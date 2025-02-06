GHOST RIDER: 6 Actors Who Could Play The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spirit Of Vengeance

Nicolas Cage played Ghost Rider in two disappointing Sony Pictures movies. When the sequel bombed, the rights to the character reverted to Marvel Studios and that's where he's remained ever since. As we write this, rumours are swirling about the Spirit of Vengeance appearing in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Spider-Man 4. There's also been chatter of a solo movie or TV series, suggesting there are finally firm plans for the anti-hero after Robbie Reyes' brief stint in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. In this feature, we've selected six actors we think would be a good pick to bring Johnny Blaze to life on screen in the MCU. Hopefully, you'll find these names a refreshing change of pace from the usual suspects who crop up online. To check them out, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

6. Paul Mescal After impressing as Gladiator II's lead last year, a superhero movie arguably feels like the logical next step for Paul Mescal. Unfortunately, the actor doesn't appear too keen on the genre, so if Marvel Studios wants him to play Ghost Rider, it'll take some convincing. If Mescal's work in Aftersun and All of Us Strangers is any indication, he'd bring some gravitas to this role and make Johnny Blaze more than just a badass on a motorbike. That is a big part of who the Spirit of Vengeance is. However, to do right by this character, Marvel Studios must explore the psychological toll making a deal with the devil has had on Johnny.



5. Joel Edgerton Why isn't Joel Edgerton on our screens more? He's an actor who never fails to impress, even if it's with a minor role like the one we saw him take on in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi when he returned as Owen Lars. Edgerton has starred in big projects like that, Apple TV+'s Dark Matter, and Exodus: Gods and Kings, so it's not as if superhero fare is beneath him. If it's a case of waiting for the right character to come along, Ghost Rider may be the perfect fit. It's easy to picture Edgerton having fun with this washed-up motorcycle stunt performer who suddenly finds himself forced to collect souls for the devil (especially if this iteration has been doing Mephisto's bidding for years).



4. Aldis Hodge Aldis Hodge remains a fan-favourite choice to play the MCU's T'Challa, but if recent reports are anything to go by, Marvel Studios hopes to cast a younger actor as the new Black Panther. Having done his best with the material he was given in Black Adam, Hodge bounced back from Hawkman with an impressive lead performance in the Cross TV series. He's clearly ready to lead a franchise and Ghost Rider is as good a choice as any. Nicolas Cage had fun as Johnny Blaze but, when he wasn't transformed, the actor never felt overly formidable in the role. Hodge would be a badass, scary Spirit of Vengeance who we'd love to watch lay waste to his foes.



3. Alexander Skarsgård Despite often being fan-cast in various Marvel and DC roles, Alexander Skarsgård has yet to enter either universe. The True Blood alum's leading man status was hurt by The Legend of Tarzan, though The Northman was able to put him back on the right track. Why Ghost Rider? Well, for starters, Skarsgård looks like he'd have no trouble convincing us he was once a motorcycle stunt performer. And, at 6'4", this supernatural anti-hero would tower over his foes. It's his performance in Infinity Pool which has earned him a place here, though. If Skarsgård brings that same manic energy to Johnny Blaze, the end result would be a take on this character we're sure comic book fans would be happy with.



2. Ryan Gosling Ryan Gosling is another actor who has never dipped his toes into a Marvel or DC property. Despite that, The Fall Guy and La La Land star has expressed an interest in playing Ghost Rider, earning the approval of Kevin Feige in the process. Landing the Barbie actor as the MCU's Johnny Blaze would give a Ghost Rider reboot the credibility it needs to be a must-see for audiences. Crucially, it would go a long way in putting the character back on the map. How much Gosling would be willing to commit to is another matter, though the fact he's circling a role in Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie suggests he's reached a stage in his career where he wants to have fun. Sign us up if that includes an MCU debut.

