RUMOR: The Russo Brothers Are Casting The MCU's New GHOST RIDER For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Yesterday evening, the news broke that Marvel Studios has delayed Avengers: Doomday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Fans are understandably disappointed, but it now gives the Russo Brothers the time they need to hopefully make both movies as good as possible.

In March, a lengthy video posted to YouTube and social media revealed who will star in Avengers: Doomsday. Many expected names were missing, as were any new additions to the MCU. Kevin Feige later confirmed that the cast wasn't complete, news which doesn't come as a huge surprise; the MCU may be jam-packed, but there's still plenty of heroes we've yet to see on screen.

Talking on The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider confirmed that Marvel Studios and the Russos are in the process of casting Ghost Rider for the next Avengers movie.

"I have heard this week that Marvel is casting the role of Ghost Rider," he revealed. "That's for Doomsday. I'm hearing that Ghost Rider is going to be in Doomsday."

He'd go on to state that this is the MCU's Ghost Rider, not the return of Nicolas Cage as the Johnny Blaze he played in the late 2000s/early 2010s. The Spirit of Vengeance was previously rumoured for Spider-Man: Brand New Day; as that movie was set to open between Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it may well have been the plan at one time or another.

It's exciting that Earth's Mightiest Heroes might recruit Ghost Rider to help in the battle against Doctor Doom, and a crazy to think we're only eighteen months away from potentially seeing the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Ghost Rider all on screen at the same time.

Promoting The Fall Guy last year, Ryan Gosling was asked by Josh Horowitz about getting the seal of approval from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to play the MCU's Ghost Rider if he's interested. "This was a magical moment. I told Josh I would like to play Ghost Rider. He found Kevin Feige, corners him, does an interview with him. When he says, 'I would like this,' all the lights go off."

As for whether there's been any real movement on that front, a cagey Gosling responded, "I don't know." When his co-star Emily Blunt interjected and said she didn't expect him to sign up for a superhero project, the Academy Award nominee told her, "I would love to, it would be amazing. Come be in Ghost Rider."

