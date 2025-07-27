THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: New Rumor Reveals Whether Doctor Doom Is From Earth-828 - SPOILERS

A new rumour claims to reveal whether Avengers: Doomsday's Doctor Doom hails from Earth-828, the reality inhabited by Marvel's First Family in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Jul 27, 2025 09:07 AM EST
In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Latveria is referenced at least twice when we visit Earth-828's version of the United Nations. There's no mention of Doctor Doom, but the villain does appear in the movie's mid-credits scene. 

During an interview with Phase Hero, filmmaker Matt Shakman confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. was the one wearing that green cloak for the sequence (which was shot on the set of Avengers: Doomsday by the Russo Brothers). 

Now, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez is claiming that Downey's Victor Von Doom hails from Earth-828, the same reality as Marvel's First Family. He also says that Marvel Studios has "cooked" with the villain's MCU costume. 

It makes sense for Doom to be from the same reality as the Fantastic Four because it gives them a built-in history with the villain, and means the team can deliver some handy exposition (Victor's backstory, for example) when they meet the Avengers. 

Fans of Reed Richards' dynamic with Doom will likely also be pleased, as it means their history as bitter rivals remains. Marvel Studios hinted at that when the cast reveal ended with Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr.'s chairs. This also goes some way in explaining why Victor would specifically target Earth-828's Franklin Richards. 

Talking to Marvel.com, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed how the Fantastic Four will fit in with the Avengers and X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday

"That’s always fun. The fun of an Avengers movie is introducing people to each other and seeing how very different personalities get along," he shared. "In the case of a movie that involves the threat of worlds literally colliding, it’s fun to see them visit each other’s homes."

"So with the Baxter Building set, let’s say it had four or five people in it at most in the Fantastic Four movie. And it’s got a heck of a lot more people in it [in Doomsday]. It’s a thrill to see that interaction," Feige continued. "And it’s surreal for me, who’s been around for 25 years."

Asked how it's felt to revisit the X-Men he originally helped bring to the screen in the early 2000s, the executive added, "It was another dream that we just didn’t think about for many years. Deadpool & Wolverine scratched the surface of that. And now, we’re really delving into it with Doomsday."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2025, 9:19 AM
Everything will depend on F4 BO

That is why Doomsday has an incomplete script.

It will be one frankenstein movie, reliant on nostalgia and cameos
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/27/2025, 9:28 AM
@vectorsigma - I think avengers doomsday will be fun to watch but might not be considered a great movie, if that makes sense. But by next year it will be awhile since we’ve had an avengers movie and that will help because snsence makes the heart grow fonder and it will feel like an event. I think the movie will make a billion but will be front loaded.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2025, 9:35 AM
@epc1122 - i agree. Might be like D&W.

But the BO is really hard to know nowadays especially overseas.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/27/2025, 9:37 AM
@vectorsigma - a Spider-man movie is going to be the lead in to an Avengers movie starring The X-men and The Fantastic Four... you must not understand how this works
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/27/2025, 9:39 AM
@vectorsigma - yes, and who knows where the world will be in a year from now. I’m curious how avatar and wicked does and to my knowledge, there really aren’t any other big movies coming out after those movies and before Avengers.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2025, 9:45 AM
@ProfessorWhy - as ive mentioned, frankenstein.

If F4 succeeds, they will be front and center. Shakman even slipped that Reed was going to be leader and then retractes it.

Then if it fails, it might be Spiderman but im not sure how their sony contract works as I havent seen him have major roles in a disney produced film.

If that is not possible, it will be geriatric xmen.

Frankentein, nostalgia, cameos and the like.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/27/2025, 9:53 AM
@vectorsigma - you're not a comic book person.... and you're biased
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/27/2025, 9:53 AM
@vectorsigma - Marvel's Fantastic Four are taking big first steps at the box office, earning a mighty $24.4 million in previews. The haul is the best preview result of the year so far, beating the previous high of $22.5 million set by "Superman" earlier this month.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2025, 9:58 AM
@epc1122 - avatar will be a good test for china.

We will know if they are just ignoring.cbms or hollywood im general. Rebirth at least did decent there. But F4 and Supermam did not
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2025, 10:02 AM
@ProfessorWhy - yes. But what does being not a comicbook person have to do with the topic?

I said the doomsday script will depend on F4 BO. I am not getting your point
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/27/2025, 10:02 AM
@vectorsigma - which is funny bc I thought Jurassic to be the worst one out of the three. To each their own i guess 🤷‍♂️
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2025, 10:04 AM
@AllsGood - i did not start this Superman talk before someone uses it against me again, lolz!

Wait for it. F4 legs will be put to test and dont go disappearing again if it fails

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps SAT running about even with pure FRI gross (without pre-shows). Low to mid 30s. Opening weekend box office likely to be near the $120M mark"
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2025, 10:13 AM
@epc1122 - oh yes, it wasnt good for me too and i guess dinosaurs are really in demand there
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/27/2025, 10:21 AM
@vectorsigma - i think I gave my first 0 stars to a movie. I found it boring and derivative. I don’t think there was one aspect to the movie that I liked but it is what it is. Dinosaurs have always been popular for people but I’m not the biggest fan. I didn’t find the movie scary or suspenseful and for the most part, it was illogical. Scarlet always looks good but in general, i only went bc my mom wanted to see it.
InJustWeTrustTHF
InJustWeTrustTHF - 7/27/2025, 9:33 AM
I just saw it yesterday… if I was to take a guess I’d say they already kno him. I won’t say any spoilers tho…
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/27/2025, 9:45 AM
I think I’m checking out after secret wars.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/27/2025, 10:00 AM
"Cooked"?

So we're not tired of that word yet?

User Comment Image

Ok I will check back next week

