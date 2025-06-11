IRONHEART Star Dominique Thorne Hints At Riri's Return For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY & SECRET WARS

IRONHEART Star Dominique Thorne Hints At Riri's Return For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY & SECRET WARS

Without directly confirming her involvement, Ironheart star Dominique Thorne has hinted that she will be back as Riri Williams for Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 11, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

The recent Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement featured a few surprises (nobody expected so many actors from 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies), but fans were arguably more shocked not to see any names from Marvel Studios' Disney+ shows on the back of those chairs.

The "leaked" Doomsday/Secret Wars concept art that did the rounds online a while ago featured the likes of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke), and the Young Avengers - or The Champions as they'll likely be known as in the MCU - are expected to assemble in one of these massive event movies.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have denied that said artwork has anything to do with their movies, however, so until that second cast announcement makes things official, the studio's plans for its small-screen heroes remain unconfirmed.

MCU actors are told to remain as tight-lipped as possible when discussing upcoming projects in interviews, but Ironheart star Dominique Thorne has now (perhaps inadvertently) hinted that she will be a part of Doomsday and/or Secret Wars while speaking to The Direct.

"Oh, you know, what can I say? The odds might be in our favor. Who knows? We'll see. We'll see." 

Not exactly confirmation, of course, but we'll take those odds.

Thorne was also asked about the most recent trailer for Ironheart (see below), which confirmed that Williams will utilize a combination of advanced tech and magic to power her armor.

"I think we've got little tastes and teases of that previously. Throughout, you know, the phases that have led us here. But this, absolutely, to me, feels like new territory in terms of how tech and magic can merge, how they can work together, how they might clash."

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

I Was like, 'Huh?': Chris Evans Weighs In On Robert Downey Jr. Playing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Doctor Doom
Related:

"I Was like, 'Huh?'": Chris Evans Weighs In On Robert Downey Jr. Playing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Doctor Doom
IRONHEART Trailer Sees Riri Williams Build A Magic-Powered Suit As We're Introduced To Her New AI
Recommended For You:

IRONHEART Trailer Sees Riri Williams Build A Magic-Powered Suit As We're Introduced To Her New AI

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/11/2025, 11:48 AM
Yeah, I’m so sure she will return after this flops LOL
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 6/11/2025, 11:52 AM
Pleeze no. Let the series be the last we see of this character.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/11/2025, 11:53 AM
The champions will definitely assemble in one of those movies

Earth will need to be defended
Someone needs to fight xmen
And someone needs to stop Doom

Three teams. Champions. Avengers. New avengers
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2025, 11:58 AM
@Vigor - Champions vs X-Men

New Avengers protecting Earth

Avengers vs Doom
Vigor
Vigor - 6/11/2025, 12:16 PM
@TheVisionary25 - awwww... i don't wanna see the youngins get flattened like that lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2025, 12:23 PM
@Vigor - I feel like the New Avengers might get flattened more especially if Bob is still hesitant using his powers lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2025, 11:56 AM
Yeah , seems like she’s definitely in it which is cool…

I personally think Riri as a character is alright as of now but I am interested to learn more about her & the world she inhabits thus looking forward to Ironheart (the show itself looks fun imo)!!.

User Comment Image

The magic vs science (or them working in tandem) element has me intrigued!!.
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 6/11/2025, 11:57 AM
User Comment Image
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/11/2025, 12:02 PM
Disney will NEVER shelf this character.

They have way too much invested in her and she checks WAY too many boxes for them.

No matter how unpopular she was in the comics, or how unpopular her show will be...she are going to die on the hill of their ideology.

If they don't ....I will be shocked.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/11/2025, 12:11 PM
@TyrantBossMedia -

They shelved this show for over 3 years and discussed giving it the Batgirl treatment. But you're right. She's a multi box checker.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/11/2025, 12:33 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - omg clutch those pearls a little harder hahaha
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/11/2025, 12:09 PM

Check. Check. Check.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/11/2025, 12:23 PM
No one wants this.
Pampero
Pampero - 6/11/2025, 12:23 PM
NO. THANK YOU
RedFury
RedFury - 6/11/2025, 12:24 PM
I'll start by saying I really have no knowledge of Riri outside of the Wakanda Forever movie. So my opinion of the character really doesn't hold any weight because I don't know what potential she has.

All that being said, I don't really understand the draw of doing a character that emulates Iron Man in the MCU so loosely. I'll use Captain America as an example as to why. Seeing as Captain America is more of a moniker, I can make sense as to why making more Cap movies with either Sam Wilson, or Bucky Barnes makes sense as it's a continuation of Steve Rogers story. Both Sam and Bucky are tied to Cap, and see it as an honor to wield their friends shield and continue what he started. There's through lines when it comes to plot, and character development that justifies the transition.

But with how they're doing Riri, she unfortunately has zero ties to Tony Stark in the MCU; which means her Ironheart suit has no bearing to the original Iron Man outside of her being inspired by him. Which isn't a big problem, but to me it seems sort of pointless, and retreading on old ground. I feel like it would have been much better to introduce her in a way that actually connects her to the Iron Man franchise. Having her connected to Happy Hogan, or Pepper Potts would have made much more sense in having the character have those parallels that make it feel like a continuation of the legacy.

I'm not writing it off before I even see it, because that would be silly of me. But I can't shake the feeling that they went the wrong direction in developing this story, and it may be the downfall of this character. We've seen the lukewarm reaction to a lot of the D+ shows that introduce new characters that people aren't very familiar with. And they seem to be doing the same thing again with Ironheart without taking into account that they could have piggybacked off the fame of the Iron Man franchise, and given this character much more of a chance at success. I get it that this is likely a product of the times before the quality over quantity switch, but it's honestly a shame that we may yet again get another character that disappears into the background of the MCU because they put the cart before the horse.

Fingers crossed this is awesome, and my worries are for nothing though!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/11/2025, 12:26 PM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/11/2025, 12:34 PM
I'll watch it, I'll give anything once chance. Doesn't mean I have to like it. Articles like this bring out the rats lol

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder