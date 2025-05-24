DR. WHO Alum David Tennant Wanted To Play Mister Fantastic; MOON KNIGHT EP Updates Status Of Season 2

DR. WHO Alum David Tennant Wanted To Play Mister Fantastic; MOON KNIGHT EP Updates Status Of Season 2

In a quick roundup of small MCU updates, David Tennant revealed that he wanted to play Reed Richards in First Steps while Moon Knight EP Jeremy Slater talks season 2.

News
By MarkJulian - May 24, 2025 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Former Dr. Who star David Tennant was a recent special guest at MCM Comic Con and the 10th Doctor revealed to the audience that he wanted to play Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Said Tennant, "In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards and unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction. Although if it has to be someone, I’m very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal."

While Tennant was never officially in the running for the role, his comments suggest that either he or his representatives may have expressed interest to Marvel at some point.

In terms of who was also up for the role before it went to Pascal, another Dr. Who alum, Matt Smith, was said to be in the running, along with Adam Driver and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Tennant's interest in Mister Fantastic actually goes all the way back to 2013, where he disclosed, "I’m a bit old for a lot of them now, which is a terrible, alarming truth. Who could I be? I could probably still do Reed Richards – Mr. Fantastic."

Of course, David Tennant is no stranger to the Marvel universe—he delivered a chilling performance as Kilgrave, also known as the Purple Man, in the first season of Jessica Jones.

Although his character met a brutal end when Jones snapped his neck, the current multiverse chaos in the MCU opens the door for unexpected returns. Given Tennant's standout portrayal, a comeback for Kilgrave wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Elsewhere, at the grand opening of Epic Universe at Universal Studios Orlando, Comicbook caught up with Moon Knight executive producer Jeremy Slater and inquired about the status of the dissociative identity disorder superhero.

Slated replied, "Talk to Kevin Feige. Talk to Oscar Isaac. I think the ball’s really in their court. It’s as much or as little Moon Knight as Oscar wants to do. Kevin’s the guy with the master plan, and I think when he comes up with a way to really incorporate Moon Knight into there … It’s my hope that we’re gonna see him again, but I’m as curious as the rest of you guys."

Moon Knight ended on a cliffhanger that many viewers believe needs to be resolved before the character appears anywhere else in the MCU. However, the MCU has a history of allowing characters to appear in other projects without fully resolving their previous show's cliffhangers (see Sharon Carter/Power Broker, The Council of Kangs,  Xialing taking over the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange's third eye, etc ).

