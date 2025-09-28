SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Footage Reveals More Possible Spoilers As Tom Holland Shares Health Update

We've seen an awful lot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's tank, likely because Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton is prioritising practical action scenes for his second MCU movie.

Now, the end of that chase sequence may have been revealed as Spidey attempts to slow its momentum—as the Department of Damage Control closes in—before it flips up and through the wall of what looks like a prison.

Is The Punisher inside the tank? Could it be another of the movie's villains, like Tombstone or Mac Gargan? Or might The Hulk have gotten involved and sent this armoured vehicle flying?

We likely won't find that out until Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters next summer.

Tom Holland has taken the week off to recover from a minor concussion sustained while filming the movie. On Instagram, the actor shared an update on his health after attending a charity event for The Brother's Trust.

"Raising money for fantastic causes and having fun doing it," Holland said. "I’m sorry I had to leave early but I’m feeling better and on the mend. A huge thanks to my Dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier."

We've seen plenty of Spidey on set, but there's still no sign of the movie's supporting cast or villains. While that could change in the coming months, it appears Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are going to great lengths to keep Spider-Man: Brand New Day's secrets under wraps.

Check out these new photos and videos from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the X posts below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper.

Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has also joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.