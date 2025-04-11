MOON KNIGHT Star May Calamawy Joins The Cast Of Lee Cronin's THE MUMMY Reboot

The Mummy is set to rise from its tomb once again, with director Lee Cronin taking the helm of a new movie from Blumhouse/Atomic Monster. With production now underway in Ireland, the studio has announced that three new cast members have been added to the project.

Joining the previoulsy announced Jack Reynor and Laia Costa in the lead roles will be Veronica Falcón, May Calamawy, and May Elghety.

Falcón recently appeared in Blumhouse’s supernatural thriller Imaginary, directed by Jeff Wadlow, and also played “Trader Sam” opposite Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Other notable film credits include The Starling, Days of Grace, Voyagers opposite Colin Farrell, and The Forever Purge.

Calamawy will be best-known to CBM fans for playing the “Scarlet Scarab” in Marvel's Moon Knight Disney+ series, and has also appeared in Hulu's Emmy-winning comedy series Ramy.

We're not sure if Calamawy will get to return to the MCU as Layla El-Faouly, but Oscar Isaac has been confirmed to reprise his role as Marc Spector.

Elghety has appeared in a number of notable Egyptian TV series such as Grand Hotel, La Totfee’ Al Shams, and Tayee. She gained international recognition through Disney Plus’s Kizazi Moto, and has an upcoming English-speaking role in Due Dating.

No details on any of the characters has been disclosed.

Coming off the success of his thrillingly nasty Evil Dead Rise revival (check out our review here), Cronin was announced as director of an untitled horror project with a release date of April 17, 2026 earlier this year. Blumhouse, Atomic Monster and Warner Bros. later revealed that it will actually be a new take on the classic Universal Monster.

Cronin will also pen the script.

"This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening," said Cronin in a statement.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are co-financing the film, with James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville on board as producers. Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Macdara Kelleher are executive producers. Alayna Glasthal is the executive overseeing the project for Atomic Monster.

You can check out a first look at the movie's title logo below.

Though plot details are still under wraps, we do know that this project will have nothing to do with Stephen Sommers' 1999 movie starring Brendan Fraser, nor 2017's notorious flop starring Tom Cruise.

There have been reports that another movie set in Sommers' Mummy universe is also in development, however. Previous rumors have claimed that a new reboot or direct sequel to the original might be in the works, but insider Daniel Richtman recently reported that the project is actually going to be a prequel.

We don't have much more to go on for the time being, but Wes Tooke (Midway, The Rescue) is said to be attached to pen the script.

When asked if he might be interested in reprising his most famous role in a 2023 interview, Fraser seemed more than willing to return to battle the forces of darkness.

“I’m not opposed to it, I don’t know an actor who doesn’t want a job. I don’t think I’ve been this famous and unsalaried at the same time in my professional life so sign me up!”