RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will See The Punisher In Direct Conflict With The Villainous [SPOILER]

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going to see Peter Parker face perhaps his greatest challenge yet. No longer an Avenger, the street-level superhero will have to contend with fellow "hero" The Punisher's war on crime, and new threats in The Scorpion and Tombstone.

The Hulk is also expected to enter the fray, while recent rumours have pointed to the supernatural Shathra being the movie's big bad.

Minor plot details have come our way in dribs and drabs in recent weeks, with the latest shared by scooper Daniel Richtman. He claims that, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, "[The] Punisher and Tombstone will be in direct conflict."

If The Punisher has set his sights on him, then this points to Tombstone being a major threat in the movie. Assuming Mayor Wilson Fisk is defeated and imprisoned in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, then it's likely that the power vacuum in New York will lead to a Gang War that Spider-Man and Frank Castle attempt to put an end to.

This may also go some way in explaining what leads Frank to seemingly go to war with Ma Gnucci in the upcoming Punisher Special Presentation.

Recent set photos have confirmed that the Department of Damage Control will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, following appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel.

However, before this movie is released, insider @MyTimeToShineH says we'll see the government organisation play a "huge role" in December's Wonder Man TV series.

We're not shocked to learn there's a connection between that and Spider-Man: Brand New Day because filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has obviously worked on both projects.

Recently, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, said, "Wonder Man is eight episodes. It's a very new flavor for Marvel. It's straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever."

"I think it's the best show no one's ever seen, and I’m very excited to see the audience reaction to it," the executive teased. "I think it's a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It's a love letter to acting as a profession, and it's a very sincere, beautiful show."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper.

Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has also joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.