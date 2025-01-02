RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Now Developing GHOST RIDER As A TV Series

We have another big update on Marvel Studios' Ghost Rider plans today and it sounds like the Spirit of Vengeance will be taking centre stage in a TV series rather than a movie. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 02, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Ghost Rider

There's a huge amount of excitement among Marvel fans to see Ghost Rider return to our screens in a new movie, but it sounds like the Spirit of Vengeance might race back to television instead. 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, the current plan is for Ghost Rider to be a Disney+ TV series. We can't imagine a show like that would be cheap to produce given the special effects involved but it might still be a safer bet than another feature. 

From there, it's easy to imagine the anti-hero being part of the long-rumoured Midnight Sons movie. This latest rumour comes not too long after the leaker claimed that an Agents of Atlas show is also in the works for Disney+. 

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights to the Ghost Rider character for years and allowed Marvel Television to use the Robbie Reyes version in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a brief spell. There was talk of a spin-off TV series, only for that to come to nought when Kevin Feige took full control of Marvel's output and the Jeph Loeb-led production company was made defunct by Disney.

Rumours have since persisted that Johnny is being lined up to make his MCU debut, with recent chatter pointing to a role alongside Mephisto in Spider-Man 4. Nicolas Cage is also said to be a lock for the next Avengers movies after missing out on a return in Deadpool & Wolverine last summer.

The Ghost Rider "mantle" has been held by several characters, though Johnny Blaze remains the most iconic. Debuting in 1972, he's a stunt motorcyclist who, through a deal with the devil, transforms into the Ghost Rider when in the presence of evil.

As we're sure you're aware, his head then becomes a flaming skull and he wields a chain imbued with mystical powers, punishing the wicked and riding a flaming motorcycle. The character borrows heavily from the supernatural horror and superhero genres, with Danny Ketch and Robbie Reyes among those to later inherit the curse from Johnny.

Talking about the launch of Agatha All Along last year, Marvel Television boss and Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, was asked which one character he'd like to bring to TV. 

"I would wanna do the Danny Ketch era of Ghost Rider," he confirmed. "I think there are a lot of people who would be here for some Ghost Rider."

Promoting The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling was asked by MTV's Josh Horowitz about getting the seal of approval from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to play the MCU's Ghost Rider if he's interested. "This was a magical moment. I told Josh I would like to play Ghost Rider. He found Kevin Feige, corners him, does an interview with him. When he says, 'I would like this,' all the lights go off."

As for whether there's been any real movement on that front, a cagey Gosling responded, "I don't know." When his co-star Emily Blunt interjected and said she didn't expect him to sign up for a superhero project, the Academy Award nominee told her, "I would love to, it would be amazing. Come be in Ghost Rider."

Stay tuned for more Ghost Rider updates as we have them. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/2/2025, 2:11 PM
Holy shiiiit!!! ...Jonathan Majors sisters get in here!!! We are so back..just put some kerosone in his head and LFG!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/2/2025, 2:12 PM
@Malatrova15 - you do KNOW the charges were dropped. Can you become the frontrunner for stopping the bullshit?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/2/2025, 2:16 PM
@KennKathleen - i know.mhe even won the perseverance award for being super awesome...but whats your point?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/2/2025, 2:20 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/2/2025, 2:11 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/2/2025, 2:12 PM
thats a nail in the coffin right there
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/2/2025, 2:17 PM
@harryba11zack - could be worse...would be an inexistent mahershala ali movie
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/2/2025, 2:12 PM
Yeah, this makes sense and a lot safer bet. TV is doing so well now. But keep it R Rated, and not that woke bollocks direction they are doing.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/2/2025, 2:19 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - exactly, great minds think alike
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/2/2025, 3:01 PM
@RegularPoochie - Hence why we are still chatting about the other article. lol

My man👊🏾
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/2/2025, 3:02 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - So being TV-14 is also woke? 😂 You people are unhinged.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/2/2025, 3:08 PM
@SonOfAGif - Indeed we are!!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/2/2025, 3:08 PM
@SonOfAGif - WE.... ARE....UNHINGED!😡
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/2/2025, 2:14 PM
User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/2/2025, 2:15 PM
Can we get the Blade movie and a 2nd season of
Moon Knight first, please

Have it all lead up to a Midnight Sons movie?

Have all this after the Multiverse saga

Have it during the ‘Mutants & Monsters Saga’ of
phase 7 and 8
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/2/2025, 2:16 PM
I think a "cinematic" universe should be things that are intended for the cinema.
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 1/2/2025, 2:16 PM
As a 56 year old OG Ghost Rider fan since the 70s when he would occasionally team up with Blade in the comics, I think I think the TV series could actually work REALLY well. I'd make it a Fugitive like TV show where say Demons chase Ghost Rider from town to town city to city and he helps people he encounters with their problems usually but not always involving the Supernatural and. Move on afterwards. You could even have Dr Strange cameo
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/2/2025, 2:25 PM
@JohnShaft - I love this idea, but I have NO DOUBT that MARVEL no longer has the intelligence or integrity to fuel a story like this in today's time.

You're pitching

Quantam Leap: Remphan

MARVEL will create:

Polly Pockets: Chaingang



🪙 🪙
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/2/2025, 2:18 PM
Actually could fit better for Ghost Rider, if just made with a bigger budget and R-rated.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/2/2025, 2:19 PM
If daredevil born again kicks ass

Then I’m all for ghost rider Disney+ show
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 2:32 PM
Man , this reminds me of the cancelled spin off tv series we were gonna get with Gabriel Luna’s Robbie from AOS…

I really wished that happened since I liked that version of the character and was interested to see more stories with him but oh well.

User Comment Image

Anywa if true then I honestly think it being a tv show rather then a movie would be better…

You can even have it be somewhat episodic and longer then the other shows where Ghost Rider goes from town to town hunting demons or escaped souls from hell akin to Supernatural
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 2:44 PM
I think Luke Grimes ( Yellowstone) or Boyd Holbrook could make a good Johnny Blaze.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

However if Marvel wants bigger stars then either Ryan Gosling or Austin Butler

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/2/2025, 2:46 PM
I'm all for it. The supernatural side of the MCU could use more fleshing out.
PC04
PC04 - 1/2/2025, 2:57 PM
Make it vicious, make it dark, give Man-Thing an appearance to because, why not?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 3:14 PM
@PC04 - I think if Born Again does well , we could see more shows that lean more heavily into mature or R Rated territory

Fingers crossed because GR certainly fits that tone!!.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 1/2/2025, 3:04 PM
I hope they go with a more classic version of the Ghost Rider, the original Johnny Blaze version. No chains, no spikes in the shoulder, and no penance stare. Just the classic fire out of the hands that let's the recipient feel what hell is like. There's just no need to over complicate the character.

That said, I liked what Marvel AoS did with the Robbie Reyes version. He wasn't an overly complicated version of the Rider, and yes, the car was cool!
soberchimera
soberchimera - 1/2/2025, 3:12 PM
You would think Marvel would be eager to do another R-rated movie after D&W made over a BILLION dollars, but nooooooooooo
Corruptor
Corruptor - 1/2/2025, 3:22 PM
Ghost Rider is Johnny Blaze, not Danny or Robbie or any other man's name made to sound cute by putting an "ie" or a "y" at the end of it.

First choice Cage as Blaze, second choice recast Blaze, 3rd choice none of the others. Much like people insist on Cap being Steve. Same goes.

I always envisaged a TV show like the 1970s Hulk series where he travels from place to place in each episode, but set in the American West with demon haunted ghost towns etc. Would suit a lower budget tv show with different characters being introduced in each episode padded out with talky human interest stuff so he only has to flame on a couple of times per episode.

Of course they won't do any of that.

