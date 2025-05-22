Marvel Studios Has Officially Delayed AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Release Dates

Perhaps we should have seen this coming, but Marvel Studios has announced today that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have both been hit by significant release date delays. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - May 22, 2025 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Release date delays rarely make for fun reading, but as the end of the Multiverse Saga nears, we now know that the two-part finale is coming later than expected.

Disney and Marvel Studios have announced that Avengers: Doomsday has been moved from May 1, 2026 to December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars, meanwhile, will now open on December 17, 2027 after it was originally scheduled for May 7, 2027.

While there's bound to be some disappointment surrounding this news, there were telltale signs that Avengers: Doomsday might be delayed. The movie didn't start shooting until roughly a year before its release, and it always seemed strange for Disney to release an Avengers movie within a few weeks of a Star Wars one (The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22).

Ultimately, this feels like the right move on Disney's part. This gives both movies more time to shoot, increase the odds of more actors being able to appear (Tom Holland's Spider-Man, for example), and vastly extends that all-important post-production time.

It's also been confirmed that an "Untitled Marvel Movie" has been removed from February 13, 2026, while November 6, 2026 and November 5, 2027 - which were previously bookmarked for MCU titles - have been amended to "Untitled Disney" films.

Back to Spidey for a moment, and this means Spider-Man: Brand New Day no longer opens between Doomsday and Secret Wars when it swings into theaters next July. The odds of it being a street-level adventure have surely increased.

While previous Avengers movies found huge success in May, countless franchises - Avatar, Spider-Man, and Star Wars to name a few - have similarly broken box office records in December. That's no doubt what Disney is hoping for. And who could blame them for backing down from Grand Theft Auto VI?

Alas, this likely means we'll be waiting a little longer for that highly anticipated first look at Doctor Doom.

"So, probably a year ago...cause, you know, [Kevin] Feige and I have kept in touch. We're pals," Robert Downey Jr. said last year about how his MCU return happened. "Favreau, Feige, and I have kept in touch. I'm close with the Russo Brothers; we have other business we're doing."

"So, there's this little group of fellow travellers and I had this instinct that I wanted to go to Bob Iger and I had an idea outside of the Cinematic Universe for how I could be of service to what's going on in the Parks and all their location-based entertainment."

"Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at one point and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back...' and Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?'"the Oscar-winner continued. "Then we both realised over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy, a very sophisticated creative thinker, about how can we not go backwards, how can we not disappoint expectations, how we can continue to beat expectations?"

"And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.' Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right,'" Downey said of the villain who replaces Kang as the Multiverse Saga's big bad.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/22/2025, 7:17 PM
User Comment Image
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 5/22/2025, 7:53 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Samauri Cop
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/22/2025, 7:18 PM
Noooooo!
tvor03
tvor03 - 5/22/2025, 7:19 PM
That’s fine. With casts this big, and the amount of cgi, no need to rush it out in under a year.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/22/2025, 7:20 PM
User Comment Image
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 5/22/2025, 7:20 PM
All the Filipinos, including the holder of this account, will have two horrible Decembers in a row because the country's greedy film festival will not allow two Avengers films to take the money from films with no marketing.

Guess it's not that hard to endure the cam-rips versions starting next year.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/22/2025, 7:42 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - it's gonna be phucken hard to resist those camrips while the whole world are enjoying avengers we're gonna have to wait for agonizing weeks just to get through
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 5/22/2025, 7:59 PM
@Gabimaru - The spoilers on Reddit are enough, though. No need for cam rips if some random Internet guy can spoil it anyway.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/22/2025, 7:21 PM
Good. VFX would’ve been a sideshow without this extra time I’m sure.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/22/2025, 7:21 PM
Patience is a virtue.

User Comment Image
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/22/2025, 7:26 PM
@NinnesMBC -
After the failure of Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts with Fantastic Four likely to be a disaster also - I expect they have delayed Avengers: Doomsday so it can feature Spider-man.

Spider-man: Brand New Day will hopefully get a lot of interest and then they can market Avengers: Doomsday with black suited Spider-man.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/22/2025, 7:29 PM
@Scarilian - Thunderbolts a failure? Huge disagree and you shouldn't even jump the gun with Fantastic Four.

Brand New Day will do what it has to do first, the Spidey IP has always been strong in itself.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/22/2025, 7:34 PM
@NinnesMBC - it is a major disaster and a flop. Just like The Fantastic Flop will also do horrible numbers.

Nolanite out
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/22/2025, 7:55 PM
@Nolanite - If you say so.

User Comment Image
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/22/2025, 7:59 PM
@NinnesMBC -
"Thunderbolts a failure?"

$180m reported budget, $450m break-even - currently sitting on $331,526,442 worldwide as of the recent Wednesday and tracking behind where Captain America 4 was at this time both domestically and internationally.

"you shouldn't even jump the gun with Fantastic Four"

Brand is damaged. Trailers not getting the views they need. Negative conversation surrounding the film. Reports of the ending being re-shot due to negative reviews. Lots of aspects that the audience have expressed a backlash to. General audience have no reason to care as this is clearly not set in the main MCU setting, so why be invested. Plus competition from other films at the same time and riding off Cap 4 and Thunderbolts failing.

"Brand New Day will do what it has to do first, the Spidey IP has always been strong in itself."

I expect Spider-man to do well, but it's likely not going to perform as well as Spider-man: NWH - even if the story is strong.

You want the audience, you'd need the symbiote saga, Venom, Tobey & Andrew returning with larger roles, Miles Morales appearing as a prominent character and suiting up to help, etc...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/22/2025, 7:23 PM
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/22/2025, 7:23 PM
They are [frick]ing lost at sea - these goddamn movies will have to make $2B each to salvage this shitshow monetarily - creatively, it's already stone [frick]ing dead.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/22/2025, 7:24 PM
Was expecting delays, but to move them to December is idiotic.

Avengers: Doomsday is now going against:
• The Hunger Games
• The Chronicles Of Narnia
• Jumanjii 5
• Ice Age 6
• Shrek 5

Definitely going to be pushed back to May 2027 and May 2028 respectively.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/22/2025, 7:28 PM
@Scarilian - I love The Hunger Games and will watch Sunrise at the Reaping but being honest they don't pack up quite the same punch as the first trilogy, with Catching Fire still being the strongest one in terms of the boxoffice. The Narnia movies are meant to be streamed on Netlix unless Greta Gerwing can convince them because they're stubborn as hell and while Jumanji 5, Ice Age 6 and Shrek 5 are very entertaining films, the sheer hype of these Avengers films can easily eclipse them.
gambgel
gambgel - 5/22/2025, 7:31 PM
@Scarilian - you must be kidding, right?

both Avengers movies will kill those movies lol. please, be serious
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/22/2025, 7:38 PM
@NinnesMBC -
It's 'death by a thousand cuts'. Avengers: Doomsday certainly has a budget of $400m+ and it's unlikely to be a success if you have multiple films releasing around the same time that target families.

At the moment the only movie scheduled for May 2027 is Disney's Star Wars: Starfighter at the very end of May. Disney could easily schedule Avengers: Doomsday for May 1st 2027 and have the entire month of May to themselves if they scare away competition.

"sheer hype of these Avengers films can easily eclipse them"

They are going to need to build hype because at the moment we are two flops in a row and likely about to have a third. I think it's more likely Avengers: Doomsday's hype cycle is dwarfed by the hype for Spider-man 4. Maybe it'll benefit a tiny bit if Spider-man 4 ends up being good, but we'll see...
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/22/2025, 7:45 PM
@gambgel -
"both Avengers movies will kill those movies"

We are talking about two movies costing $400m+ each with break-evens of over $1bn+.

Disney cannot afford to risk losing anything from the potential box office of these films.

Make no mistake that anything lower than Infinity War would be viewed as under-performing and anything lower than Avengers/Age Of Ultron would be viewed as a disaster. Disney needs these to be close to $2bn movies.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/22/2025, 7:59 PM
@Scarilian - People will gravitate towards the IP that has had the near ever-lasting presence annually than those ones because it delivers thrills, action, laugh, cries and leaves you wanting for more by the time it is over. Jumanji left off with a pretty interesting cliffhanger but it's been 6 years, too much time already has passed and Shrek and Ice Age have been too dormant.

They want May to belong to Star Wars to rule the box office before Spidey shows up to be a good friendly neighbor in July, the closest competition it'll have will be the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will that by then will already be out for a month.

I wasn't aware that a movie that was embraced and praised by both critics and fandom unanimously was now a flop. Elaborate why F4 is looing to be a third flop first. Spider-Man being good doesn't in any way means that it will "dwarf" on subsequente ensemble films. They hype is already established since they showed RDJ will return and the X-Men's comeback with the chairs announcement stream is gonna be riding with us for a long time. It's there and it will just continue to naturally grow.
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 5/22/2025, 7:26 PM
for the best. the CGI was going to be atrocious if they kept that date.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/22/2025, 7:27 PM
Smart.

20 days before GTA VI would be a nightmare. No one will be talking about Doomsday.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 5/22/2025, 7:27 PM
I'm good with it. I'd rather wait for something good than have them rush something mediocre just to meet a deadline.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/22/2025, 7:28 PM
Yeah I'm glad they are giving this film more time.
This now means we can get Spiderman BND before Doomsday, and maybe some other stuff before Secret Wars, like Black Panther 3.
gambgel
gambgel - 5/22/2025, 7:30 PM
this killed me.

I dont know how I will deal with such a long wait until December 2026 for Doomsday.... damm... this..... hurted me
Latverian
Latverian - 5/22/2025, 7:31 PM
Jesus f#ckin' Christ...

You go ahead and do that, Kev. Take both of these movies out of the early summer market, and secure a nice and comfy Holiday spot for each. That ought to tell audiences that your franchise can still stand on its own and go up against some competition!

Can't make this shit up...
Amaru
Amaru - 5/22/2025, 7:50 PM
@Latverian - You seem like a weird loser.

Relax.
Latverian
Latverian - 5/22/2025, 7:53 PM
@Amaru -

You sound like you were itching for an excuse to call me one.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/22/2025, 7:35 PM
They were too scared to go against Supergirl next summer 🌞

Nolanite out
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/22/2025, 7:47 PM
@Nolanite -
They probably just realized that going into Avengers: Doomsday with likely three flops in a row was a bad thing - so delaying it serves to not only put it past a potential successful movie (Spider-man 4) but also allows them to avoid scheduling conflicts to allow them to include Spider-man to leech off that films success.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/22/2025, 7:38 PM
Can’t wait to read that book

“How the MCU destroyed itself”

Wokeness and no direction

Amaru
Amaru - 5/22/2025, 7:51 PM
@WakandaTech - You don't even know what "wokeness" is.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/22/2025, 7:59 PM
@Amaru - Never, ever fails. When someone posts: "You don't even know what wokeness is" and then proceeds to NOT tell us what wokeness means... SIGH 🙄
Amaru
Amaru - 5/22/2025, 8:00 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - Should rename yourself.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 5/22/2025, 7:41 PM
More time to make the best event possible!
MuadDib
MuadDib - 5/22/2025, 7:41 PM
This is the least shocking and most expected announcement they could have made
archstar
archstar - 5/22/2025, 7:41 PM
quality over quantity omg (looks like I wasn't first this time...)
