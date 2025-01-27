GHOST RIDER: Marvel Rumored To Have Big Plans For The Spirit Of Vengeance Beyond MIDNIGHT SONS

GHOST RIDER: Marvel Rumored To Have Big Plans For The Spirit Of Vengeance Beyond MIDNIGHT SONS

A new take on Ghost Rider is expected to make his MCU debut at some point over the next few years, and it sounds like Marvel Studios has big plans for the character...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 27, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Ghost Rider

Though Marvel Studios has yet to confirm that a new Ghost Rider will be introduced, there have been persistent rumors from a number of different sources - not to mention telling hints from Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum - that we will see the Spirit of Vengeance make his MCU debut at some point.

The flame-headed hero is expected to be a part of the Midnight Sons movie (whether this project will mark his first appearance remains to be seen), but it sounds like Marvel has bigger plans for the character beyond the planned - though still not officially announced - supernatural team-up film.

Daniel Richtman reports: "No one has been cast as the new Ghost Rider yet, but he is set to appear in a few projects over the next three years, including Midnight Sons."

We haven't heard any solid casting rumors (Ryan Gosling was never actually in talks for the role) for the new Ghost Rider, but Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds recently confirmed that he attempted to bring Nicolas Cage back as his incarnation of the character for the R-rated threequel.

"They were in early drafts. We had versions of that [sequence], but then as it shook out, you're sort of looking...We're trying to make the movie responsibly, as well. It's a big budget. It's the biggest budget of any of the Deadpool movies, but you want to give yourself as much constraint, which really I think facilitates asymmetrical thinking and creativity. If you have too much time or too much money, it usually murders that kind of creativity. So, yeah, you're shrinking things."

"But we did talk to Nic Cage," the actor continued. "We tried to get him, but he was a no-go.... I would've loved him."

We're not sure exactly why Cage declined the offer (possibly a scheduling issue), but a recent rumor claimed that the actor has since agreed to reprise the role.

The most logical project for Cage's Ghost Rider to appear in would obviously be Avengers: Secret Wars, but there have been whispers that the Renfield star could show up as the character in Spider-Man 4 (keep in mind that there have been a lot of Spidey rumors of late, and it's highly unlikely that all of them are accurate).

Could we see Cage's Johnny Blaze pass the mantle on to his successor, perhaps?

Speaking of the still untitled Spider-Man movie, Richtman also reiterates that the project is currently casting for a new love-interest (possibly Black Cat), and we should hear more soon.

Which actor - playing which version of the character - would you like to see join the MCU as Ghost Rider? Let us know in the comments section.

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Now Developing GHOST RIDER As A TV Series
Related:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Now Developing GHOST RIDER As A TV Series
Nicolas Cage Rumored To Return As GHOST RIDER - Could He Appear In SPIDER-MAN 4?
Recommended For You:

Nicolas Cage Rumored To Return As GHOST RIDER - Could He Appear In SPIDER-MAN 4?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/27/2025, 8:16 AM
Marvel Studios Dead After Endgame.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder