SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Actor Michael Mando Teases Scorpion Return - And Possible Venomous Transformation

The rumors that Michael Mando is set to reprise his Spider-Man: Homecoming role as Mac Gargan in Spider-Man: Brand New Day were confirmed shortly after filming began, and the actor teased his return as the villain with a social media post last week.

We haven't seen Mando in any set photos yet, but the actor has now shared another Instagram post, further fuelling speculation that Scorpion may undergo a Venomous transformation in the movie (the shot of Gargan in makeup is from Homecoming).

In the comics, Gargan served as the third host of the Venom symbiote when he posed as Spider-Man as a member of the Dark Avengers. Previous rumors have claimed that Brand New Day will feature a symbiote, but if Scorpion actually was going to become Venomized in the film, something tells us Mando wouldn't be hinting at the spoiler like this!

It remains to be seen how Gargan will factor into the story, but the action set piece that was recently filmed is said to revolve around Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal attempting to run the villain off the road and put him down for good, with the wall-crawler doing his best to prevent the murder.

Michael Mando just uploaded these to his Instagram story. 🦂 🕸️ #SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/tvklUqObja — Tyler 💥 (@tynamiteyt) August 10, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, and Liza Colón-Zayas in an undisclosed role. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.