MOON KNIGHT Star May Calamawy Claims She Isn't Allowed To Talk About Season 2; Shares WONDER WOMAN Interest

Marvel Studios' Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022 and, unfortunately, was largely overshadowed during what proved to be another jam-packed year for the MCU both in theaters and on streaming.

The series, while not perfect, received a largely positive response, but the character hasn't been seen since.

Doing press for Moon Knight, lead star Oscar Isaac confirmed on multiple occasions that he only signed up for a single season, meaning a new deal will need to be negotiated if the story of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley is to continue.

There are rumblings that Isaac is being lined up to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday, but what of Layla Abdallah El-Faouly, a.k.a. the Scarlet Scarab?

May Calamawy recently appeared at Comic-Con France, and according to a fan who attended a panel with the Moon Knight star, she strongly hinted that something is in the works for both her and Moony in the MCU. Will there be a second season? It's possible, though we wouldn't bank on it.

ALSO SHE LOOKED LIKE SHE WAS TRYING TO HIDE A SMIRK, SHE KNOWS SOMETHING WE DON’T — 🔱 manon 🌙 | met tom, brie & may (@percysknight) April 12, 2025

For starters, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently dismissed the notion of Moon Knight season 2 coming to Disney+.

"I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future," he said. "And moving forward, our priorities have shifted."

"We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television," Winderbaum continued before promising, "There are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

The Disney+ series ended on a huge cliffhanger; while Marc Spector and Steven Grant seemingly rid themselves of Khonshu, we'd later learn that a third personality - Jake Lockley - was secretly working as the Moon God's enforcer.

Back to Calamawy, she also expressed interest in potentially taking on the role of Wonder Woman in the DCU should the opportunity present itself.

and lastly, she got asked if she’d ever play wonder woman and she said yes if asked to so the interviewer asked her if she’d take any inspiration from g*l g*dot and she grimaced and said she never watched her movies !!! SO TRUE !!! — 🔱 manon 🌙 | met tom, brie & may (@percysknight) April 12, 2025

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.