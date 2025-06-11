IRONHEART Star Dominique Thorne Hints At Riri's Return For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY & SECRET WARS

The recent Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement featured a few surprises (nobody expected so many actors from 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies), but fans were arguably more shocked not to see any names from Marvel Studios' Disney+ shows on the back of those chairs.

The "leaked" Doomsday/Secret Wars concept art that did the rounds online a while ago featured the likes of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke), and the Young Avengers - or The Champions as they'll likely be known as in the MCU - are expected to assemble in one of these massive event movies.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have denied that said artwork has anything to do with their movies, however, so until that second cast announcement makes things official, the studio's plans for its small-screen heroes remain unconfirmed.

MCU actors are told to remain as tight-lipped as possible when discussing upcoming projects in interviews, but Ironheart star Dominique Thorne has now (perhaps inadvertently) hinted that she will be a part of Doomsday and/or Secret Wars while speaking to The Direct.

"Oh, you know, what can I say? The odds might be in our favor. Who knows? We'll see. We'll see."

Not exactly confirmation, of course, but we'll take those odds.

Thorne was also asked about the most recent trailer for Ironheart (see below), which confirmed that Williams will utilize a combination of advanced tech and magic to power her armor.

"I think we've got little tastes and teases of that previously. Throughout, you know, the phases that have led us here. But this, absolutely, to me, feels like new territory in terms of how tech and magic can merge, how they can work together, how they might clash."

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America