun just in regards to seeing Oscar play off of himself!!.

