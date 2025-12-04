Fan-Favorite IRON MAN Star Teases Their Long-Awaited MCU Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

The Avengers: Doomsday cast is already massive, and an MCU veteran—who first debuted in 2008's Iron Man—has now teased their return in the upcoming blockbuster. You can hear more from them right here...

Dec 04, 2025
Gwyneth Paltrow is an MCU veteran...even if she isn't entirely sure which Marvel Studios movies she's appeared in (the actor famously forgot that she worked alongside Tom Holland in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming).

Following appearances in Iron ManIron Man 2The Avengers, and Iron Man 3, Paltrow took on a smaller role in the MCU with supporting turns in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The latter saw her finally suit up as Rescue to help turn the tide against Thanos and his army.

It also meant she was there when Tony Stark died. Pepper hasn't been seen since, even though she'd have been well-suited to at least a cameo in the latest Spider-Man movies or the likes of Ironheart and the unmade Armor Wars

Rumours have swirled for at least a year about Paltrow returning to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, and the actress was asked about the possibility during a recent red carpet interview. Her comments didn't give much away; she responded with, "We'll see." 

However, her facial expression seems like a dead giveaway. It seems pretty obvious that she'll return as Pepper, and it's not outside the realm of possibility that both she and Tony Stark's daughter, Morgan, will suit up to battle Doctor Doom. Whether his resemblance to Iron Man will factor into their respective stories remains to be seen.

At this point, it's worth noting that, in October, Paltrow told a reporter, "I might be in another Marvel movie." So yes, it's a pretty safe bet that the Iron Man star will have something to do in Avengers: Doomsday when it arrives in theaters next December.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also helping out with the script. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

12/4/2025, 5:30 AM
It will be interesting for her character to come face to face with basically a Tony Stark clone. Quite the emotional roller coaster.
12/4/2025, 5:32 AM
Fan favorite?
12/4/2025, 6:07 AM
@braunermegda - This made me chuckle too. 😆
12/4/2025, 6:17 AM
@braunermegda - Josh meant that as a singular meaning. There was literally ONE FAN that considered the Pepper Potts character their favorite. 🫤
12/4/2025, 6:02 AM
Idk what this movie is even going for story wise so I can't begin to even have an opinion on how they might use her. They can make this film a cameo-fest all they like, but the story is what I'm really interested in at this point. What direction are they even coming at this from? What's the narrative focus? Right now this feels more like a class reunion than it does a story. I hope the story is worthy of greatness. Could you imagine if instead of haphazardly cobbling together the story right before and during filming, they actually took the time to manufacturer like a Christopher Nolan level script for this? I have a feeling the story for this is gonna be paper thin.

