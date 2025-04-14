MOON KNIGHT Star May Calamawy Claims She Isn't Allowed To Talk About Season 2; Shares WONDER WOMAN Interest

MOON KNIGHT Star May Calamawy Claims She Isn't Allowed To Talk About Season 2; Shares WONDER WOMAN Interest

Moon Knight star May Calamawy was asked about a possible second season of the Disney+ series and has ignited fan speculation after claiming she's not allowed to discuss Moony and Scarlet Scarab's future.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 14, 2025 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Moon Knight

Marvel Studios' Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022 and, unfortunately, was largely overshadowed during what proved to be another jam-packed year for the MCU both in theaters and on streaming. 

The series, while not perfect, received a largely positive response, but the character hasn't been seen since. 

Doing press for Moon Knight, lead star Oscar Isaac confirmed on multiple occasions that he only signed up for a single season, meaning a new deal will need to be negotiated if the story of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley is to continue. 

There are rumblings that Isaac is being lined up to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday, but what of Layla Abdallah El-Faouly, a.k.a. the Scarlet Scarab? 

May Calamawy recently appeared at Comic-Con France, and according to a fan who attended a panel with the Moon Knight star, she strongly hinted that something is in the works for both her and Moony in the MCU. Will there be a second season? It's possible, though we wouldn't bank on it.

For starters, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently dismissed the notion of Moon Knight season 2 coming to Disney+. 

"I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future," he said. "And moving forward, our priorities have shifted."

"We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television," Winderbaum continued before promising, "There are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

The Disney+ series ended on a huge cliffhanger; while Marc Spector and Steven Grant seemingly rid themselves of Khonshu, we'd later learn that a third personality - Jake Lockley - was secretly working as the Moon God's enforcer. 

Back to Calamawy, she also expressed interest in potentially taking on the role of Wonder Woman in the DCU should the opportunity present itself.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. 

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+. 

MOON KNIGHT Star Oscar Isaac's Next MCU Appearance May Have Been Revealed By Canceled Convention Appearance
Related:

MOON KNIGHT Star Oscar Isaac's Next MCU Appearance May Have Been Revealed By Canceled Convention Appearance
RUMOR: Moon Knight's MCU Future Possibly Revealed Along With Marvel Studios' Plans For Ghost Rider
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Moon Knight's MCU Future Possibly Revealed Along With Marvel Studios' Plans For Ghost Rider

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
kider2
kider2 - 4/14/2025, 6:10 AM
She is 38 years old. We already got an old Hal Jordan and will get an old Batman. Their superman is a bit younger they should also cast young for Wonder Woman. Diana has been around 18-23 years old usually (when they don't take the route of her being thousands of years old).
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/14/2025, 6:18 AM
I rather see a Midnight Sons show instead of a Moon Knight season 2. She can be a guest star on Midnight Sons, like in a Moon Knight focused episode.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 6:27 AM
I hope we are getting a Moon Knight S2 or atleast some other project her & Isaac are appearing in as those characters since that remains one of my personal favorite post EG project in the MCU!!.

Also as much as I enjoyed her as Layla in MK , I’m not so sure about her as Wonder Woman…

My pick is Monica Barbaro.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder