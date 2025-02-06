GHOST RIDER: 6 Actors Who Could Play The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spirit Of Vengeance

GHOST RIDER: 6 Actors Who Could Play The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spirit Of Vengeance

With rumours swirling that we'll meet the MCU's Ghost Rider as soon as Avengers: Doomsday, now is surely as good a time as any to share our shortlist of actors who could play the MCU's Johnny Blaze...

By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Ghost Rider

Nicolas Cage played Ghost Rider in two disappointing Sony Pictures movies. When the sequel bombed, the rights to the character reverted to Marvel Studios and that's where he's remained ever since. 

As we write this, rumours are swirling about the Spirit of Vengeance appearing in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Spider-Man 4. There's also been chatter of a solo movie or TV series, suggesting there are finally firm plans for the anti-hero after Robbie Reyes' brief stint in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

In this feature, we've selected six actors we think would be a good pick to bring Johnny Blaze to life on screen in the MCU. Hopefully, you'll find these names a refreshing change of pace from the usual suspects who crop up online. 

To check them out, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

6. Paul Mescal

After impressing as Gladiator II's lead last year, a superhero movie arguably feels like the logical next step for Paul Mescal. Unfortunately, the actor doesn't appear too keen on the genre, so if Marvel Studios wants him to play Ghost Rider, it'll take some convincing.

If Mescal's work in Aftersun and All of Us Strangers is any indication, he'd bring some gravitas to this role and make Johnny Blaze more than just a badass on a motorbike.

That is a big part of who the Spirit of Vengeance is. However, to do right by this character, Marvel Studios must explore the psychological toll making a deal with the devil has had on Johnny.
 

5. Joel Edgerton

Why isn't Joel Edgerton on our screens more? He's an actor who never fails to impress, even if it's with a minor role like the one we saw him take on in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi when he returned as Owen Lars.

Edgerton has starred in big projects like that, Apple TV+'s Dark Matter, and Exodus: Gods and Kings, so it's not as if superhero fare is beneath him. If it's a case of waiting for the right character to come along, Ghost Rider may be the perfect fit. 

It's easy to picture Edgerton having fun with this washed-up motorcycle stunt performer who suddenly finds himself forced to collect souls for the devil (especially if this iteration has been doing Mephisto's bidding for years).
 

4. Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge remains a fan-favourite choice to play the MCU's T'Challa, but if recent reports are anything to go by, Marvel Studios hopes to cast a younger actor as the new Black Panther. 

Having done his best with the material he was given in Black Adam, Hodge bounced back from Hawkman with an impressive lead performance in the Cross TV series. He's clearly ready to lead a franchise and Ghost Rider is as good a choice as any. 

Nicolas Cage had fun as Johnny Blaze but, when he wasn't transformed, the actor never felt overly formidable in the role. Hodge would be a badass, scary Spirit of Vengeance who we'd love to watch lay waste to his foes. 
 

3. Alexander Skarsgård

Despite often being fan-cast in various Marvel and DC roles, Alexander Skarsgård has yet to enter either universe. The True Blood alum's leading man status was hurt by The Legend of Tarzan, though The Northman was able to put him back on the right track. 

Why Ghost Rider? Well, for starters, Skarsgård looks like he'd have no trouble convincing us he was once a motorcycle stunt performer. And, at 6'4", this supernatural anti-hero would tower over his foes.

It's his performance in Infinity Pool which has earned him a place here, though. If Skarsgård brings that same manic energy to Johnny Blaze, the end result would be a take on this character we're sure comic book fans would be happy with. 
 

2. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is another actor who has never dipped his toes into a Marvel or DC property. Despite that, The Fall Guy and La La Land star has expressed an interest in playing Ghost Rider, earning the approval of Kevin Feige in the process. 

Landing the Barbie actor as the MCU's Johnny Blaze would give a Ghost Rider reboot the credibility it needs to be a must-see for audiences. Crucially, it would go a long way in putting the character back on the map. 

How much Gosling would be willing to commit to is another matter, though the fact he's circling a role in Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie suggests he's reached a stage in his career where he wants to have fun. Sign us up if that includes an MCU debut. 
 

1. Timothy Olyphant

Cobb-Vanth-1-e1604336280292-copy

The Mandalorian and Justified star is thought to have declined the role of Hal Jordan in DC Studios' Lanterns. There could be any number of reasons for that, but perhaps Johnny Blaze would be a slightly more suitable fit for the Deadwood alum.

Timothy Olyphant as a seasoned Ghost Rider who is perhaps ready to pass on the mantle - to, say, Danny Ketch - definitely has plenty of appeal. The actor is overdue a big movie role and we see him as a good fit for this character. 

Now, many of you will have expected to see Keanu Reeves fill this final spot in our list. That would be fun, but when it comes down to who would be better suited for the role, we're going all in on Olyphant. 

McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/6/2025, 1:25 PM
Another great article, Chandler.
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/6/2025, 1:26 PM
Olyphant is 56 years old, only 5 years younger than Nicholas Cage. Like, cmon guys lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 1:30 PM
@SATW42 - yea but what if he plays an older Johnny while we have Danny Ketch as the main GR?.

Just food for thought.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/6/2025, 1:30 PM
Love to see ghost rider in mcu
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 2/6/2025, 1:34 PM
I see the next 5-7 year of the MCU as the best ever if DONE RIGHT

Multiverse - Fantastic Four ( Dr. Doom)

Street- Daredevil, Punisher ( Kingpin)

Cosmic - Nova ( Annahilis)

Horror - Blade, Ghost Rider ( Mephisto, Lilith)

Mutants - X-Men ( Mr. Sinister
asherman93
asherman93 - 2/6/2025, 1:40 PM
I actually wish they'd get Nicholas Cage back, and revealed that the Cage!Rider films happened in the background of the MCU - revisit Robbie's origin with the reveal that it was Johnny who came across Robbie's accident.

Hell, resurrect that Ghost Rider show with Gabriel Luna's Robbie in the lead, Cage's Johnny as a mentor figure, and then do a proper triple-Spirit showdown with a resurrected Carter Slade - still played by Sam Elliot - against a re-empowered - and newly ascendant - Blackheart in the climax (give Wes Bentley a chance to reprise the character as a proper [frick]ing demon).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 1:49 PM
@asherman93 - idk about all that but would love to see Luna reprise his Robbie Reyes again.

Hell if Cage shows up in Doomsday & Secret Wars as rumored then perhaps you could have him , Luna’s Robbie and Carter Slade (don’t need Sam Elliot back if they can’t since he could be GR’ed up) ride into action on Battleworld.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/6/2025, 1:42 PM
Paul Mescal??? Lol
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/6/2025, 1:44 PM
Gosling would be great. The guy can go from likeable goof like in The Nice Guys to brooding badass as he did in Blade Runner and Drive.
jwholmes2011
jwholmes2011 - 2/6/2025, 1:45 PM
I don't like any of these choices. What they need to do is have Spawn, Ghost Rider and Lobo duke it out. Now, I'd see that!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 1:46 PM
Honestly , I like atleast most of these choices with my top pick being Ryan Gosling…

User Comment Image

I also think Boyd Holbrook & Luke Grimes could work too if they want a more rugged take on Johnny.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/6/2025, 1:47 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image


STEVE HOWEY


User Comment Image

User Comment Image



OR


User Comment Image


TAYLOR SHERIDAN


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

