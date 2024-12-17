SPIDER-MAN 4: Charlie Cox Will Reportedly Appear As Daredevil - Could We Also See [SPOILER]?

Marvel Comics fans have been hoping to see Spider-Man and Daredevil cross paths in the MCU for many years, and it seems the New York-based heroes are set to face-off in the wall-crawler's next solo outing.

In the latest edition of his newsletter, Jeff Sneider shared a few of the things he's heard about the still untitled Spider-Man 4, and while he doesn't sound quite as sure about some of the more out-there rumors, he does seem pretty confident that Charlie Cox will appear in the movie.

Matt Murdock and Peter Parker did briefly meet in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that's not exactly the same as witnessing their costumed alter-egos share the screen, so let's hope this turns out to be accurate.

Cox's involvement has been rumored before, but the rest of these (possible) characters could be considered spoilers.

Jon Bernthal might be joining his Daredevil: Born Again co-star as Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, and Sneider has also heard that none other than Mephisto could appear, although one source refuted this as actor Sacha Baron Cohen might be too busy with a "top-secret movie he made for Universal."

Adding this demonic villain to the mix would seem like a strange choice, especially when the Symbiotes and even Knull are also said to factor in. We do know that the latest draft of the script underwent quite a few changes, so there's a decent chance at least a few of these ideas have been altered or scrapped altogether.

Finally, Sneider believes that Zendaya will have a greatly reduced role as MJ due to her busy schedule (this always seemed likely).

Previous rumours have claimed that Spider-Man 4 will introduce two new villains, and Tom Holland's Friendly Neighbourhood Webhead will also have to contend with an old foe in the form of Michael Keaton's Vulture. Casting is said to be underway for a new group of classmates for Peter.

Sony's Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have reportedly had some disagreements when it comes to the story of Spider-Man 4, with the latter hoping to scale the Multiverse stuff back for a smaller adventure. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to want to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

More recently, we heard that both studios had settled on a mostly grounded story with some Multiversal elements, though the movie is still being described as an "Avengers-level event." There are also rumors that Spider-Man 4 will see Parker join forces with Venom to battle Knull, who will be introduced in Venom: The Last Dance.

Tom Holland will, of course, be back as the MCU's Spidey.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be," Holland said in a recent interview. "But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are writing the script, and Destin Daniel Cretton will direct. The movie scheduled to swing into theaters on July 24, 2026.